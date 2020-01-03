To a College Football Playoff semifinal victor goes the happy spin.

“We found enough plays to win,” co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said after a 29-23 Fiesta Bowl squeaker against Ohio State launched Clemson into a Jan. 13 national championship game matchup with LSU.

A four-play drive ending with Travis Etienne’s 34-yard touchdown catch and run stood as the winning score when safety Nolan Turner stretched out in the end zone to intercept Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ final pass.

“It came down to us just protecting when we had to,” senior guard John Simpson said.

And just as there are no bad views from the Pitt Street Bridge and no bad breakfast biscuits at grandma’s house, there is no such thing as a bad College Football Playoff win.

Clemson’s close call against Ohio State will add an extra layer of urgency for the defending national champs as they prepare for an LSU team feeling Joe Burrow Mania.

While one group of Tigers is bent on correcting mistakes, another is coming off a five-touchdown romp over Oklahoma and favored going into a New Orleans scene sure to make Mardi Gras seem like cake in the break room.

Clemson wasn’t undeserving against Ohio State: Great teams make great plays to win big games; almost great teams can’t find a way to advance.

Still, at 6-2 in playoff games during this incredible five-year run, it was, in some ways statistically, Clemson’s worst game.

“We did a pretty good job,” said Simpson, a 2019 All-America selection and Fort Dorchester High School graduate. “But we have a lot of things to work on for the next game. I don’t think (the offensive line) played very well. We had pressures. We had sacks. Just a lot of little things we did wrong. I didn’t play very well. We can all get better.”

Ohio State outgained Clemson by almost 100 yards, 516-417. It was a larger deficit than in Clemson’s two College Football Playoff losses, 45-40 to Alabama in the 2015 national championship game (Clemson outgained the Tide 550-473) and 24-6 to Alabama in the 2017 Sugar Bowl (261-188 edge for Alabama).

Ohio State had 28 first downs, Clemson 21.

Defensive end Chase Young, the Buckeyes’ All-American, didn’t have a sack. But Ohio State had three sacks against a Clemson team that had given up just 13 (three of those against Wake Forest).

The Clemson tool box

Etienne, the two-time ACC Player of the Year, rushed for 36 yards, his lowest output in his 29 college starts. The 3.6-yard average was well below Etienne’s pre-Fiesta Bowl season average of 8.2.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence picked up the slack in the running game with 107 yards on 16 carries, including a 67-yard touchdown dash across the field and down the Clemson sideline.

Etienne scored three times, including touchdown catches of 53 and 34 yards.

That’s resourcefulness at its playoff finest.

It shows that there are enough Clemson weapons to make defenses pay for keying on the primary ballcarrier, as South Carolina found out in holding Etienne to 51 yards on 15 carries (two touchdowns) but surrendering 527 yards in a 38-3 loss.

“We had some opportunities early in the game,” Elliott said. “We dropped a couple balls, and things didn’t go our way, but the guys didn’t panic. They kept fighting.”

On defense, too.

Ranking Clemson CFP games

“People see the end results of our games and maybe think we haven’t had much adversity this season; we’ve had plenty of adversity within our games,” defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. “But this has been a group that’s responded every single time.”

Ranking Clemson’s playoff performances:

44-16 win over Alabama, 2018 national championship game 35-31 win over Alabama, 2016 national championship game 31-0 win over Ohio State, 2016 Fiesta Bowl 30-3 win over Notre Dame, 2018 Cotton Bowl 37-17 win over Oklahoma, 2015 Orange Bowl 29-23 win over Ohio State, 2019 Fiesta Bowl 45-40 loss to Alabama, 2015 national championship game 24-6 loss to Alabama, 2017 Sugar Bowl

There is a beautiful thing about No. 6, however.

It puts Clemson in position for a second straight national title, a 30th consecutive victory, an upset of a No. 1-ranked team playing in its home state.

Where would that rank?

