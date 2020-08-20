The Citadel adds third game to fall football slate, against a former Clemson coach

Former Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott now knows who he will make his coaching debut against at South Florida.

His first game with the Bulls will be against The Citadel, on Sept. 12 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The Citadel added the game at South Florida to its fall football schedule on Thursday. That gives the Bulldogs three games so far, including a trip to Clemson on Sept. 19 and a Sept. 26 home game against FCS foe Eastern Kentucky.

The Citadel is hoping to play four games this fall after the Southern Conference postponed its league season to the spring, allowing members to play non-conference games in the fall. The Citadel is the only one of six FCS teams in the state playing a fall schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.

South Florida plays in the American Athletic Conference, and the Bulls were 4-8 last season, with a 2-6 mark in the AAC. USF defeated South Carolina State, UConn, BYU and East Carolina last season.

The Bulls are in their first season under Scott. Former First Baptist School standout Sincere Brown is a freshman receiver at USF. The Citadel will receive a payout of $275,000 for the game. USF has more than 50,000 students, including about 37,000 undergraduates.

“Our football team is looking forward to the opportunity to compete against USF and we want to thank them for working with us on scheduling this game in these very difficult times,” said director of athletics Mike Capaccio. “Our cadet-athletes will be excited to make this trip and we have a strong alumni base in the surrounding area.”

The Bulldogs and Bulls are meeting for the third time. The teams played a home-and-home series in the late 90’s with each team winning on their home field. The Bulldogs won 10-7 at Johnson Hagood Stadium on Sept. 13, 1997, while the Bulls came away with a 45-6 victory in Tampa on Oct. 3, 1998. The game in Tampa was the first collegiate game inside Raymond James Stadium.

That 10-7 win at Johnson Hagood Stadium in 1997 made The Citadel the first team to beat South Florida in football. It was the second game in the Bulls' program history; they beat Kentucky Wesleyan by 80-3 in their first game.

The Citadel’s game at Clemson had originally been scheduled for Nov. 14. The ACC’s revamped schedule, shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic, left Clemson with a Sept. 19 slot for its non-conference game.

The payout from the game is worth $450,000 to The Citadel. The game will be Clemson’s home opener, and will be one of six home games for the Tigers.

The Bulldogs’ second foe, Eastern Kentucky, plays in the FCS Ohio Valley Conference. The Colonels were 7-5 last season, with a 5-3 record in the OVC. The Colonels ended the 2019 season with a 29-23 win over Jacksonville State, and lost by 42-0 to the ACC’s Louisville.

The Colonels are in their first season under veteran college coach Walt Wells. EKU, located in Richmond, Ky., also has games at Marshall (Sept. 5) and at West Virginia (Sept. 12).