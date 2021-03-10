The ACC Tournament, the 68th annual, is finally there for the Clemson taking after all these years of Tar Heel blue, Blue Devil blue and NIT bracketology debates from Seneca to the other side of Seneca.

Not having Duke or North Carolina among the top five seeds for the first time since the inaugural ACC Tournament in 1954 — plus the fact that Clemson is good — translates into unprecedented optimism.

Or at least the probability of extra stops at one of Greensboro’s Biscuitville locations.

True. No. 5 seed Clemson, starting with a game Wednesday against No. 13 Miami, would have to win four games in four days.

Always underrated Virginia, the top seed, did thrash Clemson by 35 points at Littlejohn Coliseum on Jan. 16.

But consider the Tiger-friendly equation:

ACC weirdness + Aamir Simms’ arsenal + 11 Clemson players averaging 10 or minutes per game = opportunity for a team already locked into an NCAA Tournament at-large spot.

“Everybody’s going to tell you they feel they can win it every year, but the truth serum is more this year,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Tuesday. “There are a lot more teams that feel they can play deep into the tournament, that have a terrific shot. We’re one of those.”

Downside up ACC

Not saying to bet that $1,400 check that’s on the way, or even a medium-sized peach. Just that you should let other-worldly, never-to-be-seen-again data soak in:

• Clemson in 2020 finished a season with a win for the first time since 1950, as former school publicist Tim Bourret pointed out last March when the 2020 ACC Tournament in Greensboro was abruptly canceled for COVID-19 reasons after a second round that included a Tigers victory over Miami.

• None of the top five seeds in the 2021 ACC Tournament are among the top eight programs in ACC Tournament winning percentage (including Maryland and South Carolina).

• Clemson in Greensboro is one of the few ACC teams that won’t have to adjust to hearing crowd noise from supportive fans for the first time this season.

So it’s proper to ponder unconventionally during a season in which asterisks outnumber assumptions.

But Brownell won’t apologize for the ACC not having a team ranked in the top 14 of the Associated Press poll.

“Our league has very good depth,” he said. “When teams like Virginia Tech and Clemson and Georgia Tech and teams like that are in the top five in the league, it’s easy to say maybe the league’s not as good. Maybe Georgia Tech and Clemson and Virginia Tech are just pretty good.”

It’s a daunting task for Clemson, sure. ACC Tournament patrons traditionally count on buying second-round tickets from glum Tigers fans on their way home.

Clemson to get beyond the second round this week will have to win a first-round game and then beat No. 4 Georgia Tech in the second round.

Few teams nationally are hotter than the Yellow Jackets, led by ACC Player of the Year Moses Wright and winners of six games in a row since a 74-72 loss at Clemson on Feb. 12.

And there “certainly” are COVID concerns, Brownell admits, that come with staying in a Greensboro hotel not within the kind of bubble the NCAA plans for next week’s tournament games in Indianapolis.

Back home in Indiana

South Carolina has an ACC Tournament title.

So does Notre Dame.

Clemson does not.

But the Tigers still have Simms. The 6-8 forward from Palmyra, Va., was the first senior Brownell took out of Saturday’s regular-season finale at Littlejohn Coliseum to allow for a standing ovation and hugs from teammates and coaches as the Tigers were finishing up a 77-62 win over Pittsburgh.

Talk about ACC history …

Simms last season became the first Clemson player to lead the team in scoring, rebounding, assists and blocks and is on pace to do it again.

It’s already been a great year for Simms and friends. They started the season picked to finish 10th in the ACC’s Operation Basketball preseason media poll. They finished the regular-season 16-6 with a 6-1 run dating to a Jan. 30 loss at Duke.

The depth includes sophomore guard Alex Hemenway, expected to play against Miami after suffering the third broken nose of his basketball career in Saturday’s win over Pittsburgh.

There is no ACC Tournament pressure.

These Tigers will easily make the cut Sunday when the official NCAA Tournament bracket is announced, adding to a madcap ACC year in which Clemson is absolutely guaranteed to open the Big Dance in Brownell’s home state of Indiana while Duke stays home.

ACC Tournament

No. 5 Clemson (16-6) vs. No. 13 Miami (9-16)

When: Wednesday, March 10, 2:30 p.m

Where: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.

TV: ACC Network

Winner: Plays No. 4 Georgia Tech on Thursday, March 11, at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN 2)