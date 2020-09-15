You might think it was all praise and fist-bumps for Travis Etienne, the best running back in college football, after a 37-13 victory at Wake Forest.

He ran for 102 yards on 17 carries and scored a touchdown in No. 1 Clemson’s season-opening victory Saturday night. Also caught three passes for 47 yards.

But offensive coordinator Tony Elliott wasn’t carrying cupcakes as he made a beeline for Etienne in the locker room.

“There were some missed opportunities,” Elliott said.

Elliott, also Clemson’s running backs coach, didn’t like that his star senior angled for the sideline and wound up at the Wake Forest 4 after a 29-yard gain late in the first quarter.

“He was thinking along the lines of, ‘Hey, let’s just move the chains. Let’s take the base hit,” Elliott said. “But I thought he had a chance to make the safety miss.”

Etienne on a previous drive went out of bounds at the 13 to avoid a Wake Forest defender. It looked like he was a lowered right shoulder or stiff-arm away from a touchdown.

Clemson ended both drives with touchdown runs from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But Elliott’s critique is how a program with two national championships in the last four years maintains excellence.

Etienne’s acknowledgement shows how wealthy NFL running backs are made.

It also helps explain why Etienne has a ridiculous 7.7 yards per carry going into Saturday’s home opener against The Citadel and why he’s the best running back in college football at gaining extra yards after initial hits.

Etienne, a 21-year-old Communications major, will leave the ACC as the top running back in conference history, at least statistically. He already is the ACC career leader in total touchdowns (61) and rushing touchdowns (57) and owns two ACC Player of the Year awards.

“Yeah, he got on me,” Etienne said of Elliott’s postgame review. “There were definitely a lot of plays that we left out there as a running back group, me especially. There were two or three plays where I could have definitely scored but I kind of didn’t.”

‘Unwillingness to go down’

Etienne came to Clemson from Jennings, La., with tackle-breaking skills. At 5-10 and hovering between 200 and 210 pounds, he’s built low to the ground with rocket-booster legs and rugged arms.

“Since the day he showed up he’s had that ability,” Elliott said. “It just comes from being so powerful, so fast, so explosive. Great vision.

“He has the best contact balance of anyone I’ve coached.”

The weight room and film study lend nicely to what Elliott calls “an unwillingness to go down.”

Pro Football Focus ranks Etienne No. 5 among current college players behind Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Oregon tackle Penei Sewell and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley.

In big part because Etienne over the last two seasons led the country in yards after contact per attempt (4.7) and broken tackles per rushing attempt (0.35).

“I take a lot of pride in that,” he said. “Just trying to make plays for the team. If I can get a couple of yards after contact, if that’s helping the team, I’m willing to do that.”

Breaking tackles and yards after contact is a team effort, for sure.

A fast head start provided by gaping holes always helps. Clemson’s offensive line during Etienne’s tenure has been superb and the 2020 group’s depth is on the rise (potentially outstanding freshman tackle Walker Parks was on the sideline at Wake Forest extolling first-stringers to play better so the second-team guys could get in the game).

Lawrence demands the kind of attention running backs dream about.

Clemson’s receivers clear field space on their way to the NFL.

Defenses must worry about a running back sneaking out of the backfield; Etienne caught 37 passes last season.

The Louisiana native stirs the gumbo pot like a master chef.

2021 NFL draft

Who says running backs are undervalued in the NFL? Just last week, two of the pros Etienne is sometimes compared to cashed in big-time:

• Dalvin Cook of the Minnesota Vikings got a five-year contract extension worth $63 million with $28 million guaranteed.

• Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints got five years at $77.1 million with $34.3 million guaranteed.

Etienne, projected as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, is well aware. That’s why he’s back in the laboratory looking to improve on everything from consistently good pass protection (his only weakness) to bouncing off defenders (nobody does it better).

“I have to go watch film, watch my technique, my body position, my body balance and just get better,” he said, “and just keep getting better.”

Just another day for a premier all-purpose back not all that happy with 102 yards rushing on just 17 carries and 47 yards receiving in a conference road win.

