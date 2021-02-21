Sapakoff: Peyton Manning talks Trevor Lawrence: 'Excited for next chapter'

You know Peyton Manning as much from his witty TV commercials and “Saturday Night Live” humor as the gaudy football statistics. Such a card.

Peyton Manning knows the journalist from Charleston wants to talk about Trevor Lawrence.

He dives right in before taking a breath.

“I kind of heard that Trevor wore No. 16 at Clemson because he enjoyed watching me at Tennessee,” Manning, 44, said by phone. “I said to Trevor, ‘I think it would have been a nicer tribute if you had gone to the same college that I went to.’”

As most Clemson fans know, Tennessee natives Jeremy and Amanda Lawrence grew up pulling for the Volunteers and their son idolized Manning before leading Clemson to three straight College Football Playoff appearances and a national title. Hence, No. 16.

Who knows if Lawrence in the NFL will ask for No. 18, Manning’s number with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

But who better to talk about the projected first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft than Manning, No. 1 overall in the 1998 draft?

“I like the way Trevor plays,” Manning said. “I like the way he competes and it’s been fun to see him develop between his freshman, sophomore and junior years. I’m excited for this next chapter for him.”

So many similarities, beyond the No. 16, profound faith, Southern accents and fancy passing:

• Both are 6-5 (Lawrence measured in at 6-5⅝ at his Pro Day workout last week at Clemson).

• Both finished runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in their last season of college ball.

They text each other.

The relationship stems from Lawrence’s 2019 visit to the famed Manning Passing Academy, an annual summer camp at Nichols State University in Thibodaux, La., for high school quarterbacks and receivers in which 35 or so college quarterbacks serve as counselors (COVID-19 dashed 2020 camp plans). The college guys also get valuable private time with the first family of quarterbacks.

Archie Manning was the second overall NFL draft pick in 1971 and Eli Manning second overall in 2004.

Plus, Peyton.

Lawrence always admired Peyton’s supreme command. It was on display in those earliest days at Tennessee, and necessarily refined when reduced arm strength required more pre-snap adjustments — “Omaha! Omaha!” — as Manning, at 39 in 2015, led Denver to a Super Bowl victory in his final NFL season.

“He was just so in control of the offense and he always knew everything that was going on around him,” Lawrence said as a Clemson freshman. “I liked how he always made checks. Just such a really smart player. That’s what I like about him.”

Lawrence processes football information quickly, too.

But he’s faster and more athletic than Manning (943 yards rushing in three years at Clemson to Manning’s 181 yards in the red over four years at Tennessee).

Lawrence has the stronger arm, more like John Elway than Manning in that way.

The Jacksonville Jaguars look to have themselves a budding Hall of Famer.

Manning dislikes making comparisons.

“But,” he said, “Trevor looks to be very coachable, which is obviously a good quality. It looks like he’s improved every year, which is another good quality.

“He hasn’t plateaued at all from an incredibly successful freshman year. And it looks like he can play the quarterback position different ways: he can stay in the pocket but he’s athletic and can run and move. The more you can do, certainly the better.”

It’s not just shallow analysis. Manning keeps up with Lawrence through another of his Clemson texting buddies, head coach Dabo Swinney.

But if on-field comparisons are hazardous, off-field similarities are obvious.

‘Trevor walks the walk’

Much of the credit for Lawrence’s development goes to Jeremy and Amanda but he’s surely followed Manning’s community work closely.

Manning’s Peyback Foundation, providing growth opportunities for children at risk, is just part of widespread charitable activity in Tennessee, Indiana, Colorado, Peyton’s native New Orleans and elsewhere.

Lawrence and fiancé Marissa Mowry started a COVID-19 relief fund for needy families. Lawrence was among Clemson’s team leaders in a push for improved racial equality.

He was also the face of a #WeWantToPlay movement when it looked like COVID-19 might force cancellation of the 2020 college football season.

Archie Manning’s late father Buddy once told his son, “I don’t care how successful you are in football and baseball, I want you to be a nice guy.”

It was nice to meet Lawrence, Manning said, “but better for me seeing what a good guy he is.”

Manning mentioned the two kinds of leadership, vocal and by example.

“And some people can do both,” Manning said. “I think Trevor walks the walk on both of those. He kind of backs up his words with actions and that’s a great quality.”

The hardest part about comparing an elite quarterback to an NFL star is the hard road that starts with a lousy team.

Archie Manning took such a beating those early years with the New Orleans Saints. It didn’t stop. Two arm operations, a knee operation, elbow chips, a broken jaw, a broken nose.

‘Turnaround’ challenge

Peyton (Colts) and Eli (Giants) were luckier to have better general managers, coaches and teammates. They wound up winning two Super Bowls apiece.

“Wherever you go — as Eli would tell you or my dad would tell you — you’re going to a team that has holes. That’s why they have the first pick,” Manning said. “As I used to say when I was the first pick of the Colts, ‘The Colts had really earned that No. 1 pick.’”

Embracing the chance to turn a franchise around, that’s the key. Assuming the Jaguars don’t trade their shot at Lawrence.

“Sometimes that can be challenging for sure, but very rewarding,” Manning said. “Trevor is a good guy to try and build around for a turnaround.”

The Manning Passing Academy has been destination camping for top college quarterbacks over the last 10 years: Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, Andrew Luck, Josh Allen.

Lawrence stood out in 2019.

The high school kids were eager to stand behind the long-haired blond guy with the floppy hat as he launched lasers. And Lawrence was “great with the kids,” Manning said.

Lawrence took every opportunity to pick the brains of Peyton, Eli and Archie. And oldest Manning brother Cooper Manning, father of standout Class of 2023 high school quarterback Arch Manning.

On the final Sunday of camp, Lawrence helped lead a Fellowship of Christian Athletes devotional.

Yes, this is a thorough Trevor Lawrence-Peyton Manning comparison.

Not sorry.

