Sapakoff: Travis Etienne/Trevor Lawrence top duo in college football history

Doc Blanchard welcomed the South Carolina reporter into his Bulverde, Texas, home. He was happy to talk about a Palmetto State childhood in McColl and Bishopville and spectacular glory days at Army that helped make college football a national pastime.

Blanchard was “Mr. Inside” and fellow running back Glenn Davis “Mr. Outside.” Their Heisman Trophy finishes told the tale: In 1944, Davis was second, Blanchard third. In 1945, Blanchard first, Davis second. The next year, Davis first, Blanchard fourth.

“The game is just so completely different now. Sometimes it’s hard to recognize,” the late Blanchard said that day in 1999. “Of course, they don’t play both ways anymore.”

Indeed, college football has continued to evolve — culturally and schematically — through a post-World War II “modern era” most distinguished by integration. Through it all, there hadn’t been a pair of skill-position teammates as dominant as Blanchard and Davis over a three-year run.

Until this season.

It’s not just your imagination; Clemson running back Travis Etienne and quarterback Trevor Lawrence are the best combo package the sport has ever seen, and 2020 Heisman Trophy voters are likely to add emphasis.

Etienne, a senior, already has won two ACC Player of the Year Awards. He looks like he’s on his way to a third. The Jennings, La., native has rushed for 392 yards this season going into No. 1 Clemson’s game Saturday at Georgia Tech.

That’s 4,430 yards and a ridiculous 7.7 yards-per-carry for his career. And 17 more catches in 2020 for a total of 71.

Lawrence, a junior from Cartersville, Ga., guided Clemson to a 44-16 national championship game rout of Alabama as a freshman, and another national title game appearance as a sophomore. He has thrown 32 touchdown passes without an interception since midway through the 2019 season (1,140 yards passing with a 72 percent completion rate so far this year).

A coronavirus-shortened season might skew their final gaudy statistics. That’s fine; this kind of versatility looks better on the field than in the record books.

Lawrence’s running and Etienne’s receiving skills beat Ohio State in the 2019 College Football Playoff game at the Fiesta Bowl.

They put on another show Saturday night during a 42-17 win over No. 7 Miami.

Simultaneous Heisman consideration?

That’s not new; last year Lawrence finished seventh and Etienne ninth in Heisman voting (Etienne was seventh in 2018).

What’s new is two mega-stars in their third season together playing their best football within one season destined to endure as a measuring stick.

‘Travis is Travis’

Poor Brent Venables. The Clemson defensive coordinator has to go against Lawrence and Etienne all the time in scrimmages.

“The margin for error is very slim,” Venables said.

Lucky Brent Venables. He gets to have empathy for friends in the business.

There have been so many great one-season college football duos.

Oklahoma’s Jason White and Adrian Peterson finished 2-3 in Heisman Trophy voting in 2004 (White won the award in 2003).

Penn State’s Ki-Jana Carter was the Heisman runner-up (to Colorado’s Rashaan Salaam) in 1994, and teammate Kerry Collins finished fourth in the voting.

For two years?

Mike Rozier and Turner Gill were Nebraska stars in 1982 and 1983. They finished first and fourth in 1983 Heisman voting.

But it’s hard to beat Southern Cal’s Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush. Leinart, a quarterback, won the Heisman in 2004 when Bush was fifth in the voting. Bush, a running back, won in 2005 (later vacated) when Leinart finished third.

But for a full three seasons, barring injury, Etienne and Lawrence will wind up No. 1.

What a time for Clemson fans who find themselves parked at a fortunate intersection of personalities.

“Travis is Travis,” offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said, “and everybody who knows Travis understands exactly what we’re saying when we say ‘Travis is Travis.’ He’s just so low-maintenance.

“And Trevor is Trevor. Trevor is just an awesome young man with exceptional character who focuses on what he can do.”

Etienne has one national title and three playoff appearances.

Lawrence has one ring and two playoff appearances.

And counting.

The long run of big-stage winning is the edge this fun-to-watch tandem has over all others in the modern era, at least.

Nicknames, please

Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis remain a great part of college football lore. They led undefeated Army to two national championships and a share of a third (the only blemish was a classic 0-0 tie with Notre Dame in 1946 before a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium).

They helped grow college football and built enough interest in the sport to give the struggling NFL a boost.

Felix Blanchard was tough and smart, the son of a doctor (hence the nickname). He became an Army fighter pilot who flew 85 combat missions over North Vietnam. He won a Distinguished Flying Cross and retired as a full colonel.

Blanchard remained military punctual.

“It’s 9 a.m.," he said to the reporter on his Texas front porch that hot August morning in 1999. “But you didn't come up the road from San Antonio like you said you were going to. You came from the other direction. How come?"

The visitor explained that he was early, wanted to see some of the rolling countryside and didn't want to intrude before 9.

Blanchard flashed a wide grin.

Somewhere, ‘ol Doc is surely getting a kick out of the two guys playing football in his home state drawing comparisons to “Mr. Inside” and “Mr. Outside.”

If only Etienne and Lawrence had iconic nicknames.

