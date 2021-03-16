Earl Grant with an introductory press conference in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on March 16 officially joined Boston’s circle of prominent active head coaches. The group includes Bill Belichick (six Super Bowl wins) and Alex Cora (World Series ring).

The 44-year-old North Charleston native hired away from College of Charleston fully understands New England’s fan-interest shadows.

Boston is a pro sports town where anyone on the Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics or Bruins with a twisted ankle is bigger news than any Boston College win.

BC is a football school with a nationally-ranked baseball team and a basketball program tormented by not just Virginia, Duke and North Carolina but also Pitt and Wake Forest. Jim Christian was fired Feb. 15 with the Eagles on the way to a 4-16 season.

The perfect setting for a good “process” tale starring an unlikely hero.

Grant on Tuesday said the best BC teams of the past were “gritty and a little bit underappreciated.”

He could have been talking about a Stall High School graduate who wanted to play for the great John Kresse at College of Charleston but as a skinny kid was overlooked and wound up at Division II Georgia College.

It’s a nice hire for BC, if fans give Grant time to build the right way.

It’s a big loss for College of Charleston, where Grant had gone 127-89 in seven seasons with the Cougars’ only NCAA Tournament appearance (2018) since Kresse’s last one in 1999, and a 2017 NIT bid.

Grant summarized the intricacies of his favorite attack modes for offense and defense.

“Passionate,” he said during a Tuesday morning appearance on the ACC Network’s “Packer and Durham” show.

Relentless. Adjustable. Half-court pressure. Stuff he learned while serving as an assistant coach at Winthrop and Wichita State under Gregg Marshall, who learned at College of Charleston while working for Kresse.

Don’t let an NCAA Tournament drought extending to 2009 fool you.

BC isn’t hopeless.

Though the program is sadly better known for a point shaving scandal of 1978-79, the Eagles under Al Skinner made the NCAA Tournament seven times and the NIT once in nine years from 2001 to 2009. All while Skinner spent parts of the year at a Wild Dunes vacation home on Isle of Palms (Skinner and Grant are friends).

Gary Williams and Tom Davis had two NCAA Tournament teams apiece in short tenures at BC.

“I want to build on that,” Grant said. “If it happened before, it can happen again.”

As for College of Charleston’s next step, there are more intriguing candidate possibilities by the day, including Archie Miller, just fired at Indiana; the former N.C. State point guard took Dayton to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances just before moving to Bloomington.

But consider that the only two coaches that got the Cougars into the NCAA Tournament, Kresse and Grant, arrived as assistant coaches who had never run a program.

At Boston College, it’s that CEO experience that gives Grant perspective. He said he “certainly wasn’t looking to leave” College of Charleston but that BC athletic director Pat Kraft’s energy led to a meeting with Father William P. Leahy. The BC president won Grant over with talk about faith and family.

“I thought it was a good fit for me and my family,” Grant said. “We want to build. … I feel like it’s my next assignment and I’m ready to get started.”

A career woven with scrappiness will serve Grant well in the ACC gauntlet.

Clemson and Virginia Tech

It’s not going to be so much about matching up with Virginia, Duke and North Carolina.

Boston College success will be determined by how well Grant catches up with the likes of Clemson and Virginia Tech.

Yes, Clemson, where Grant spent five seasons helping Brownell build a foundation for two NCAA Tournament teams in the last four years. And Virginia Tech, where Mike Young — passed over twice at Charleston when he interviewed as Wofford head coach — has the Hokies in the NCAA Tournament.

Brownell immediately texted congratulations.

“He just told me he was very excited for me,” Grant said. “Obviously, I think the world of him and what he’s done for Clemson.”

Grant had a nice talent run at College of Charleston. Joe Chealey (2018), Jarrell Brantley (2019) and Grant Riller (2020) were NBA draft picks. Grant didn’t recruit all of them, but he was instrumental in their development, as he was so many players at Winthrop, Wichita State and Clemson.

Jasper and Galloway

Zep Jasper and Brevin Galloway, College of Charleston’s best players, just entered the NCAA transfer portal. Grant, asked if he’s interested, didn’t exactly say no.

“Right now, that’s not something I’m considering,” Grant said. “That’s a good question, though.”

Grant did say he plans to “fight every day.” He gets a big raise for the effort; Christian was making $1.4 million-plus per season. Though that’s the lowest on the ACC head coach salary scale, it’s more than double Grant’s $651,000 deal at College of Charleston.

Of course, it’s less than what the New England Patriots pay Belichick.

And who is this Earl Grant guy, anyway?

Ah, but Boston sports fans love over-achiever, surprise star, unexpected success stories like the one about the Minnesota Twins castoff who reversed a curse and became “Big Papi” or the sixth-round draft pick quarterback who won six Super Bowl rings.

Thanks to Tom Brady and David Ortiz, Earl Grant has cover to work quietly on the process.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff