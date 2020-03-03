WTA players love the Charleston tour stop for the hospitality at Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island and the shopping and dining in downtown Charleston.

The Volvo Car Open has been at the forefront of women’s tennis TV innovation from NBC’s Dick Enberg and Bud Collins calling the tournament when it was the Family Circle Cup on Hilton Head to recent Tennis Channel digital tweaks.

But what really separates this event from others on tour — and from other sports — is fan-friendliness annually reinvented for the better.

“We’re constantly looking at what we can do for the fans,” Bob Moran, the Volvo Car Open tournament director, said Monday before a promotional event at The Dewberry Charleston starring defending champion Madison Keys and former WTA star Tracy Austin. “We realize in tennis that people are with us for a full day or a full evening, so we have to make sure we’re programming that time. The action on the court is the action on the court but everything else that happens outside? We want to present the best possible experience.”

The coolest new thing for 2020 is Talking Tennis With Tracy Austin. It’s a live one-hour show open to fans each day of the April 6-12 tournament with Austin interviewing top players and their coaches.

It’s the latest contribution to fan fun from a Volvo Car Open team that could hold seminars for athletic directors, club presidents and marketing and promotions staffs in the SEC, ACC, Major League Baseball, the NFL and NBA.

And who wouldn’t want to come to Daniel Island for a few days to hear about how to enhance the customer experience?

This year’s Volvo Car Open will also offer Daniel Island Ferry rides from downtown, more shopping and specialty concession options and pickleball clinics. Plus, a Jennifer Nettles concert (she was in the country band Sugarland) on Saturday night, April 11, and an Easter Sunday Brunch featuring the music of (University of South Carolina graduate) Patrick Davis & His Midnight Choir.

But the Talking Tennis thing is next-level.

“Up close and personal,” Austin said.

The 57-year-old Austin, before becoming an excellent TV analyst, won 30 singles titles. That includes two U.S. Opens and the Family Circle Cup in 1979 and 1980.

The post-Serena world

“I think it’s really extraordinary for kids to be able to ask (players) certain questions and even if they’re not tennis players, it might pique their interest,” Austin said Monday. “I’m very excited about that innovation.”

Creativity is in demand.

College and pro sports generally offer less and less access to athletes. Players, in theory, have busier lives, though they really aren’t any busier than ever before.

Meanwhile, seats are harder to fill as slices of the entertainment pie shrink almost everywhere with cell phones, streaming services and other digital tech competing for shorter attention spans.

The WTA is hardly immune, currently suffering from a lack of star power. While the 2020 Volvo Car Open for its 20th year in Charleston has commitments from the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the WTA rankings, Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep do not pack the box office wallop of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova, who met in an epic quarterfinal match on Daniel Island in 2008 (a three-set win for Serena on the way to the first of her three Family Circle Cup titles).

But the Volvo Car Open has four of the top eight players in the world, plus the defending champ (Keys is ranked No. 13).

‘Basically a state fair’

Other than scheduling a celebrity double match involving Dawn Staley, Dabo Swinney, Beyonce and Jerry Seinfeld, management can’t do much more to please customers.

And they have had exhibition matches featuring the likes of John McEnroe, Martina Navratilova, Chris Evert and Jimmy Conners.

The SEC and ACC have fans in mind with on-site SEC Network and ACC Network shows and Fan Fests. That stuff, however, shows up biggest at championship events.

The Volvo Car Open is what amounts to a WTA regular-season game, but with lots of bells and whistles.

Even qualifying weekend draws a crowd, a ridiculous crowd, 5,000 people on hand for tennis, among other things.

“It’s basically a state fair out there,” Moran said.

The seeded field can’t help but get caught up in the fan fun ride. That’s why the Williams sisters always went out of their way to say good things about Charleston.

“The players just feel the warmth,” Austin said.

Keys was so happy to be here one year that she baked brownies for the Volvo Car Open staff.

The Daniel Island tennis is just as sweet for fans, who should demand as much from other sports.

