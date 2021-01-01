He’s the best play-caller in the sport.

Proof: All the College Football Playoff performances against top-notch defensive coordinators and head coaches.

Tony Elliott while running the Clemson show has piled up points against the likes of Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and Saban again.

And again.

Elliott, a 41-year-old James Island High School graduate, also is as beloved and respected as anyone in the Clemson program. Not just a former walk-on wide receiver with a 5-3 playoff record and two national championship rings as an offensive coordinator, the personable Elliott thrives as a recruiter and teacher.

Which is why No. 2 Clemson will be better than OK against No. 3 Ohio State in Friday night’s playoff semifinal at the Sugar Bowl with Elliott watching from home while in coronavirus protocol.

Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter will adapt to play-calling duties in which he already had input.

Former Clemson All-American and NFL first-round draft pick C.J. Spiller will slide into Elliott’s role as running backs coach on the same Superdome field on which he played for the New Orleans Saints.

All-Planet quarterback Trevor Lawrence will do more coaching.

Everyone else on offense will “step up” without Elliott, on behalf of Elliott, because of Elliott.

“We’re well-prepared,” head coach Dabo Swinney said Thursday when asked about Clemson adjusting to the Elliott status revealed Wednesday. “We have a great staff and we’ll find out. Ask me after the game.”

Clemson needs Elliott in a national championship game tussle with No. 1 Alabama; hopefully he’s healthy for the Jan. 11 game in Miami.

But for one night inside an old building at 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive in New Orleans, Clemson can audible with gusto.

Clemson collaboration

Everyone at Clemson knows the horrible, triumphant Tony Elliott story. His mother, Patricia Williams, was killed in an auto accident. A drunk driver slammed into the family car in Elliott’s home state of California when Elliott was 9.

Elliott in 2003 at Clemson was voted “most popular player among teammates” in a newspaper poll.

He earned a 3.5 grade-point average as an industrial engineering major and wrote thank you notes to reporters after stories were published.

While at a coaching convention, Elliott took Swinney to the crash site on Sycamore Street in Anaheim.

When Clemson won its second national title under Swinney, in January of 2017 in Santa Clara, Calif., it was just 46 miles from Watsonville, where Elliott was born.

It’s a transferable lesson in one of Elliott’s favorite, most versatile sayings: Play the hand you’re dealt.

In this case, that means Streeter, a former offensive coordinator at Liberty and Richmond, moves from the field to the coaches’ box.

But still gets to talk to Lawrence on the phone.

With Swinney spending more time huddling up with quarterbacks.

True, Streeter won’t be able to talk to quarterbacks and receivers at the same time. That’s where assistant coaches such as receivers coach Tyler Grisham come in.

It’s been a somewhat collaborative play-calling effort since December of 2014 when Elliott took over the role after Chad Morris left Clemson to become head coach at SMU. It’s just a different kind of collaboration Friday night.

Sign-stealing and Streeter

The Sugar Bowl already was going to have a spicy chess match among coordinators, with much of the spotlight on Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables against Ohio State play-caller Kevin Wilson, a University of North Carolina graduate who was on the same Oklahoma staff with Venables.

Particularly after Ohio State head coach Ryan Day this week clearly took aim at the long-held belief among foes that Clemson’s success on defense is partly because of (within the rules) sign-stealing.

“(Venables) seems to always know exactly what the other team is doing,” Day said during a Zoom press conference this week. “Why that is I don't really know. But I can tell you that he’s been doing it for a long time.”

Now the matchups are even better.

Clemson on Friday night for the first time in its six-year playoff run will play without Elliott and Jeff Scott on the coaching staff. Scott, a former co-offensive coordinator who coached wide receivers, left last January to become head coach at South Florida.

The Tigers adjusted, averaging 44.9 points per game while going 10-1 so far in 2020. They averaged 43.9 points in 2019 while going 14-1 with a national championship game loss to LSU.

Like most 2020 college teams coping with COVID fears, Clemson since August has tried practicing without various coaching staff personnel.

That includes Elliott, Venables and Swinney.

But let’s go back to the last time Clemson played in a game following a major staff shakeup. It was the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl against Oklahoma.

Elliott and Scott were making their debuts as co-offensive coordinators with Morris having just gone to SMU.

Streeter had just arrived from Richmond to take over as quarterbacks coach.

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson (knee surgery) was missing the final game of his freshman year.

Oklahoma was favored by 6½ points.

Clemson won, 40-6, and much-maligned quarterback Cole Stoudt walked away with a MVP award.

This time Clemson has Trevor Lawrence and everything he’s learned in three years of working with Tony Elliott.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff