Justin Fields took a rib-bruising hit from the crown of Clemson linebacker James Skalski’s orange helmet in the second quarter Friday night. The already ticked off Ohio State quarterback took one play off and responded with another touchdown pass.

Then three more until he had a total of six.

Buckeye Nation had to take decades worth of jokes while going 0-4 against the Tigers in postseason games. But Ohio State’s redemption case was much stronger than Clemson’s quest to make New Orleans fun, something Fields and Co. consistently emphasized during a 49-28 College Football Playoff semifinal victory at the Sugar Bowl.

The No. 3 Buckeyes riddled master strategist Brent Venables and his defense. They gave Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Trevor Lawrence a beating.

No. 2 Clemson’s run production, sluggish most of 2020, struggled again (44 yards on 22 carries).

Not bad for a team ranked No. 11 in Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s USA Today coaches poll.

"Da-bo! Da-bo!," Ohio State fans serenaded as Swinney gave Fields a big hug on the way off the field.

Swinney after the game said he didn't regret the ranking, reiterating a belief that teams playing less than nine games deserved less consideration than those that played nine or more. He said earlier in the week that Ohio State was plenty good enough to win a national championship.

“The only thing I regret," Swinney said, "is that obviously I didn’t do a good enough job of getting my team ready.”

The snub, however, only added to Ohio State’s mission to avenge a 29-23 loss to the Tigers last year in a playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl.

The Buckeyes in Arizona blew a 16-0 lead. They watched in disbelief as safety Nolan Turner sealed the Clemson victory with an end zone interception with Ohio State driving.

"To come out and win this way was big," Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said after the game.

Clemson players were as eager for this semifinal because of the Tigers’ 0-2 record at the Superdome (Sugar Bowl loss to Alabama in 2017, national championship game loss to LSU last year).

It was a great opportunity” for a “fairytale kind of story,” Clemson tight end Braden Galloway said. A third national title in five seasons. Via New Orleans, of all places, would have been something.

Indeed, Skalski said, “There’s blood in the water for both of us.”

Except that Skalski wasn’t in the game after costing his team with a targeting foul for the hit on Fields.

It wasn’t just Skalski or Clemson not having offensive coordinator Tony Elliott (home in coronavirus protocol).

It was Ohio State.

The Buckeyes matched emotion with execution for a beatdown more thorough than anything in Clemson’s six-year playoff run. Ohio State had six touchdowns with three minutes left in the third quarter, as many TDs as Clemson has allowed on offense in any of their playoff games (6-4 record).

It fit into the theme Day was pitching this week: an All-American COVID tale about a great team that survived the Big Ten Conference’s decision to start the season late (the Buckeyes are a mere 7-0 and Clemson 10-2).

Ohio State’s ‘great story’

“It’s an opportunity to tell a great story of all the adversity that this group has overcome,” Day said.

The Buckeyes’ balance, quick snaps catching Clemson off-guard and Fields’ quick strikes moved the story into a national championship showdown against Alabama on Jan. 11 in Miami.

Fields took advantage of Turner being out in the first half for a targeting penalty in the ACC Championship Game rout of Notre Dame, going after Joseph Charleston, among others.

Of course, any Ohio strategy to come right at Charleston sounds familiar in the Lowcountry, were baseball’s Charleston RiverDogs once staged "Go Back to Ohio Night" featuring a one-way airline ticket to Cleveland.

But Fields, a transfer from Georgia who has carried Ohio State to two straight playoffs, took his own redemption deep into the second half. It was a gem of a game for a player whose statistics are similar to Lawrence’s over the last two seasons; Fields is 20-1 as a starter (only the Clemson blemish) and Lawrence is 34-2 (undefeated outside the Pelican State).

Like tourists on beignets

Fields was coming off his worst college performance, 12-for-27 with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 22-10 Big Ten Championship Game win over Northwestern.

A banged-up thumb might have had something to do with that but Fields looked healthy Friday night until the Skalski hit forced winces the rest of the way.

After the Tigers took a 14-7 lead on a Travis Etienne touchdown run, Ohio State took control faster than New Orleans tourists finish a plate of beignets.

The Buckeyes rolled for 28 straight points in the last 20 minutes of the second half against a Clemson program famous for big-play defense.

It’s a young group of Tigers, as Venables often reminded people this season. Now, with Lawrence and other leaders moving on, it will be interesting to see how a not-so-young team responds in 2021.

They won’t have to look hard for off-season motivation, that’s for sure.

