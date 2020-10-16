Maybe you’ve heard this one before: The former college football star quarterback walks into a restaurant near campus, is immediately recognized, gets bugged for autographs and …

Except that in this case – even at The Varsity, the famed chili dog haven near Georgia Tech — no one notices one of the ACC’s greatest quarterbacks ever.

Joe Hamilton is 5-10, after all. And not wearing white and gold Yellow Jackets gear.

At 43, he likes anonymity.

“I’ve been really blessed as far as my stature,” said Hamilton, who grew up in the tiny Berkeley County town of Alvin. “People don’t usually recognize me until I introduce myself. Then it’s, ‘Oh, you’re Joe Hamilton!’ Or, ‘Really? You’re Joe Hamilton?’”

It might be different if Hamilton took more than just four NFL snaps in mop-up duty after breaking ACC career records and finishing as runner-up to Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne in the 1999 Heisman Trophy race (ahead of Michael Vick and Drew Brees). But the brief 2000 stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was before NFL strategists opened their playbooks to adopt a run-pass option college style and freed their minds to allow production from versatile, shorter quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray.

There is no trace of bitterness.

Hamilton is “appreciative and grateful just to have played college football.” He is channeling versatility and enthusiasm that made him a great Georgia Tech player into a post-football life balanced with career and family.

Current stop: Co-hosting “Hometeam and Hamilton” with Brandon Leak. It’s a radio sports talk show weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon on Atlanta’s 680-AM and 106.3-FM.

Gee, not much Atlanta sports to talk about this week, other than the Braves in the National League Championship Series, the 0-5 Falcons firing their coach on Sunday and closing their practice facility down because of COVID-19 concerns on Thursday, and No. 3 Georgia facing the SEC’s game of the year against No. 2 Alabama.

And Georgia Tech preparing to host No. 1 Clemson on Saturday.

Hamilton knows his alma mater is a four-touchdown underdog. But he thinks the 2-2 Yellow Jackets will be more competitive than in last year’s 52-14 loss at Death Valley.

What a blast, this radio stuff.

“Outstanding,” Hamilton said. “I never would have thought that I would be doing what I love for a living, which is talking about sports and feeding my family doing that. It’s great to tell my wife, ‘Hey, I have to go downstairs to watch sports as part of my job.’ Just unbelievable.”

‘Soccer dad’

It also fits ideally into Hamilton’s duties as a self-described “soccer dad.” He met the former Kenya Williams when he was a Georgia Tech freshman and she was a Yellow Jackets basketball player. They have two children, 12-year-old son Skyler and 9-year-old daughter Kayden.

When the kids are grown, Hamilton might dive back into full-time football.

He was a running backs coach at Georgia State.

“That was excellent,” Hamilton said.

He was a recruiting assistant at Georgia Tech.

“Also excellent,” he said.

Hamilton still trains young quarterbacks.

“I would never put all my eggs in one basket,” he said. “But what I do know is that coaching is in my blood. Down the road, I might like to be a high school athletic director.”

Anything would be fine for Clemson fans as long as they don’t have to see No. 14 taking snaps while carrying a Ramblin’ Wreck grudge against the Tigers.

Hamilton wanted to come to Clemson but Tommy West’s staff wouldn’t guarantee him a chance to play quarterback. He wound up going 3-1 against the Tigers from 1996 to 1999 with all four games decided by three points: a 28-25 loss in 1996, a 23-20 win in 1997, a 24-21 win in 1998.

Clemson grudge

Georgia Tech’s 45-42 victory in 1999 in Tommy Bowden’s first season as head coach was an Atlanta shootout. Woodrow Dantzler came off the bench to replace injured Clemson starter Brandon Streeter, now the Tigers’ passing game coordinator.

All Hamilton did was throw five touchdown passes.

No shame for Clemson. Along with all the other honors, Hamilton, as tutored by Georgia Tech offensive coordinator Ralph Friedgen, won the 1999 Davey O’Brien Award given to the nation’s top college quarterback.

“Every single time I played Clemson,” Hamilton said, “a light came on.”

Hamilton wound up setting a bunch of ACC records. They have since been broken by the likes of Clemson’s Tajh Boyd, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, N.C. State’s Philip Rivers and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson, star quarterbacks who probably don’t have to introduce themselves to get noticed around campus.

