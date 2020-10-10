Andrew Booth, a sophomore cornerback, doubles as an acrobat. His body-twisting, upside-down deflection Saturday night against Miami followed an astonishing one-handed interception last week against Virginia.

Sheridan Jones is another sophomore corner able to break opponents’ hearts in prime time. Jones in the third quarter intercepted a D’Eriq King pass in the end zone to halt a rare thought of Miami momentum.

Baylon Spector, a grad student linebacker finally getting a shot at a starting role, spent most of a lovely evening in the Hurricanes’ backfield (2½ tackles for loss, 1½ sacks).

It’s hard keeping up with all the new starters and major contributors on a Clemson defense that made a mess of No. 7 Miami during a 42-17 ACC victory at Death Valley.

Or perhaps top-ranked Clemson’s talent rush of “newbies” — as master defensive coordinator Brent Venables knows and loves them — is best personified in freshman defensive tackle Brian Bresee.

It’s pronounced bruh-ZEE, which rhymes with game-plan destroyer. Miami knew that, which is why one of the top players in the high school class of 2020 was double-teamed almost every time he was on the field.

“If he stays healthy, he’ll be a freshman All-American type guy, all that stuff for sure,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said this week. “He’s just very gifted and disruptive.”

Bresee would be a bigger story in most other programs; not just because he’s so big (6-5, 300). Swinney when asked for a comparison mentioned three famous Clemson obstructionists now in the NFL: Christian Wilkins, Dexter Lawrence and Grady Jarrett.

That’s sky-high praise.

But at Clemson, Bresee is just among young regulars along a defensive line that also includes sophomores Tyler Davis, K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll and freshman Myles Murphy.

‘Newbies’ all over

So many other fresh reasons why Clemson is off to a 4-0 start in a coronavirus-shortened, 11-game regular season.

One more Venables gem, but with a very different cast.

Consider that Clemson lost NFL draft picks Isaiah Simmons, A.J. Terrell, K’Von Wallace and Tanner Muse off the 2019 team.

Miami (3-1) came to Clemson averaging 43.3 points per game but scored only one touchdown on offense at Death Valley, and with 8:31 left.

Junior linebacker Mike Jones Jr., another first-year starter, has been a leader on and off the field.

Big plays keep following safety Nolan Turner, new to the starting lineup but the man who sealed a Fiesta Bowl victory over Ohio State last December with an end zone interception.

Lannden Zanders, the other new starting safety, has locks flowing out of his helmet that remind people of Troy Polamalu. Zanders hits like the former Pittsburgh Steelers icon, too.

Sophomore linebacker Jake Venables, Brent Venables’ son, had a sack. Freshman safety Tyler Venables, Brent’s other son, broke up a pass in the end zone.

Of course, it helps when Bresee is lined up over center, drawing extra attention.

“He’s certainly athletic like Christian,” Swinney said.

Wilkins was a three-time All-American and key member of both of Swinney’s national championship teams.

Bresee isn’t as heavy as Lawrence (6-4, 340ish) was at Clemson, but still, as Swinney said, “freaky big like Dexter.”

The best comparison for Clemson: Like the Tigers’ “Power Rangers” defensive line of Wilkins, Lawrence, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, the current core group of young standouts will be around for a while.

And the Perry brothers

Jarrett set a Clemson standard for leadership from 2011-2014. Bresee, Swinney said, has a similar motor.

“You just can’t coach that,” Swinney said. “You either have that or you don’t. (Bresee) has that type of tenacity. Because he loves it. He’s a great teammate.”

Swinney’s comparison list fits Bresee.

Here’s three more: Jeff Davis, William Perry and Michael Dean Perry, Clemson defensive linemen who won the ACC Player of the Year award as seniors.

Bresee appears capable of strong ACC Player of the Year consideration.

As a sophomore or junior.

Because he’ll be helping some NFL team instead of playing a senior season at Clemson, which by then will have reloaded its defense with a new bunch of newbies.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.