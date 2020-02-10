CLEMSON — The Clemson basketball team despite a 61-57 home loss to sizzling Notre Dame on Sunday night remains a full game ahead of traditional power North Carolina in the all-important loss column within the ACC standings.

That would mean something most Februarys.

This season, it means the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament hopes are melting like the snowmen around campus that looked much healthier during Saturday flurries.

That’s just the nutshell of one of the nuttiest Clemson seasons ever. Which, as anyone who has followed even snippets of the Tigers’ seven-decade ACC hoops trek knows, is a mouthful.

Clemson basketball is synonymous with wackiness, but an ACC season in which the Tigers have stunned Duke and improved to 1-59 in Chapel Hill yet remain well off the NCAA Tournament bubble is one for the ages.

“We just don’t make enough shots,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell moaned Sunday night after an abridged version of the season. “We get some good looks, but we just don’t knock them in.”

The team that’s undefeated against the Blue Devils and Tar Heels — unbelievable, unprecedented, the envy of Cliff Ellis and Rick Barnes and Oliver Purnell — is 11-12, 5-8 in the ACC.

Clemson was No. 97 in the NCAA Tournament Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings going into the Notre Dame game.

One step up.

Two steps back.

All season.

Clemson in an ACC era of one-and-done NBA prospects and transfer portal passers-by has an old-school star in Aamir Simms. The junior forward gradually gets better, thanks to talent, dedication and the tutelage of Brownell and assistant coaches Antonio Reynolds Dean, Dick Bender and Anthony Goins.

But Clemson’s leading scorer and rebounder was out with the flu Sunday night.

“Nobody feels sorry for anybody in this league,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said after the Fighting Irish improved to 15-8, 6-6 in the ACC. “It’s a brutal league.”

The Tigers got a nice contribution off the bench with freshman Alex Hemenway’s career-high 16 points.

But went 9 of 34 from 3-point range.

Playing ‘too fast’

The frustration compares with most anything from the Tates Locke years to the Tate George shot that cost Clemson an Elite Eight spot, to all the close losses last season.

“You saw (Sunday night) a couple instances where things that have happened to us earlier in the year, where we let a couple games get away,” Brownell said. “We had chances. We had some bad possessions from some guards, and we can’t have those shots or turnovers.”

Playing “too fast occasionally” leads to poor decisions, Brownell said.

Some years, a 5-8 ACC record would indicate hope. A pair of Barnes-coached Clemson teams (1996 and 1998) made the NCAA Tournament after going 7-9 in the ACC, such was the strength of the conference.

Oh, for the Greg Buckner, Harold Jamison, Iker Iturbe years.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has only four ACC teams in his projected NCAA Tournament field.

That’s up from three early last week.

Next up for Clemson, a theoretically winnable game at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.

The Tigers, however, have only one ACC road win, at North Carolina.

Tree Rollins and the Mahaffey brothers, and K.C. Rivers. That 2018 Sweet 16 trip via San Diego.

This program has seen more than its share of heartache sprinkled with joy.

Add the extra salt of 2020.

Though the Tigers have been a good free throw shooting team during Brownell’s tenure, they are 12th in that category in the ACC this season.

But went 8 of 9 from the line Sunday night.

Bitter cherry vanilla

From Banks McFadden to Trevor Booker, Clemson has had Palmetto State talent.

But in a year in which Clemson secured the services of a standout graduate transfer from South Carolina (Columbia’s Tevin Mack via Texas and Alabama) and a top high school signee from South Carolina (Spartanburg’s 6-10 P.J. Hall), the Tigers lost to South Carolina.

At home.

Mack got Clemson off to a good start Sunday night with a steal and layup. He finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals.

But without Simms, Notre Dame seniors Rex Plueger and John Mooney were harder to stop.

“It’s neat to see,” Brey said. “We do have good senior leadership.”

Clemson projects as a good, more veteran team next season.

Of course, the ACC should be better, too.

The Tar Heels will be really mad.

In a final twist of basketball fate Sunday night, Clemson management offered each fan a free soft drink on the way out of Littlejohn Coliseum.

But it was Coca-Cola cherry vanilla.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.