Thanks to Dabo, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence can handle 'thumb gangsters'

CLEMSON — Rare is it that Dabo Swinney is short for words. Especially when it comes to Trevor Lawrence, the Clemson quarterback likely to be the No. 1 selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, ahead of Clemson's matchup against Notre Dame in the ACC Championship this weekend, Swinney gushed over Lawrence's abilities as a player and a leader.

And he credited the junior's poise in the spotlight.

"If you're going to be a quarterback at this level, or the NFL, you better have some thick skin," Swinney said. "He's not afraid to disagree, even though it might make the thumb gangsters mad at him."

Swinney, who was talking about Twitter and other social media users, can relate.

The coach likes to speak, and speak candidly, and sometimes the things he says cause stirs online. Lawrence said he's learned from Swinney how to stay level-headed in the modern era.

"He's under the microscope, so everything he says, people are blowing up and people are talking about," Lawrence said. "He doesn't let it affect him, what people are saying. He keeps his life simple. That's something I've learned from him that I've tried to do in my own life.

"I've heard just about everything you could imagine, good and bad, both just as dangerous. I just try to ignore it."