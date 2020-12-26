You are the owner of this article.
Secondary newsmaker of the Year: Trevor Lawrence

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) found his voice in 2020. Ken Ruinard/Provided

CLEMSON — In 2020, Trevor Lawrence decided it was time to speak. 

For his first two years on the national stage, Lawrence, the superstar Clemson quarterback, felt more like an idea than an actual person, a golden-haired, inscrutable avatar of college football. He was a blank canvas onto which people painted ideas, cast judgments and drew conclusions.

It turns out Lawrence has plenty of opinions. In May, as the nation descended into protest following the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, Lawrence became one of the first big-name athletes to speak up, declaring on Twitter, "There needs to be a change in the way of thinking."

Months later, amid reports the college football season was on the verge of being canceled because of COVID-19, Lawrence spearheaded the #WeWantToPlay movement. The push prompted a phone call from President Donald Trump. Many believed the quarterback, who is likely to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft, would've been better suited sitting out the campaign.

But Lawrence insisted he wanted to play. Then he tested positive for COVID-19, missing the Tigers' then-biggest game of the year, Nov. 7 at Notre Dame. 

Lawrence on Dec. 17 graduated from Clemson, adding one more exclamation point to a year in which he found his public voice. His degree is in marketing. 

