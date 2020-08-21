The group of Clemson football players aiming for a fragile 2020 college season might be Dabo Swinney’s best team and it’s sure a coronavirus shame if we can’t find out.

Talent is bubbling over two intra-squad scrimmages into a camp designed to get the Tigers ready for a Sept. 12 opener at Wake Forest:

• D.J. Uiagalelei, the 6-5, 245–pound (or so) quarterback, looks like a faster Ben Roethlisberger.

• Demarkcus Bowman, the running back who averaged 11.4 yards per carry against good Florida high school competition, on Tuesday had his “best practice,” Swinney said. Fellow running back Kobe Pace (formerly Kobe Pryor) has been one of the camp surprises.

• Offensive tackles Walker Parks and Mitchell Mayes have held their own working the “blind side.”

• Cornerback Fred Davis had an interception in the first scrimmage.

• Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee came in as a blue-chip signee, one of the top recruits in America. Swinney says he is “probably better than advertised.”

That’s just the freshmen within a program in pursuit of its third national championship in five seasons.

The sophomores have been pretty good, too.

The 2021 draft-eligible leadership includes top NFL prospects such as quarterback Trevor Lawrence (a John Elway-Peyton Manning hybrid), running back Travis Etienne (two-time ACC Player of the Year) and left tackle Jackson Carman (just keeps improving).

The Clemson defensive line is the best in the country, even counting all those Pac-12 and Big Ten spring football teams.

Which begs the question:

Where would Clemson finish in the ACC if the entire first team opted for study-abroad courses in Antarctica?

Probably second behind Notre Dame or no lower than fourth.

In the SEC?

Probably middle-of-the-pack in a 14-team ranking behind Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Florida, Auburn and LSU. Depending on home-road edges, bye weeks and weather for that December regular-season finale.

Again, this is about sports in a proper COVID-19 perspective. But Clemson’s fate neatly summarizes fan frustration within a college football world so crazy the Heisman Trophy committee a few weeks before scheduled kickoffs is still deciding whether to give out an award in December or late spring.

Imagine not opening the biggest package under the Christmas tree. Or re-signing both Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck only to find out there won’t be a “Space Jam” remake.

There’s an exceptionally slick new orange Ferrari in Swinney’s garage.

Love Clemson?

Hate ‘em?

Just enjoy top-quality college football?

Wouldn’t it be fun to see how this thing runs on the open road and whether or not it gets stuck in a ditch at or before the scheduled College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami?

Clemson’s biggest concern

Swinney’s biggest concern?

Offensive line.

Not the starters, though analyst Phil Steele has Clemson at No. 24 in national offensive line rankings (South Carolina is No. 19).

“Just our second OL — we’re young there,” Swinney said. “Just building the quality and dependable depth in that second group.”

Otherwise, wow.

“I love our team, we’re in a really good spot,” Swinney said. “That first OL has a chance to be a special group. Same thing at quarterback. Same thing at tight end. Same thing at running back. Same thing at wideout.”

Same thing at equipment manager staff, band, mascot.

Along with the defensive line, Swinney thinks the secondary depth is the best he’s had.

“Our (linebackers), I don’t think we’ve ever had a better group,” Swinney said.

That’s the football part. Add bonding over COVID-19 compliance and social justice causes that gives this team — along with many others in American sports — an extra layer of camaraderie.

Rose Bowl? Sugar Bowl?

You can’t ignore the loss of wide receiver Justyn Ross, the projected 2021 first-round draft pick out with a neck injury. That leaves the Tigers short on returning wide receiver production.

But not on skill sets that range from budding stars Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata to 6-4 freshman Ajou Ajou (uh-JOE) of Brooks, Alberta, and Will Swinney of the head coach’s household.

That Etienne guy had 37 catches last season.

It’s a long way to the first College Football Playoff game against Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Notre Dame or Texas on January 1 at the Rose Bowl or Sugar Bowl.

Hopefully, college football fans get to go from Swinney’s Zoom press conference tidbits in the summer to Ferrari zoom analysis in the winter.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff