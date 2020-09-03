It’s not far-fetched to think Sam Hartman could wind up as one of the top quarterbacks in Wake Forest history, perhaps the best.

The list two or three years from now might go …

Sam Hartman, Riley Skinner, Norm Snead, Tanner Price, John Wolford, Mike Elkins, Rusty Larue …

Sure, the two big story lines coming out of Dave Clawson’s program since the 2019 season ended are that quarterback Jaime Newman bolted for Georgia (only to opt out Wednesday) and All-ACC wide receiver Sage Surratt quit school to prepare for the NFL draft.

But Hartman, the same guy who beat Newman out and set Wake Forest freshman records in 2018, is way better as a redshirt sophomore going into the Sept. 12 season opener against No. 1-ranked Clemson.

Hartman looks the NFL part, too: Though a bit short at 6-1, he’s every bit of 215 pounds, up from 178 as a freshman.

The right arm is strong, accurate.

He’s quick, good enough as a runner to make people miss.

“Sam is bigger, faster, stronger and more familiar with his system than he’s ever been,” said Chad Grier, Hartman’s head coach at Mount Pleasant’s Oceanside Collegiate Academy. “He’s earned the trust and confidence of his coaches and teammates through work ethic, determination and performance — clearly evidenced in him being named a captain as a sophomore.”

That happened Tuesday.

No one is predicting a Wake Forest upset. Clemson will, however, get a better quarterback look than the one Hartman put forth in the Deacons’ 63-3 loss at Winston-Salem in 2018 (a game that included Tigers wide receiver Hunter Renfrow taking garbage-time snaps).

Hartman knows what’s coming, a chess match with ace defensive coordinator Brent Venables and what projects as the best defense in the country.

“But it’s exciting,” Hartman said Wednesday during a Zoom conference call. “You love to get a shot at the No. 1 team in the country and having them come here in prime-time is very exciting. We just have to play our game and win some one-on-ones here and there.”

Mom’s cooking, beard, bulk

Hanging in there, that’s the idea.

“You see some of the successful QBs against Clemson make plays after the pocket breaks down,” Hartman said. “That’s going to be a huge part of this game. I just have to have the size and strength to get away from an arm tackle and try to make a throw or run for a couple yards here and there.”

With beard and bulk, Hartman barely looks like the same elite prospect that followed Grier from Davidson Day High School outside Charlotte to Oceanside before returning to North Carolina.

The 215 pounds might be 220, he joked, if his mom’s cooking was available on campus.

It’s not just physical development. Hartman takes this leadership thing seriously, as he did at Oceanside but even more because of COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s more of a challenge being named the captain during this time of uncertainty,” Hartman said.

He is the son of Dr. Mark Hartman, a former Davidson College defensive back now serving as secondary coach under Grier at Charlotte’s Providence Day School. He is also a health-scare veteran, having endured a weight drop from 175 pounds to 150 while hospitalized and battling a thyroid gland birth defect before moving to Mount Pleasant.

Messages to Wake Forest teammates are a variation on the same theme: Too much partying before just hurt you as an individual player, now it could ruin our season.

Quarterback development, like most everything else Clawson has done over four straight winning seasons, remains under the ACC radar and in that Clemson shadow. It helps to have Warren Ruggiero in his seventh season as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach and former Citadel head coach Kevin Higgins on hand as associate head coach.

Top ACC QBs list

Maybe a little adversity helps, too.

Hartman went 4-5 as a starter in 2018 and set Wake Forest freshman quarterback records for wins and touchdown passes (29) before suffering a broken leg against Syracuse.

Hello, Jamie Newman.

Newman, a sophomore from Graham, N.C., came on to lead the Deacons to a 3-1 finish that included upsets of N.C. State, Duke and Memphis (Birmingham Bowl).

That gave Newman the edge going into 2019. He led Wake Forest to a 7-1 start (8-5 finish).

Hartman did, however, get in four games during a redshirt season and led the Deacons to their first victory over Florida State since 2011.

“Having been the guy as a true freshman, he has already felt the pressure of playing big games on the road and on TV,” said Grier, whose son Will Grier is a Carolina Panthers quarterback. “But he didn’t know what he didn’t know. Now he’s overcome injury, been a starter, been a backup, fought for — and earned — the job again, he’s gotten just about every experience possible.

Clemson is a mean barometer.

But after that?

Let’s just see if Hartman catches up with North Carolina’s Sam Howell and Miami’s D’Eriq King as one of the ACC’s best quarterbacks not named Trevor Lawrence.

