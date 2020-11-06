Recruiting coordinators working the talent-rich football fields of Alabama are supposed to listen when Buddy Anderson says one of his best players will make a good college starter. The esteemed man is in his 49th season at Vestavia Hills High School just outside Birmingham, Ala., the last 43 of them as the head coach.

That means Anderson got started when the election buzz was about Nixon-McGovern.

That Nolan Turner had no major college scholarship offers and was probably headed to nearby Alabama-Birmingham before Clemson swooped in late still irritates Anderson.

He isn’t a bit surprised when Dabo Swinney says Turner is playing as well as any Tigers safety in the 18 years Swinney has worked at Clemson.

“I knew he could do it,” Anderson said this week. “Nolan was really capable and a very talented athlete. And a tremendous competitor.”

Legendary coaches and big plays don’t lie.

Turner as a sophomore intercepted a Cotton Bowl pass against Notre Dame as Clemson advanced to the national championship game. That’s where he helped stop Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a late fourth-and-goal play in the Tigers’ 44-16 win.

As a junior in 2019, Turner’s end zone interception of a Justin Fields pass sealed a Fiesta Bowl victory.

The 6-1, 205-pound senior leader goes into Saturday night’s game in South Bend, Ind., as one of two free safeties in the spotlight when top-ranked Clemson faces No. 4 Notre Dame.

The other guy is Kyle Hamilton, a rangy Notre Dame sophomore who zips all over the field, pre-snap and later.

Swinney this week compared the 6-4, 219-pound Hamilton to Isaiah Simmons, the Arizona Cardinals’ rookie linebacker who was an interchangeable part in Clemson’s back seven on the way to the first round of the NFL draft.

Turner’s task is keeping an injury-depleted Clemson defense on point against the best team on the schedule.

Hamilton will try to confuse freshman D.J. Uiagalelei, making his second college start with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence in COVID protocol.

Turner already has three interceptions this season; no FBS player has more.

Hamilton had two tackles for loss last week in Notre Dame’s 31-13 victory at Georgia Tech.

Lead by interception

Buddy Anderson told those recruiters about Turner’s leadership, too.

“Nolan had a lot of innate ability to lead others,” said Anderson, who is retiring after this season. “It wasn’t necessarily ‘hey let’s do this.’ It was the way he worked. He worked tirelessly and others tried to emulate his work ethic on the field.”

No need to convince Clemson sophomore linebacker Jake Venables, the son of defensive coordinator Brent Venbables.

He hears Turner shouting instructions between plays. He loves the lead-by-interception style of motivation.

Turner treats group film-study sessions like a classroom.

“Like he knows exactly what the linebackers are supposed to do,” Venables said, “and what the corners do and not just about his position.”

Clemson needs all the on-field acumen it can get these days. As with last week’s 32-28 comeback win over Boston College, three starters are out on defense: defensive end Tyler Davis and linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones Jr.

Defensive end Xavier Thomas must sit out the first half as part of a targeting penalty from the second half of the Boston College game.

Turner has carefully studied quarterback Ian Book and the Notre Dame offense and also kept an eye on No. 14, not just this week but while watching past Clemson foes playing Notre Dame.

Irish goal: confuse D.J.

“He’s a baller,” Turner said of Hamilton. “I enjoy watching him play.”

Hamilton went to Atlanta’s Marist High School, a private Catholic school with an alumni list that includes actor David Hasselhoff, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, FOX News anchor Bret Baier and NBA sportscaster Ernie Johnson Jr.

He nearly aced the ACT college prep exam.

This week’s assignment: Confusion 101.

“What looks like a free access throw, maybe it’s not a free access throw,” Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly told ESPN Radio this week when asked how the Fighting Irish might try to exploit Uiagalelei’s inexperience. “What looks like Cover 2, maybe it’s not Cover 2.”

Hamilton was a one-man highlight show in a 12-7 Notre Dame victory over Louisville on Oct. 17. He capped a big day with back-to-back tackles to force a punt on Louisville’s final drive.

Like Anderson, Turner expected more of himself than recruiting analysts who thought Swinney was merely doing a favor to Nolan’s father. Kevin Turner, a former NFL fullback, was a teammate of Swinney’s at Alabama and later a business partner.

He died of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) soon after Nolan signed with Clemson.

“My expectation coming in here was just be the best version of myself, be the best player I can be and just come in and get to work,” Turner said.

Swinney says Turner, like his Dad, will play in the NFL.

Hamilton will get there, too, and what better way to move up the salary slots in the NFL draft than to have a good prime-time game against Clemson?

