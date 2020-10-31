Dabo Swinney was unusually giddy Thursday afternoon while breaking the news of All-Planet quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s positive COVID-19 test during a team meeting.

“Everybody kind of looked around,” running back Travis Etienne said.

The head coach angling for a third national championship in five seasons then offered an unexpected word of summation.

“Good,” Swinney said forcefully before launching into a message about adversity building character.

Swinney was no less upbeat after No. 1 Clemson’s 34-28 comeback victory over Boston College on Saturday at Death Valley when he announced Lawrence will not play in next week’s ACC showdown at No. 4 Notre Dame.

“Just another week in 2020,” Swinney said. “Business as usual.”

Lawrence might be on the Clemson sideline in South Bend but will not play per COVID protocol, Swinney said.

Boston College pitched in to help with Clemson’s adversity lesson, taking an 18-point lead.

Trevor who?

Freshman quarterback D.J. Uialalelei never flinched, throwing for 342 yards and two touchdowns and running for another score.

In leading the Tigers to the largest home comeback in program history, Uialalelei became only the third Clemson true freshman quarterback to win in his first start. That the others were Lawrence in 2018 and NFL star Deshaun Watson in 2014 bodes well for the Notre Dame-bound Tigers.

Clemson with a few tweaks and better beginnings than the last few games can beat Notre Dame without Lawrence.

While Notre Dame is not Boston College, an NFL prospect quarterback should make strides between his first and second starts.

“Now he’s got some experience,” offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said. “We’re not going to ask him to do out there and do anything other than, ‘Be yourself, own the plan, manage the plan and make the plays that are there.’”

It won’t be that loud in South Bend.

If it is, this is one prepared Californian.

“What I loved most about D.J.,” Swinney said, “was his poise, his demeanor.”

ACC dream scenario

Worst-case, and also a dream scenario for the ACC: Clemson loses at Notre Dame without Lawrence; Notre Dame keeps winning; a one-loss Clemson beats Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19 and both teams make the College Football Playoff.

Best case: Clemson, manages to beat the odds and stay healthy amid a global pandemic, rolls to another national championship with Lawrence back leading the way; Uialalelei as the best backup in college football keeps dazzling fans with his arm, feet and jewelry.

Clemson’s No. 5 showed up at Death Valley on Saturday with his large and beloved “Big Cinco” gold necklace.

“Everybody’s worried about who’s not here,” Etienne said. “But we were worried about who was here.”

The group included Etienne and two fellow seniors, wide receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell. Swinney asked the trio to assume extra leadership on the new starter’s behalf.

Yeah, just another week.

2018 Syracuse-like drama

Clemson must get more consistent in the run game (less than 4.3 yards per carry two games in a row).

Etienne became the ACC’s career rushing leader Saturday and had 140 receiving yards but has fumbled three games in a row (this one a 99-yard touchdown return).

The defense could have used injured starters Tyler Davis, James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr. Defensive end Xavier Thomas was ejected in the fourth quarter for targeting (and will miss the first half of the Notre Dame game).

Which made Uialalelei’s day all the more impressive.

Elliott texted Clemson’s players on offense Saturday morning with a prediction: “This is going to be a game that you’re going to remember forever.”

Indeed, it was similar drama-wise to Lawrence’s first start, the fifth game of the season in 2018. Clemson beat Syracuse, 27-23, but with Chase Brice coming off the bench when Lawrence was injured the same week Kelly Bryant left the team after a demotion.

In this one, Boston College got two spectacular touchdown catches and the 99-yard fumble return.

Eagles holder John Tessitore, son of the ABC play-by-play announcer doing the game, Joe Tessitore, rushed up the line on a fake field goal play and drew Clemson offside.

Boston College scored a touchdown on the next play.

As against Syracuse two years ago, the Tigers survived a crazy afternoon.

Lawrence as a freshman went on to win the rest of his starts and lead Clemson to a 44-16 rout of Alabama in the national title game in Santa Clara, Calif.

Uialalelei probably won’t have to do as much.

Just win a regular-season ACC game at No. 4 Notre Dame.

