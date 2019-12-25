SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — There are two kinds of South Carolinians: Those who know at least one extremely rabid, somewhat paranoid Ohio State football fan and those who don’t get out much.

It turns out there are neighborhoods full of Buckeyes faithful everywhere.

“Clemson has great fans. I’m from North Carolina and I have respect for Tiger nation,” Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson, a native of Maiden, N.C., said Tuesday at the Camelback Inn. “But we played TCU in Dallas last year and it was 75 percent us. We travel well.”

When Ohio State played Clemson in Arizona at the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, people wearing orange were outnumbered at least 3 to 1.

Didn’t matter.

Clemson won 31-0 on its way to the first of Dabo Swinney’s two national titles. The Tigers will probably prevail again in a College Football Playoff semifinal battle of undefeated teams at the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night in Glendale.

While it is said that Albert Einstein believed there were only a few people in the world who understood his theory of relativity, there are fewer able to figure out why a traditionally great Ohio State football program is 0-5 in bowl games against teams from the Palmetto State.

The skid ranges from Woody Hayes infamously punching a Clemson linebacker to a 2016 Fiesta Bowl romp the Clemson band celebrated the next season by marching in formation to spell out “31-0.”

“Usually, you go into a game looking for matchup advantages,” Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said Tuesday. “There’s no matchup advantages here.”

Well, except history.

Geography, too.

The Arizona desert is so ideal for a Clemson program that’s played roadrunner to Ohio State’s not so wily coyote.

Ryan Brewer, Sammy Watkins

Clemson and South Carolina bowl dominance of Buckeye Nation in a nutshell:

• 1978 Gator Bowl

Clemson 17, Ohio State 15

Hayes, the late legendary Ohio State head coach, threw a haymaker at Clemson’s Charlie Bauman after Bauman intercepted an Art Schlichter pass late in the game near the Buckeyes sideline. Hayes won five national titles but was fired the next day.

• 2000 Outback Bowl

South Carolina 24, Ohio State 7

Overlooked Ohio native Ryan Brewer was the star on Jan. 1, 2001, and Lou Holtz won eight games after the Gamecocks went 0-11 the season before. Ohio State’s John Cooper was fired after the loss.

• 2001 Outback Bowl

South Carolina 31, Ohio State 28

Jim Tressel, who would lead the Buckeyes to a national title the next season, couldn’t avenge Ohio State’s loss in Tampa from the previous year. South Carolina held on after the Buckeyes fought out of a 28-0 hole.

• 2013 Orange Bowl

Clemson 40, Ohio State 35

Tajh Boyd and Sammy Watkins put on a show in their final appearance as Tigers, upsetting Urban Meyers’ 12-1 Buckeyes on Jan. 3, 2014.

• 2016 Fiesta Bowl

Clemson 31, Ohio State 0

Yes, the Buckeyes were favored in this one, too (by 2 points). Meyer in is postgame comments offered little credit for Clemson and lots of blame for his coaching staff, forecasting major changes.

“Ohio State is not used to this,” Meyer said. “I’m not used to this. And we will not get used to this. That’s not going to happen again. So we’ll get things worked out.”

Ryan Day, pioneer?

The latest great work from David McCullough, the Pulitzer prize-winning historian and national treasure, is “The Pioneers.” It’s about the idealistic New Englanders, including Reverend Manasseh Cutler, who settled Ohio as a gateway to the Northwest Territory wilderness:

“September 10-15 House full of Ohio people all week

Sept. 21-22 Ohio people here …

Sept. 24-29 Much engaged in Ohio matters”

That’s from Cutler’s diary as he was preparing settlement strategy.

Though it could be thoughts (or complaints) from South Carolina residents.

Of course, we love our “Ohio people” who have taken root from Pumpkintown to Folly Beach.

It was all in fun that minor league baseball’s Charleston RiverDogs once staged “Go Back to Ohio Night” offering a one-way airline ticket to Cleveland.

The Buckeyes, however, have good reason for confidence going into this Fiesta Bowl.

They are a terrific team.

They have the most talented player in the country, defensive end Chase Young.

First-year head coach Ryan Day, like Manasseh Cutler, is from New England (a New Hampshire native Meyer got from the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers after Ohio State’s 2016 Fiesta Bowl debacle).

If Day can solve the Buckeyes’ problems in bowl games against teams from South Carolina, he is truly a pioneer.

