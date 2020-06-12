Sapakoff: Thanks, Clemson, for Calhoun change; thanks, George Floyd

In the name of doing the right thing, a major re-naming move at Clemson is an overdue step in the right direction.

Changing the Calhoun Honors College to the Clemson Honors College during a Friday morning Board of Trustees meeting puts the school and its implicitly attached football program on the noble side of history.

Asking the state legislature for permission to re-change the name of Tillman Hall to its original Old Main, that's nice and overdue, too.

Some credit goes to an unlikely assortment of petitioning partners: Clemson students, Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins and other former football stars, their fellow alumni, professors, Pickens County business owners, football boosters, trustees.

Much credit goes to the legacy of George Floyd.

Floyd’s deadly encounter with a Minneapolis police officer has prompted a nationwide call for change that Clemson couldn’t help but hear very loud and quite clear.

That meant dropping the name of John C. Calhoun, who died in 1850 leaving behind a career that included 40 years in politics, a reputation as America’s most famous/infamous slavery advocate and a stint as Andrew Jackson’s vice president in which he was center stage in the rebellious Nullification Crisis.

The Clemson campus was built upon Calhoun’s Fort Hill Plantation, thus the 131 years of loyalty.

But let’s keep going, from a player led “Clemson Community Peaceful Demonstration” scheduled for Saturday evening at Bowman Field on campus to more minority enrollment at a school home to the building soon to be the former Tillman Hall.

The school’s signature building isn’t just named after infamous racist Ben “Pitchfork” Tillman but was so dubbed in 1946, a full 53 years after it was built by black convict labor (confirmed by posted signs on campus) and just as black soldiers who had fought overseas in World War II were attempting to gain basic civil rights back home.

That’s better than declaring this week’s victory something akin to a triumph over Wake Forest and moving on to the season opener against Georgia Tech.

Deshaun rescues, again

For some, changes of heart that translate into action are plain to see and refreshing. The great Deshaun Watson going into his national championship-winning and final season at Clemson was asked in the summer of 2016 at the ACC’s annual football media event (by me) what he thought about a national focus on police shootings involving unarmed black citizens.

“It’s hard for me to speak on that,” Watson said without hesitation. “I don’t want to get very political or anything like that. I haven’t experienced any type of what’s going on, so I couldn’t say anything. I’ve been fine. I’ve been worried about myself, staying in my own lane. I can’t speak on what’s going on in the country.”

Note that Watson was extremely busy at the time, preparing for football and cramming in extra summer-school classes to allow graduation within three and a half years at Clemson. But also that within the same month Carmelo Anthony stood with fellow NBA stars LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Paul to open the ESPY Awards show with “the four of us talking to our fellow athletes with the country watching, because we cannot ignore the realities of the current state of America.”

This week Watson, one of the NFL’s few true superstars, had something for his 1.3 million Twitter followers: “Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way. His name should be removed from all University property and programming. I am joining the students, faculty & DeAndre to restart this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College.”

Hopkins, who grew up near Clemson in the tiny town of Central, had gone after Calhoun and Tillman before. The Pro Bowl wide receiver has over a half-million Twitter followers.

If you doubt such social media clout, consider the potential future awkwardness for Clemson and a pair of its most prominent (and richest) former players.

And, yes, there was Dabo Swinney behind the scenes. After saying some good Godly things about “love and respect” in response to the George Floyd tragedy, he stumbled badly with a tardy response to news that assistant coach Danny Pearman’s used a racial slur during a 2017 practice and, posing for a fresh definition of tone-deaf, wore a “Football Matters” T-shirt last weekend.

The lasting impact stat

Swinney helped make a positive difference on this one.

It was reflected in Hopkins’ approach.

“One thing I do know Coach Swinney has never been a racist or had any ill will towards any player,” Hopkins tweeted Wednesday. “Best coach I’ve ever been around from a football perspective and personal perspective. He helped me become a man and grow from being a kid from Central South Carolina.”

That diplomatic currency went a long way with the Clemson board.

Hopefully, we’re just getting started.

For student-athletes at all major colleges, the wave of program-approved outings is an encouraging thing. But board the bus at 3:10 p.m., box lunch at 3:15, protest from 3:25-3:50, return to bus at 3:55? That’s one thing.

Let’s see who is allowed to take part when fellow students are having a meaningful campus sit-in to protest the common practice of near-segregation within many college fraternities and sororities on a Wednesday afternoon of Georgia or Notre Dame week.

And can Clemson trustees improve on the most troubling statistic, the school’s black enrollment, which is hovering around 7 percent, about the same as it was three decades ago?

That would make a lasting impact.

