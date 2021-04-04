D.J. Uiagalelei made a colorful 2021 debut, wearing a purple jersey Saturday while playing for the orange team under blue skies in Clemson’s annual spring game. The improving 6-4, 250-pound sophomore quickly completed his first four pass attempts on a touchdown drive before the ACC Network could cut to Death Valley coverage from the last few minutes of Syracuse-North Carolina women’s lacrosse.

The Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson’s opening-week foe, will come harder after the quarterback than spring game teammates not allowed to make contact.

Head coach Dabo Swinney won’t be mic’d up to provide running commentary on Sept. 4 in Charlotte.

But Uiagalelei is rolling toward a monster season, something likely to statistically eclipse shiny stuff former Clemson mega-stars Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence recorded.

Of course, it’s too early to start making 2021 Heisman Trophy forecasts.

How ridiculous, irresponsible. Silly.

Wait until August for that.

Just don’t bet against Clemson Nation’s favorite Southern Californian.

Just based on seasonal progress: threw for 439 yards passing while subbing for Lawrence in his first college road start, a 47-40 double-overtime loss at Notre Dame last fall; major strides this spring; big plans this summer.

Uiagalelei’s personal offseason program, he said Saturday, starts immediately.

The to-do list:

• “Be more vocal”

• Become “the best leader possible”

• “Get better at everything”

• Make better run-pass option decisions

• Get stronger

• And faster

• Work more with famed California quarterback coach Steve Clarkson

‘He’s continued to grow’

Clearly, Clemson already has an upgraded Uiagalelei (ooh-ee-AHN-guh-luh-lay), better than the guy who finished last season as Lawrence’s understudy (5 touchdown passes, no interceptions, 914 yards passing in 10 games and two starts).

Tyler Venables, a Clemson sophomore safety and son of defensive coordinator Brent Venables, said Uiagalelei is quicker with passing reads since December.

Also calmer in the pocket.

“He basically came in here perfect, throwing-wise,” Venables said. “Just unreal power on the ball and how far the can throw it, he’s always had that. The mental side, he’s always had. But he’s continued to grow and be really able to read a defense.”

Uiagalelei will benefit from a Clemson defense that projects as one of the nation's best for 2021, the program's best overall tight end talent and a stronger, healthier receiver group led by the return of potential NFL first-round pick Justyn Ross.

Which is nice.

Particularly when you’re aiming for a third national championship in six years.

But backup quarterback Taisun Phommachanh’s apparent Achilles injury suffered with 2:38 left in the spring game puts more pressure than usual on the Clemson offensive line.

This after a relatively inconsistent year of Clemson blocking commencing with a messy performance in the 49-28 College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Ohio State (2.0 yards per carry vs. the Buckeyes).

Clemson, until proven otherwise, has fewer answers at backup quarterback and starting running back than at any time since starting its six-year playoff run with the 2015 season.

No Wayne Gallman or Travis Etienne at running back.

No Kelly Bryant, Chase Brice or Uiagalelei in the wings at quarterback.

Hunter Helms, a redshirt freshman walk-on, looks like the No. 2 quarterback.

Running back?

There are six or seven capable candidates, led by versatile freshman Will Shipley in jersey No. 1.

“He’ll be a complete player early in his career,” Swinney said Saturday of the 5-11, 200-pound Weddington, N.C., resident.

Making Swinney smarter

Shipley, or whoever gets handoffs and pitches, will get a little extra room to operate from defenses hyper-focused on putting hits on No. 5 in orange (or white or purple).

That won’t be easy with Swinney advocating for a version of Uiagalelei “fully committed to being a threat with his legs and his arm.”

Comparisons with Watson and Lawrence, national champions and Heisman runner-ups, are what happens from now on for any good Clemson quarterback.

Fine.

And Uiagalelei will look a lot like 2012 ACC Player of the Year Tajh Boyd while gaining hard yardage on third-and-short and fourth-and-goal.

“I’m a lot better coach with a great QB,” Swinney said Saturday while watching Uiagalelei during the ACC Network telecast. “So is everybody else in the country, I can tell you that.”

That goes for a spring game joined in progress after a women’s lacrosse clash or a national championship game scheduled for January in Indianapolis.

