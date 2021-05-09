A year ago, Jeremy Pruitt was riding high with six straight Tennessee wins and counting.

Scott Satterfield and Mike Norvell were saying the right things, not silly stuff.

Stark Vegas was thoroughly thrilled with its Mike Leach coup. Baton Rouge was still littered with national championship confetti.

There are a few subtle changes at the top of a fusion fry that is the annual SEC/ACC head coach rankings, too: Nick Saban is No. 1 again, though Dabo Swinney, D.J. Uiagalelei and Co. are quite capable of beating Oklahoma in the next two national title games.

Kirby Smart has jumped Dan Mullen – after a Jacksonville loss.

And yet with 10 new coaches since the end of the 2019 season, the hot seat list isn’t crowded: Justin Fuente and sort of Dino Babers, Mike Leach and David Cutcliffe with Ed Orgeron a sour season away.

Rankings criteria: Past accomplishments (relatively speaking), present vibe, future outlook.

A fresh 2021 SEC/ACC list, 1-28:

1. Nick Saban, Alabama

SEC rank: 1

SEC West rank: 1

2020 rank: 2

Nick, Inc., made COVID-19 adjustments in stride on the way to a sixth national championship at Alabama, seventh overall. Best major college football coach. Ever.

2. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

ACC rank: 1

ACC Atlantic rank: 1

2020 rank: 1

Two national titles and counting. Now let’s see how Swinney adjusts to the transfer portal madness that’s here and the expanded playoff that’s coming.

3. Kirby Smart, Georgia

SEC rank: 2

SEC East rank: 1

2020 rank: 4

One-word explanation of why Smart jumps Mullen after Mullen’s Florida Gators got their first Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party victory: December. The month featured a one-year show cause penalty for Mullen from the NCAA for recruiting violations and three straight losses, including an odd LSU debacle and a 55-20 Cotton Bowl divot against Oklahoma. Meanwhile, Georgia is solidly the fourth-best program in the country after Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.

4. Mack Brown, North Carolina

ACC rank: 2

ACC Coastal rank: 1

2020 rank: 13

Star QB Sam Howell personifies the 69-year-old Brown’s impact on a formerly erratic Tar Heels program: smooth, dangerous, improving.

5. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

SEC rank: 3

SEC West rank: 2

2020 rank: 10

A No. 4 final ranking in 2020. No more Kellen Mond at quarterback and maybe recruiting rival Texas won’t remain a mess, but Fisher’s talent stockpiling is paying dividends.

6. Dan Mullen, Florida

SEC rank: 4

SEC East rank: 2

2020 rank: 3

Mullen, don’t forget, led Mississippi State to eight straight bowl games.

7. Mike Leach, Mississippi State

SEC rank: 5

SEC West rank: 3

2020 rank: 6

A 4-7 Mississippi State debut included an ugly stretch in which the innovative pirate’s team scored a grand total of 30 points. But the Bulldogs beat Missouri and No. 24 Tulsa to end the season. Losing to Lane Kiffin on the recruiting trail is a concern but Leach somehow won in Lubbock and Pullman.

8. Dave Clawson, Wake Forest

ACC rank: 3

ACC Atlantic rank: 2

2020 rank: 8

Rebuilds at Fordham, Richmond and Bowling Green are as remarkable as five straight bowl games at Wake (3-2 record).

9. Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh

ACC rank: 4

ACC Coastal rank: 2

2020 rank: 15

29 ACC wins since he was hired in 2015, second-most in the conference behind Clemson and Miami. Just one losing ACC record in his six seasons at Pitt, not exactly the football factory Tony Dorsett knew.

10. Mark Stoops, Kentucky

SEC rank: 6

SEC East rank: 3

2020 rank: 12

Four straight winning seasons before going 4-6 in 2020. The third-best program in the SEC East, a sweet accomplishment in basketball Bluegrass.

11. Manny Diaz, Miami

ACC rank: 5

ACC Coastal rank: 3

2020 rank: 22

A former ESPN production assistant on the rise. Next step: turn an 8-3 record in his second year at The U into a habit.

12. Dave Doeren, N.C. State

ACC rank: 6

ACC Atlantic rank: 3

2020 rank: 14

A nice 8-4 bounce back from the 4-8 of 2019 that followed five straight winning seasons. Just one player picked in the 2021 NFL draft, defensive tackle Alim McNeill (third round, Detroit Lions).

13. Bronco Mendenhall, Virginia

ACC rank: 7

ACC Coastal rank: 4

2020 rank: 9

14 bowl seasons in 16 combined years at BYU and Virginia, though 2020 (5-5) wasn’t one of them. Put this guy anywhere and he’ll quickly produce a good program.

14. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

SEC rank: 7

SEC West rank: 4

2020 rank: 18

The coach most likely to move on up. Despised, respected, interesting, bold. It all plays well in the SEC West.

15. Ed Orgeron, LSU

SEC rank: 8

SEC West rank: 5

2020 rank: 5

The 2019 national championship looks more and more like the Coach O aberration. Closing the season with wins over Florida and Ole Miss to get to 5-5 was noble but that’s never good enough on the bayou.

16. Bryan Harsin, Auburn

SEC rank: 9

SEC West rank: 6

2020 rank: NR

Succeeds Gus Malzahn, who was always one step away from glory or a pink slip. Succeeded Malzahn at Arkansas State and went 7-5 in 2013 before going 69-19 at Boise State.

17. David Cutcliffe, Duke

ACC rank: 8

ACC Coastal rank: 5

2020 rank: 17

A career-achievement ranking: six bowl games in 13 seasons at Duke, a 25-23 SEC record at Ole Miss. Cutcliffe, 66, has gone from 8-5 to 5-7 to 1-9 over the last three seasons.

18. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

SEC rank: 10

SEC East rank: 4

2020 rank: 24

Nice Mizzou debut at 5-5. Outside-the-box thinking from a 38-year-old coach that worked under Malzahn and Harsin.

19. Jeff Hafley, Boston College

ACC rank: 9

ACC Atlantic rank: 4

2020 rank: 26

Beat expectations as a rookie head coach with a 6-5 record including a 34-28 loss at Clemson.

20. Josh Heupel, Tennessee

SEC rank: 11

SEC East rank: 5

2020 rank: NR

Oklahoma’s national championship-winning quarterback evidently has brought stability to Knoxville. Then again, Vols fans took an early liking to the likes of Lane Kiffin, Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt.

21. Scott Satterfield, Louisville

ACC rank: 10

ACC Atlantic rank: 5

2020 rank: 16

Four losses by a touchdown or less in a strange 4-7 season. Stranger still: Satterfield’s long-winded official apology after talking to South Carolina soon after Will Muschamp was fired.

22. Sam Pittman, Arkansas

SEC rank: 12

SEC West rank: 7

2020 rank: 28

Three SEC wins in Pittman’s first season followed Arkansas’ 0-16 SEC stretch under Chad Morris in 2018-19. Still a lot of Hog calling to do.

23. Mike Norvell, Florida State

ACC rank: 11

ACC Atlantic rank: 6

2020 rank: 19

Potential for a spike here but the former Memphis head coach had off-field flaps with his own players and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney during his 2020 FSU debut. Worse, he went 3-6 with two of those wins against Jacksonville State and Duke.

24. Dino Babers, Syracuse

ACC rank: 12

ACC Atlantic rank: 7

2020 rank: 20

A good coach who has gone from a 10-3 breakout season in 2019 to 5-7 and 1-10.

25. Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech

ACC rank: 13

ACC Coastal rank: 6

2020 rank: 27

A 73-7 loss wasn’t indicative of the gains the former Temple coach has made in two years of remaking the Paul Johnson triple-option system into a conventional ACC also-ran.

26. Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech

ACC rank: 14

ACC Coastal rank: 7

2020 rank: 21

One ACC Championship Game appearance in five years, and that was his first season in Blacksburg (2016). Two losing seasons in the last three years. Shane Beamer, hello?

27. Shane Beamer, South Carolina

SEC rank: 13

SEC East rank: 6

2020 rank: NR

These are traditional SEC/ACC rankings start spots for first-time head coaches. Beamer gets the nod over Clark Lea because he has experience in winning programs (Frank Beamer’s Virginia Tech Hokies, Steve Spurrier’s Gamecocks, Georgia and Oklahoma playoff teams). And a better chance to win.

28. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

SEC rank: 14

SEC East rank: 7

2020 rank: NR

What a nice fit, a former Vandy player born in Nashville who (as defensive coordinator) helped Notre Dame reach the College Football Playoff twice in three years.

