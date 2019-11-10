RALEIGH — Clemson's orange pants are broken out only on special occasions, and at first, the Tigers' matchup at N.C. State on Saturday didn't fit the bill. Then the Tigers found out Wake Forest had fallen to Virginia Tech, meaning Clemson could clinch the ACC Division Championship with a win.

Coach Dabo Swinney called the team together and made an announcement:

"Get them orange pants on! Let's go!"

The Tigers roared and retreated to the locker room, returning to the field wearing their championship orange pants. Then Clemson, ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff poll, steamrolled the Wolfpack, earning a 55-10 victory that stood out on a day that No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Penn State suffered their first losses of the season.

Afterwards Swinney spoke of his team's dominance this season. He spoke about how Trevor Lawrence is now the first Clemson quarterback to throw three touchdown passes in five consecutive games, and how the defense has held all 10 of its opponents this season to fewer than 300 yards.

And he spoke about the orange pants, and how they provided his team with an extra boost.

"The guys were fired up," Swinney said. "They love those orange pants."

Tigers spoil Wolfpack's homecoming

The announced attendance for Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium was 57,886. Wolfpack fans braved the November chill for N.C. State's homecoming game against one of the nation's most hyped programs.

It didn't take long for Clemson to spoil the party. The Tigers scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and another two in the second quarter. By early in the second quarter, when N.C. State finally got on the board with a 53-yard touchdown run from Zonovan Knight, the stadium was full of empty seats.

Trevor Lawrence continues to dominate

Lawrence finished 20-for-27 passing for 276 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 59 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

It was yet another dominant performance for Lawrence, who had attracted some criticism for his decision-making earlier in the season. The sophomore has now thrown a touchdown pass in 20 consecutive games, adding to the nation's longest active streak.

"It's a testament to all our guys on the team," Lawrence said.

That being said, Clemson has only played one team this season ranked in the top 50 in the nation in total defense — Texas A&M, which is ranked No. 29. Lawrence on Sept. 7 finished 24-for-35 for 268 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Travis Etienne makes more history

Last week, running back Travis Etienne set a program record for rushing touchdowns. This week in Raleigh, Etienne recorded his 49th and 50th rushing scores, pulling into a second-place tie for the most in ACC history with former Pittsburgh running back James Conner. Former Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is first with 52.

Etienne, who finished with 112 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries in addition to a 5-yard touchdown reception, also tied the school record for consecutive games with 100 or more rushing yards (five)

Tensions high?

The tension between N.C. State and Clemson has been well documented, and though there was no outward display of discontent Saturday, it was notable that the Tigers opted against kneeling out the clock late in the game.

Clemson scored with 11 seconds remaining, when freshman Michel Dukes rushed for a 1-yard touchdown, and then linebacker James Skalski missed the extra-point attempt; there was nothing wrong with kicker B.T. Potter, but Swinney said he had long been looking to get Skalski into the game as a kicker.

Afterwards Swinney scoffed at the notion that his postgame meeting with Wolfpack Dave Doeren was "frosty."

"Dave and I have a great relationship," he said.

Reserve running backs shine

The Tigers had little trouble running the ball Saturday. They didn't miss a beat when Etienne left with the game out of hand.

Sophomore Lyn-J Dixon rushed nine times for 50 yards, and Michel Dukes rushed for the 1-yard touchdown late. It was his second score of the season.

Four fumble recoveries

The Tigers' defense didn't record any interceptions, but the group did recover four fumbles, the most since Swinney took over the program in 2008.

The fumbles were recovered by linebacker Chad Smith, defensive tackle Tyler Davis, defensive end Xavier Thomas and long snapper Jack Maddox.

Wake Forest awaits

Saturday's coming matchup would have had a lot more juice had No. 19 Wake Forest (7-2, 3-2 ACC) not fallen at Virginia Tech, 36-17, earlier in the day. The afternoon matchup will still hold special meeting, as Clemson's seniors will be honored, but the Tigers having already wrapped up the division crown takes some excitement out of this one.