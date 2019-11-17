CLEMSON — Clemson dominated Wake Forest in all facets in Saturday's 52-3 beatdown. The Tigers became the third team in the AP poll era to win four consecutive games by 45 or more points, joining 1944 Army and 1972 Nebraska, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The blowout continued the Tigers’ romp through the regular season, which concludes in two weeks at South Carolina. Here are seven takeaways from the victory:

Trevor Lawrence is exceeding high expectations

Since throwing two interceptions in the first quarter at Louisville on Oct. 19, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has completed 80-of-104 passes for 1,154 yards and 15 touchdowns and no interceptions.

It’s been a spectacular stretch. No longer are Lawrence and the Tigers answering questions about his apparent decline from last season. Lawrence has played himself back into the ACC Offensive Player of the Year conversation, and with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending injury this week, possibly the Heisman Trophy conversation.

"We're focused," he said. "We have a lot more ahead of us, and we understand that."

He's right. In the months and years to come, people will look back at how Clemson — and Lawrence — perform in the postseason. But until then, Clemson fans can salivate over their quarterback's line against Wake Forest: 21-for-27 passing, 272 yards and four touchdowns.

Offensive line is fallible

A big reason for Lawrence's success has been the Tigers' offensive line. The group, which includes four seniors, was among the nation's leaders in sacks allowed entering the Wake Forest game. Saturday, though, Lawrence was sacked three times.

"One of them was on me — in the red zone, I took a sack," Lawrence said. "All that stuff, felt like we did a good job of coming back."

The sacks hardly made a difference Saturday, but as competition tightens, so will the margin for error.

Tee Higgins is Lawrence's best weapon

Wide receiver Tee Higgins finished with four catches for 64 yards and three touchdowns. It was the eighth three-touchdown receiving performance in program history. The seventh came earlier in the season when wide receiver Diondre Overton caught three touchdowns against Boston College.

Higgins, a junior and NFL Draft prospect, said he took a moment to consider Saturday might've been his final game in Death Valley.

"That thought went through my head," Higgins said. "Just got to go out there. Had fun tonight."

As the postseason approaches, Lawrence is strengthening his connection with Higgins. That's bad news for opposing defenders.

Defense continues historic season

Clemson's defense was dominant yet again Saturday. The Tigers have now held all 11 of their opponents under 300 yards of total offense, the first such occurrence in ESPN Stats & Info records since 1996.

Senior safety Tanner Muse was the standout of the group, finishing with four tackles, a sack and an interception. Muse leads the team with four interceptions and is tied for third in sacks (two).

Wide receivers Amari Rodgers, Justyn Ross leave with injuries

Wide receivers Amari Rodgers (shoulder) and Justyn Ross (bruised rib) left the contest early, but Swinney said neither players' injury is serious.

"I think everybody would be able to play (next) week, if we played Saturday." he said.

That's good news for the Clemson offense, which has been brilliant in recent weeks, and will need to be at full strength against better teams in the postseason.

Lyn-J Dixon impresses as reserve

If running back Travis Etienne does leave Clemson after this season and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft, it looks like the Tigers will still be in good shape with Lyn-J Dixon.

The sophomore accumulated 96 all-purpose yards Saturday, rushing six times for 34 yards and a touchdown and hauling in two receptions for 62 yards.

South Carolina awaits after open date

The Tigers get an open date this coming weekend at an opportune time. The team will relish the opportunity to rest and heal wounds with just one regular season remaining, at South Carolina (4-7) on Nov. 30. The Gamecocks have had a down season and will be eager to play spoiler before the postseason.