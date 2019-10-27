CLEMSON — The Clemson Tigers on Saturday night were in a celebratory mood.

There were multiple reasons for the good vibes. Offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell coached his 500th career game, and then busted out some dance moves in the locker room. Wide receiver Diondre Overton, an unheralded senior who's fallen under the radar among the Tigers' talented receiver corps, caught three touchdown passes.

Most of all, the Tigers won big — again. Coach Dabo Swinney's team beat visiting Boston College 59-7, marking the third straight week they earned victory by at least 31 points.

The Tigers stuck at No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 poll after dropping three spots in the previous four weeks. With more performances reminiscent of Saturday, Clemson is likely to crack the nation's top four spots for the College Football Playoff.

Here are seven takeaways from the Tigers' drubbing of Boston College:

Defensive line has a big day

The most pressing questions for Clemson entering the season revolved around the team's defense line, after veterans Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell went in the first round of the NFL draft.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables found himself left with young, unproven faces on the line. As the season has worn on, though, the group has developed into a cohesive unit, and that was on display Saturday.

"Going in, we knew we didn't have to be Clelin Ferrell or Austin Bryant, we just needed to be ourselves," said defensive end Logan Rudolph, who recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the third quarter Saturday.

The Tigers held Boston College, which entered the game leading the ACC in rushing, to 97 rushing yards, and star running back AJ Dillon to 76 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Swinney said Dillon will probably turn into a good professional player, but on Saturday, Clemson's defensive line won the battle in the trenches — even without sophomore Xavier Thomas (concussion).

Don't forget about Diondre Overton

Overton had a big game, catching three passes for 119 yards. Each of his receptions went for touchdowns.

Afterward, both Swinney and co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Jeff Scott credited Overton for sticking with the program despite have chances to possibly earn more playing time elsewhere.

"Some games the ball finds you, and if you're doing what you're supposed to do, and the ball finds you, you've got a chance for some big plays," Scott said.

Robot Trevor Lawrence makes an appearance

Swinney has often noted this season that quarterback Trevor Lawrence is not a robot. He's a human, and he's prone to making mistakes. Indeed, the sophomore has thrown seven interceptions this season after throwing four all of last season.

But Saturday, Lawrence was nearly as efficient as he could be. He finished 16-for-19 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 42 yards on eight carries before his night ended early in the third quarter.

"For me, personally, the biggest thing was just keeping it simple. Taking what the defense gave us," Lawrence said. "It all starts with me being smart with the ball and making good decisions."

For the first time all season, the Tigers did not surrender a turnover all game. The clean effort started with Lawrence. Though the quarterback might not be able to play himself back into the Heisman Trophy race, Saturday's performance elucidated how dangerous Clemson's offense can be when everything is working.

B.T. Potter takes one step forward, one step back

Much had been made about Clemson's kicking situation in recent weeks, in the aftermath of sophomore B.T. Potter being temporarily stripped of his short-yardage and extra-point duties following his 24-yard field goal miss two weeks ago against Florida State.

Potter made a 51-yard field goal last week against Louisville, and then converted a 23-yard attempt in the first quarter Saturday. But later on, he missed a 47-yard field goal, lowering his season field goal average (58.3).

It's still early, but as Clemson approaches the final third of the regular season, it's important for Potter to show more consistency on field goals.

Mixed bag for Chase Brice

Swinney earlier in the season claimed Clemson had the two best quarterback in the ACC, but backup Chase Brice has been inconsistent in mop-up duty recently. That trend continued Saturday.

Brice did hit Overton for a 34-yard touchdown strike early in the fourth quarter, but he finished 8-for-16 passing for 97 yards. After Lawrence dominated the Eagles, Brice's performance was hardly encouraging.

Home sweet home

Another home game, another blowout win for the Tigers. Clemson has now won 20 home games in a row, the second longest active streak in the nation to only Alabama's 31-game home winning streak. The Tigers have won 41 of their last 42 games at Death Valley and have now won six consecutive home games against Boston College dating back to 2009.

More blowouts coming soon

There's likely to be another lopsided score next weekend when Southern Conference opponent Wofford comes to town. The Terriers (5-2) edged Chattanooga 35-34 in overtime Saturday.

Clemson then visits N.C. State (4-3) on Nov. 9, before hosting No. 23 Wake Forest (6-1) the following week in what could be the team's most competitive game of the regular season. The Tigers play at South Carolina (3-5) in the regular season finale Nov. 30.