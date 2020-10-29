These busy college kids, the way they cram for tests while cramming in internships, pizza runs, a 24/7 social media presence, volunteer work and frivolity, not necessarily in that order.

Or take Clemson’s William Trevor Lawrence, a busier junior from Cartersville, Ga.

To-do list for 2020:

Get engaged

Help save a college football season in coronavirus doubt by launching a #WeWantToPlay movement

Help lead equality campaigns

Have fun with teammates

Help lead Clemson in pursuit of its third football national championship in five seasons

Contend for the Heisman Trophy

Graduate

So far, so good. The betrothed marketing major has glitzy statistics for the nation’s No. 1-ranked team in a college football season recently rejoined by the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences. He is on target to get his degree in December.

Which leaves room for a little side project: Fixing an NFL draft system that allows bad teams to “tank” in an effort to secure the first overall pick in the next draft.

The 6-6 quarterback with the golden right arm didn’t exactly spell it out Tuesday when he said he might return to Clemson for a senior season. But the “we’ll just have to see how things will unfold” part of Lawrence’s take clearly was a shot across the bow.

Fired from Team Trevor at the winless New York Jets, the pitiful franchise everyone expects to own the rights to that precious first pick in the 2021 draft.

“My mindset has been that I’m going to move on (to the NFL),” Lawrence said. “But who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”

As in …

Hopefully, the ridiculous Jets screw up and accidentally win a game or two.

And …

If not — hello, New York? — this college life sure is enjoyable and who knows how much Name, Image and Likeness money might come to top college athletes in 2021?

Real threat or not, the NFL needs an NBA-style draft lottery to prevent teams from tanking. And Lawrence might have the star power to force the issue.

‘Tanking for Trevor’ rule

Proposed “Tanking for Trevor” legislation, ideally installed during halftime of the Jets-Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday but at least before kickoff of the 2021 season: “Whereas the New York Jets as outlined herewith have embarrassed their fans, the state of New Jersey and all five boroughs of New York City, the worst four teams in a given NFL season will take part in a lottery to determine picks 1-4 in the next draft.”

With such a rule the Jets likely would have a win or two by now.

NFL tanking is a travesty of a mockery of a sham and has no place in a sport with a hard salary cap and (for 2020) a rule requiring each team to reach at least 89 percent of the cap number.

A “Tanking for Trevor” rule would make for better, more competitive tackle football, a good thing at any level.

Lawrence is a consummate team player, focused on the Boston College game Saturday at Death Valley and other tasks at hand.

That’s easy to see in the 70.7 completion percentage with 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions, plus four rushing touchdowns.

But Lawrence is also a very aware young man blessed with a smart family.

If Tuesday’s comments weren’t a chess move, it sure sounded that way.

But the ‘Butt Fumble’

Lawrence draws comparisons to two former superstar college quarterbacks who wound up as No. 1 overall draft picks and Pro Football Hall of Famers, John Elway and Peyton Manning.

Elway used his minor league baseball ties with the New York Yankees to force the Colts to trade him to the Broncos just after the 1983 draft.

Lawrence wears No. 16 because he grew up a Tennessee fan and that was Manning’s jersey number in Knoxville, where Manning stunned almost everyone by returning for a senior season.

True, if Lawrence came back to Clemson for the 2021 season there’s a good chance the unusually bad Jets will play poorly enough again next fall to secure the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft as Lawrence cuts a year off his pro earnings shelf life.

“Just trusting that God has a plan for me, no matter where that is,” Lawrence said Tuesday.

That could be The Big Apple. But hopefully with the Jets nudged to have a Lawrence-friendly head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in place as assembled by a new general manager with a clue.

Of course, the last time the Jets added a truly great quarterback from the college ranks it was Joe Namath, who stood on Broadway for an iconic Sports Illustrated cover shot.

That was 1965. Namath led the Jets to an upset win over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III to cap the 1968 season.

Since then the most famous Jets quarterback thing is infamous: the Mark Sanchez “Butt Fumble” play in a loss to New England on Thanksgiving Day of 2012.

Broadway Trevor has potential as a hit show if the Jets make wholesale front-office and coaching staff changes. Better, however, if Lawrence encourages the NFL to adopt a lottery system and forces the Jets to trade the first overall pick in the 2021 draft for a later 2021 first-round pick, three future first-round picks, a good running back and confiscation of all Butt Fumble video.

