Sapakoff: How Clemson vs. Notre Dame football game could tilt presidential race

Political football was light-hearted at times before the coronavirus added to our serious national divide. As the 2000 presidential election campaigning was ramping up I reminded Tim Bourret, the distinguished former Clemson sports publicist, that the Tigers had a Bush and a Gore on the roster.

They arranged a photo pose, defensive tackle Jovon Bush and kicker Buddy Gore III side-by-side to show the names on the jerseys. The gag shot made various news outlets.

Not so hilarious is the 2020 debate about whether or not college football should continue during a pandemic with conferences and universities so divided it’s a hot-button issue heading into the stretch drive of the presidential election.

The Pac-12 and Big Ten on Aug. 11 opted to postpone football until spring on the advice of their medical experts while the SEC, ACC and Big 12 still plan to play in the fall. A color-coded map of states involved looks remarkably similar to the blue state/red state political maps familiar to voters.

That’s why Trump has been mentioning college football for the last two weeks. The president’s hard lobbying for a fall season includes phone conversations with Clemson All-America quarterback Trevor Lawrence and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Lawrence championed a #WeWantToPlay national players’ movement on social media, which Trump jumped on like a linebacker going for a loose football.

Mask mandates and safety issues, reopenings and economic impact, mental health and contrary medical data. Most COVID issues are neatly packaged in the pros and cons of unpaid college athletes taking the field without benefit of a true sports “bubble” while many of their fellow students are not permitted on campus.

If the election is partly a referendum on Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, it might matter even more in Midwest “battleground” states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, all peppered with voters sad and mad about the Big Ten’s decision to drop fall football.

A Washington Post headline — “Trump calls potential cancellation of college football season ‘tragic mistake’ — was for a story about Trump phoning a FOX Sports radio show and introducing himself as “Donny from Queens.”

The same guy was present for the national anthem at the last two College Football Playoff games held in the South, Alabama-Georgia in Atlanta in 2018 and Clemson-LSU in New Orleans in January.

Robert C. Cahaly, chief pollster for Atlanta-based Trafalgar Group (and a South Carolina Gamecocks football fan), went on CNN last week to underscore his theory that college football is a huge campaign deal.

“This is the single most impactful development in the #2020PresidentialElection today,” Cahaly tweeted when the Big Ten quit. “Midwest #battleground state swing voters who see @SEC and/or @theACC play football this fall, will punish candidates who don’t constantly & loudly oppose #Big10 decision.”

It could come down to the Clemson-Notre Dame game set for South Bend, Ind., on Nov. 7, just a few days after the Nov. 3 election day.

ACC in Big Ten country

The buzz for perhaps the biggest game of the college season will get loudest just as people are going to the polls.

The very idea of an ACC game in South Bend, the heart of Big Ten country, will rile Big Ten fans to no end.

Yes, an ACC game; Notre Dame has joined the conference for just this one season.

Notre Dame is an independent the Big Ten has long coveted as a member.

Clemson is the program that has owned Big Ten power Ohio State in postseason games, including a College Football Playoff semifinal squeaker last December at the Fiesta Bowl.

Big Ten fans hate Clemson more than wind chill.

But college football talk can cut both ways.

What Trump could say in Michigan, Pennsylvania or Wisconsin speeches if the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are still playing: “And if not for liberal politicians like Joe Biden, you would have football in the Big Ten just as they are enjoying in the SEC, ACC and Big 12.”

What Biden could say in the same states and elsewhere in the Big Ten footprint: “And if Donald Trump had issued a mask mandate earlier and done more to stop this virus, we would be safely enjoying football in the Big Ten and everywhere else in our country.”

Freshman U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, in a campaign battle of his own against former Citadel cadet Nancy Mace, is in an unusually tough spot on this issue: a Democrat in a football-mad "red" state.

"There are good arguments for playing and for postponing the season," Cunningham, a Charleston resident, told The Post and Courier. "You could argue that these kids are safer in a controlled environment at school under the supervision of the team's medical staff as opposed to being at home with friends doing what young people do. On the other hand, it doesn't seem fair to ask unpaid student athletes to put themselves at an extraordinary health risk for something that will make other people a lot of money.

"At the end of the day the conferences and universities have to listen to the recommendations of independent health experts and make decisions based on sound science and what's best for these student athletes. Whether or not we have college football in the fall largely depends on every citizen taking this virus seriously, listening to the experts and taking the precautions necessary to get us back to normalcy as quickly as possible."

SEC, ACC, Big 12 fluidity

If the ACC, SEC and Big 12 have to pull the plug on the season?

That means more political football, not less.

The ACC plans to start on Sept. 12 but already the N.C. State-Virginia Tech game set for that date has been pushed back to Sept. 26 because of 22 positive COVID tests among N.C. State athletes.

The SEC plans to start on Sept. 26.

There is a lot of fluidity between those first kickoffs and the College Football Playoff semifinals still scheduled for Jan. 1.

Saliva testing might work better and faster than we think. Or campus outbreaks might spread.

The Big Ten might announce hard dates for a manageable spring season. Or a winter season involving domed stadiums, perhaps including the one on the Syracuse campus in ACC territory.

A frequent complaint among callers to The Paul Finebaum Show, a daily SEC Network staple, is the intrusion of politics into college football decisions – even as the host offers a voice of reason.

“At worst they were premature,” Finebaum said this week of the Big Ten and Pac-12 decisions. “We don’t know yet whether they were right.”

What Biden could say if SEC, ACC and Big 12 plans fall apart: “And if Donald Trump had issued a mask mandate …”

What Trump could say: “College football should be no place for politics.”

Of course, political football isn’t always as tidy as left-right labels.

Social media the last two weeks has been packed with photos of maskless college students not social distancing on campuses all over the country. Biden’s demographic not acting like it?

And, by the way, back in the 2000 election Clemson’s Jovon Bush supported Gore and Buddy Gore III backed Bush.

