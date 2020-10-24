Spoiled Clemson football fans hoping for a third national championship in five years have learned to watch any given game against an ACC foe two different ways:

• Conventionally

• How it might play against Alabama or Ohio State or some College Football Playoff part-timer such as Georgia

Chunks of No. 1-ranked Clemson's 47-21 victory Saturday at Death Valley, including a lack of running-game progress from the offensive line, might have spelled disaster against Ohio State. But that’s more than two months away, at the earliest.

“We win, we dance,” Travis Etienne said on a day Clemson pushed a social media #ETN4Heisman campaign. The senior running back also acknowledged that the Tigers “know we have to play better.”

Alabama’s offensive line and receivers are more capable than lowly Syracuse of capitalizing early if the Tigers make assignment mistakes.

For now, Clemson’s pre-Tide “B” game is plenty enough to zap second-half momentum assumed by a one-win team that lost at home to Liberty last week.

Syracuse, a 44½-point underdog, cut the Clemson lead to 27-21 with 8:36 left in the third quarter. Minutes later, Orange fans began looking forward to basketball season.

While some Clemson fans and several reporters were looking ahead.

“I thought we got up 17-0 and went right down the field and scored on the opening drive,” head coach Dabo Swinney said after the game when asked about pregame team energy that quarterback Trevor Lawrence questioned a few minutes earlier. “I just want to make sure I’m at the right press conference here. We did win the game, I think. I just want make sure I’m in the right spot. Am I in the right spot?”

Yes, coach.

And this latest Syracuse wake-up call will force a Clemson team that played without three starters on defense (Tyler Davis, James Skalski and Derion Kendrick) to get better by the Nov. 7 visit to No. 3 Notre Dame.

It’s an Orange habit, needling the guys in orange and white.

In 2017, it was a 27-24 upset at Syracuse before Clemson went on a six-game win streak ending with a playoff semifinal loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

In 2018, Chase Brice had to come off the bench when Lawrence was injured in his first college start. Brice led Clemson to a 27-23 win, part of 15-0 perfection.

Syracuse (the city) was founded near a huge salt deposit and Syracuse (the football program) keeps adding unsolicited flavor to Clemson preparation plans.

‘A great opportunity’

Tony Elliott, Clemson’s offensive coordinator, said he welcomes the adversity but says there is no Syracuse carry-over concern.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Elliott said, “when you’re not able to play your best but win by a big margin.”

Swinney conceded it was “a sloppy win” but was defensive about his offensive line. Clemson averaged 4.0 yards per carry Saturday (147 yards on 37 carries). Inside blitzes explained a lot of that, Swinney said.

The 4.7 rushing average for the season is down from 6.4 in 2019.

“I’m not saying we played great,” Swinney said, “but we’re 6-0 because we’ve played really well to this point.”

Dabo: ‘Just be Clemson’

Swinney uttered the all-purpose, “All-in” solution to Clemson woes at halftime, as the Tigers held a 27-14 lead.

“Just be Clemson,” he told ACC Network sideline reporter Lericia Harris.

Asked last month about his biggest Clemson concern, Swinney said, “Just COVID.”

There are just a lot of “justs” for a program that just won its 27th straight ACC game dating to a loss that was such an achievement for the winners that Friday night in 2017 that Swinney went into the Syracuse locker room at the Carrier Dome to offer congratulations.

This time, Clemson flexed on both sides of the ball and spent the last 23 minutes dashing upset dreams.

The 2020 wake-up call from Syracuse, of course, will work just like the last two: Clemson will take off on a win streak that runs through the ACC Championship Game.

But the “work in progress” — Swinney’s term — continues as Clemson players work to get their coach in the right press conference spot after games against Alabama and/or Ohio State.

