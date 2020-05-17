Sapakoff: Rating ACC and SEC football coaches from 1-28; Dabo still on top

A college football season and its aftermath always bring surprises.

Among our most recent examples:

Mr. Ed Orgeron of Baton Rouge, La., going from that stodgy uncle to a mastermind of thorough dominance.

Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt rocketing from suspect to sizzling.

The state of Mississippi cornering the market on intriguing hires with Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin.

Not so surprisingly, all six of the coaches fired last year were in the bottom half of the 2019 SEC/ACC head coach rankings, with three (No. 25. Chad Morris, No. 27 Matt Luke and No. 28 Willie Taggart) in the bottom four.

Ranking criteria?

Past accomplishments (relatively speaking), present vibe, future outlook.

Of course, we’re all spending extra time at home hoping 2020 brings a healthier world and some kind of college football season.

That doesn’t mean we can’t have a fresh ranking of ACC and SEC head football coaches, 1-28:

1. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

ACC rank: 1

ACC Atlantic rank: 1

2019 rank: 1

Two main reasons for the slight edge over Saban, Inc.: 2-1 in national championship games vs. Alabama, including the 44-16 rout; long-term upside.

2. Nick Saban, Alabama

SEC rank: 1

SEC West rank: 1

2019 rank: 2

The best major college football coach ever, a lion entering winter. Maybe a long, plentiful winter.

3. Dan Mullen, Florida

SEC rank: 2

SEC East rank: 1

2019 rank: 3

One or two members of Dawg Nation will remind me that Kirby Smart is 2-0 against Mullen-coached Florida teams and whipped Mississippi State, 31-3, in 2017. It’s close. But Mullen getting to eight straight bowl games from Starkville. And starting 21-5 at Florida. Where he inherited a program that went 4-7 in 2017. And finally getting Gator traction on the recruiting trail. Those reasons.

4. Kirby Smart, Georgia

SEC rank: 3

SEC East rank: 2

2019 rank: 4

Fourth-best program in the country right now after Clemson, Alabama and Ohio State. Just saying that if you flip-flopped coaches with Florida, the Bulldogs might not suffer.

5. Mike Leach, Mississippi State

SEC rank: 4

SEC West rank: 2

2019 rank: NR

Too high? No apologies here for loving what a pirate got done on the isolated fields of Lubbock and Pullman.

6. Ed Orgeron, LSU

SEC rank: 5

SEC West rank: 3

2019 rank: 16

LSU after rolling to a national title last season lost star coordinators Joe Brady and Dave Aranda, a Heisman Trophy winner, Joe Burrow's fellow first-round draft picks Justin Jefferson, K'Lavon Chaisson, Patrick Queen and Clyde Edwards-Helaire. And other talented men. But Coach O apparently has learned to trust innovative concepts on offense.

7. Gus Malzahn, Auburn

SEC rank: 6

SEC West rank: 4

2019 rank: 6

This should be interesting: Chad Morris has been added as offensive coordinator. He failed miserably as Arkansas head coach but was considered smart at places such as SMU and Clemson.

8. Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

ACC rank: 2

ACC Atlantic rank: 2

2019 rank: 7

Still doing the quietest best job in college football in his fourth stellar rebuild (Fordham, Richmond, Bowling Green). A 3-1 bowl record over the last four seasons.

9. Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia

ACC rank: 3

ACC Coastal rank: 1

2019 rank: 13

Easily the ACC’s most improved program over the last two years; defending Coastal Division champs.

10. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

SEC rank: 7

SEC West rank: 5

2019 rank: 5

Veteran quarterback Kellen Mond is aiming in 2020 for the kind of SEC West leap LSU made in 2019, which would suit folks in College Station unhappy with a fourth-place finish.

11. Jeremy Pruitt, Tennessee

SEC rank: 8

SEC East rank: 3

2019 rank: 24

Some Vols fans were about to panic as Pruitt opened his second season with home losses to Georgia State and BYU. An 8-5 season record by six straight wins and torrid recruiting (Tennessee is No. 2 behind only Ohio State in ESPN’s 2021 class rankings) has changed the perception.

12. Mark Stoops, Kentucky

SEC rank: 9

SEC East rank: 4

2019 rank: 11

Four straight winning seasons, two straight bowl wins at a basketball school.

13. Mack Brown, North Carolina

ACC rank: 4

ACC Coastal rank: 2

2019 rank: 23

Within basically a few minutes, a 68-year-old man who had won a national title at Texas went from pretending to be a head coach in ESPN skits with Paul Finebaum to actually upsetting South Carolina on the way to a 7-6 season that jump-started his Tar Heels 2.0 project. Hot on the recruiting trail, too.

14. Dave Doeren, N.C. State

ACC rank: 5

ACC Atlantic rank: 3

2019 rank: 8

A loud thud (4-8, 1-7 in the ACC) after five straight winning seasons. But the Wolfpack just landed a good Class of 2021 quarterback commit in Aaron McLaughlin.

15. Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh

ACC rank: 6

ACC Coastal rank: 3

2019 rank: 9

Sure, it’s only the ACC Coastal. But this guy has one losing conference record in five seasons at Pitt.

16. Scott Satterfield, Louisville

ACC rank: 7

ACC Atlantic rank: 4

2019 rank: 19

A sweet first step (8-5 with a bowl win) after a standout six-year run at Appalachian State.

17. David Cutcliffe, Duke

ACC rank: 8

ACC Coastal rank: 4

2019 rank: 10

Again, relative success: six bowl games in 12 seasons operating out of a modest stadium that hasn’t changed much since hosting the 1942 Rose Bowl.

18. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

SEC rank: 10

SEC West rank: 6

2019 rank: NR

Interviewed for the Clemson job before Terry Don Phillips lifted Dabo Swinney’s interim title in 2008. This is a bold hire, which sure beats boring.

19. Mike Norvell, Florida State

ACC rank: 9

ACC Atlantic rank: 5

2019 rank: NR

True, Norvell is a magnetic fellow who fared well at Memphis (38-15 in four seasons). But it wasn’t a rebuild; Justin Fuente had won 19 games the previous two years.

20. Dino Babers, Syracuse

ACC rank: 10

ACC Atlantic rank: 6

2019 rank: 12

A dip to 5-7 after the apparent 10-3 breakout season of 2019. As Louisville and Florida State improve, Babers’ star might fall.

21. Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech

ACC rank: 11

ACC Coastal rank: 5

2019 rank: 21

Second place in the Coastal Division in 2019, but longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster retired.

22. Manny Diaz, Miami

ACC rank: 12

ACC Coastal rank: 6

2019 rank: 20

Recruiting is going well but a manatee working remotely should be able to win at Miami. Or at least do better than losing to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.

23. Will Muschamp, South Carolina

SEC rank: 11

SEC East rank: 5

2019 rank: 14

Muschamp’s Columbia arc looks like the one that got him fired at Florida. But the recruiting remains steadily solid and the quarterback room (Ryan Hilinski, Collin Hill, Luke Doty) has potential.

24. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

SEC rank: 12

SEC East rank: 6

2019 rank: NR

South Carolina’s newest SEC East rival coach is already 1-0 inside Williams-Brice Stadium, having led Appalachian State to victory last November.

25. Derek Mason, Vanderbilt

SEC rank: 13

SEC East rank: 7

2019 rank: 22

Beating Tennessee was fun while it lasted. But Mason deserves credit for taking Vandy to two bowl games in six years with one of the toughest gigs in the sport.

26. Jeff Hafley, Boston College

ACC rank: 13

ACC Atlantic rank: 7

2019 rank: NR

Hafley got NFL coaching experience with the Bucs, Browns and 49ers before serving as Ohio State co-defensive coordinator last year. So he’s already familiar with losing to Clemson.

27. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

ACC rank: 14

ACC Coastal rank: 7

2019 rank: 26

The former Temple coach knew it was going to be a longer-than-usual process coming from Temple with a pro-style offense to replace Paul Johnson’s triple-option.

28. Sam Pittman, Arkansas

SEC rank: 14

SEC West rank: 7

2019 rank: NR

Kirby Smart’s former offensive line coach at Georgia, who played for the Pittsburgh State Gorillas in Kansas, sure seems like a nice guy. And the Hogs didn’t win an SEC varsity game in Chad Morris’ last two years as head coach.

