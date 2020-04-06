Dan Radakovich had an orange tiger paw on his lapel and a gleam in his eye. Clemson’s athletic director was excited one summer afternoon in 2017.

It wasn’t just the glow of a football national championship won seven months earlier in Tampa.

He wanted to talk about a new alliance with LSU, Auburn and Missouri, something called the Tigers United University Consortium.

“I love this,” Radakovich said. “It’s so good for Clemson, and for LSU, Auburn and Missouri, too.”

A movement of smart people dedicated to saving wild tigers looks even better right now. It’s in hard contrast to a seven-part documentary that’s surged to the top of the Netflix popularity list. Ratings are surely boosted by coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

“Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” is about the sordid American business of captive tigers. It features real-life characters fiction envies (spoiler alert!):

• Joe Exotic, just one of those eventually imprisoned, gun-blasting egomaniac wanna-be country singer and gubernatorial candidate kind of guys with a rural Oklahoma zoo and a husband who was 32 years younger before he shot himself on company property.

• Doc Antle, founder/director of Myrtle Beach Safari and accused by a former worker of running a cult-like, sweatshop workplace while exploiting women.

• Carole Baskin, noted animal activist and founder of Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue. Exotic with every other breath alleges she had her mysteriously missing ex-husband fed to some of those rescued tigers but she seems nice.

It’s repulsive.

Disgusting, though amusingly so at times.

Tragic.

Too bad there is no Episode No. 8 starring Clemson professor Brett Wright as director of the Tigers United University Consortium, so named because the four schools share a nickname.

With a cameo appearance by Clemson President James Clements as the guy who came up with the idea of pitching in to save a beloved, endangered species.

“I’ve only watched a little bit of (‘Tiger King’),” Wright, dean emeritus of Clemson’s College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences, said by phone. “But I know all about it.”

Though the Tigers United focus isn’t on either captive tigers or the U.S., Wright hopes “Tiger King” helps the cause from Russia to India.

“It’s come at a good time because people are bored and they’re home and they’re seeing it,” Wright said. “It’s going to raise awareness of the problem here in the United States, that’s for sure.”

Clemson hasn’t purchased any tigers from Joe Exotic or Doc Antle, Wright said.

“But I cannot speak for LSU,” he added.

That’s because LSU — unlike Clemson, Auburn and Missouri — keeps a captive tiger as a mascot.

Even the Gamecocks

LSU mascot Mike VII lives in a $3.7 million, 15,000-square foot facility almost aside Tiger Stadium.

A Siberian/Bengal mix, he was donated to LSU from Wild at Heart Wildlife Center in Okeechobee, Fla.

LSU says it has not purchased a tiger since Mike III in 1958 and, per the university website, “does not support the for-profit breeding of tigers.”

As for Joe Exotic and Doc Antle, or any other “Tiger King” subject?

“LSU has never had any dealings with that crew,” LSU spokesperson Michael Bonnette told The Post and Courier.

Distancing from “Tiger King” is trending.

That includes Antle himself. He told The Post and Courier last week he gave the “Tiger King” crew access to Myrtle Beach Safari for more than two years, thinking they were filming a show about his animal conservation work overseas.

The documentary, Antle said, is “quasi-fictional drama, more focused on shock value and titillation than fact.”

Antle is director of The Institute for Greatly Endangered and Rare Species (T.I.G.E.R.S.). He believes customers who handle his tiger cubs gain greater appreciation for conservation.

Even Gamecocks are drawn into this controversy.

When Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Friday said he had “zero doubt” the 2020 football season would start on time, new South Carolina offensive coordinator Mike Bobo tweeted “The real Tiger King has spoken.”

Immediately, Gamecocks fans ripped into Bobo for perceived Dabo kudos.

To which Bobo responded with another tweet: #Sarcasm

LSU helping Clemson

Brett Wright hopes a major international meeting of the Global Tiger Forum set for June 29-July 1 in Malaysia isn't postponed. He plans to attend, looking forward to an updated GTF estimate of the number of wild tigers in 13 countries.

Everyone wants to see progress in the data.

When a worldwide figure of 3,200 was presented during a GTF gathering in St. Petersburg in 2010, the goal was to double that by 2022 (the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar).

The wild tigers number was pegged at 3,890 at the 2016 GTF meeting in New Delhi, the first population increase in more than 100 years. India is believed to have the most wild tigers (2,226), followed by Russia (433), Nepal (198) and Bhutan (103).

Wright is hoping for an estimate in the 4,000s with the next GTF announcement.

Maybe Tigers United is a little part of that.

“I love the energy that comes from four universities that have similar cause to be concerned about tigers,” Wright said. “We have a massive platform to promote tiger conservationism.”

A Tigers vs. Tigers national title game in January sparked a rivalry jab that turned into a plus for actual tigers.

An LSU fan named Dion Grossnickle started a GoFundMe page to buy Clemson a new mascot costume as LSU fans mocked the real thing.

Real donations poured in after LSU’s victory, totaling over $3,100.

Grossnickle contacted Clemson athletic department officials, who put him in touch with Wright.

The money went to Tigers United.

Which is something you won’t see in any of the “Tiger King” episodes.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.