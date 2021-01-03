Trevor Lawrence will be mixing and matching that new teal, black and gold wardrobe in Jacksonville.

Travis Etienne will be making NFL general managers realize they made a draft mistake in passing on such a versatile running back.

Of course, the Las Vegas Raiders (“Clemson West” per owner Mark Davis) will have drafted a few more Tigers.

Yet regardless of the ugly details attached to a 49-28 Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State in a College Football Playoff semifinal Friday night — and there are plenty — August is just around the corner.

Complete with a familiar refrain: Dabo Swinney’s Clemson playoff regulars at No. 1 in preseason polls and favorites to show up in Indianapolis next January for the CFP championship game.

The between-seasons interlude just needs a little dip into the transfer portal for a running back, some tough love and a few lessons on how to avoid blatant targeting fouls.

The Tigers’ D.J. Uiagalelei Era is here, touching down in South Carolina early Saturday as Clemson’s charter flight returned from New Orleans without practice plans for Alabama.

Uiagalelei, the 6-4, 250-pound quarterback from California and central casting, threw for 439 yards and ran for a touchdown at Notre Dame as a freshman.

Clemson’s young defense will get better and smarter.

The 2021 ACC schedule is as playoff-friendly as ever.

Thus, the likely “way too early” predictions of later this month will hold deep into summer: Clemson is a cut above Ohio State and Alabama, due to break in new quarterbacks, and an Oklahoma team with Spencer Rattler at quarterback and an improving defense but the usual Big 12 question marks.

And perhaps Georgia, Clemson’s season-opening opponent on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

The Tigers will make the playoff for a seventh consecutive season even with a loss to the Bulldogs as long as they roll through an ACC slate in which the four toughest games look like …

1. ACC Championship Game vs. North Carolina or Miami

2. at N.C. State

3. Boston College

4. Florida State

With the other three more non-conference games: UConn and S.C. State at home, at South Carolina.

In other words, a grizzly bear clawing through a school of strategically-challenged salmon.

Heed the Sermon

Dabo doesn’t dabble in the transfer portal. He also has said he will “never say never” and might have to make an exception here.

Clemson has high-profile signee Will Shipley coming in as a freshman but a grad transfer resembling what Ohio State is getting out of Trey Sermon might help fill the huge void Etienne leaves to a relatively unproductive cast of 2020 holdovers.

Certainly, the offensive line was part of why Clemson’s yards-per-carry average plummeted from 6.4 in 2019 to 4.5 in 2020.

But look what Sermon, a grad transfer from Oklahoma, did for Ohio State: a school-record 331 yards in a Big Ten Championship Game win over Northwestern followed by 193 yards rushing on 31 carries and four catches for 61 yards against Clemson.

There will be Trey Sermon-type talent available and looking for a winning team if Clemson is interested in upgrading to build around Uiagalelei.

The defense should be fine.

Bresee and Murphy

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables started the season with nine new starters and prepared for the Sugar Bowl talking about what “a fun year” and “a fulfilling year” it had been watching young players develop.

Even amid the rubble of 639 yards allowed against Ohio State, freshman Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy again stood out, combining for four tackles for loss.

It’s the most intriguing personnel off-season ever college football-wide as veteran players given the 2020 coronavirus season as an extra year of eligibility go about deciding whether to come back. And coaches decide which ones to encourage.

Clemson in any roster scenario is in better shape than all programs except Alabama and Ohio State. But unless Mac Jones and Justin Fields return, the Tigers have the best quarterback for 2021.

Which is why they look like a preseason No. 1.

Again.

