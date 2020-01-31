Barry Richardson spent enough Sundays grinding at Arrowhead Stadium to know.

His red helmet rattled with crowd noise honored by the Guinness Book of World Records.

A former Wando High School and Clemson left tackle, Richardson’s heart ached along with long-suffering Chiefs fans.

He taught his palate to enjoy Kansas City barbecue as much as the NFL’s most dedicated tailgaters.

One of the coolest parts of Super Bowl 54 this week is the collective joy from fans closely attached to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 50 years. Homage to tradition includes the American Football League jersey patch still present on Chiefs jerseys a half-century after the NFL merger.

Better get your Fantasy Camp spot reserved soon. You might miss out on the cocktail reception, Andy Reid pep talk and 7-on-7 tournament at Arrowhead.

For Chiefs fans, this Super Bowl clash with the San Francisco 49ers “is like the birth of a child or like getting married — that level of excitement,” said Richardson, who played in Kansas City from 2008 through 2011.

Richardson, 33, also spent time with the Rams, Lions and Titans and traveled all around the NFL.

“By far, Kansas City has the most loyal fan base,” Richardson said. “It’s louder. It never stops.”

Among the reasons:

• Fans

The Chiefs draw loyalty from a wide swath of Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Oklahoma.

“Arrowhead was packed even when we were losing,” said Richardson, who returns to Kansas City at least once per season for a Chiefs alumni weekend. “The scene around the stadium didn’t really change with more winning.”

• Lore

Every good Chiefs fan knows all about AFL-era stars such as Willie Lanier, Len Dawson, Otis Taylor, Emmitt Thomas and Buck Buchanan. They have memorized lines and play calls from head coach Hank Stram — “65 toss power trap” — mic’d up by NFL Films during Kansas City’s Super Bowl IV win over Minnesota.

“When I come back to Charleston, there is always one or two Chiefs fans who recognize me,” Richardson said. “They want to talk about all the current Chiefs players and former players.”

• Tailgating

“As early as possible,” Richardson said. “All day in many cases.”

KC BBQ vs. SC BBQ

The tailgate menu item of choice typically is barbecue, which gets competitive in those parking lots.

Richardson got familiar with the best of Kansas City: Arthur Bryant’s, Gates, Fiorella’s Jack Stack and Joe’s.

He became a connoisseur.

“The first time I was there, they gave me that dry-rub stuff,” Richardson said. “All the barbecue I had in South Carolina was wet with lots of sauce and I was like ‘What is this?’ But I tried it and it was stuck all over my fingers afterward. That tells you how I felt about it. It was great.”

The nod, he said, goes to Jack Stack.

“I’m happy right now because they deliver,” Richardson said. “So I can order from them and eat right here in Charlotte. That’s a plus.”

Richardson and his wife, Asia, have two sons and are expecting their third child in February. He runs the Team Richardson Foundation, focusing on connecting high school kids with career mentors, and has dabbled as a financial adviser.

Always a bright guy, Richardson graduated from Wando in only three years (Class of 2004). He played at Clemson 2004-07 and started eight games at left tackle as a freshman — the Tiger’s first true freshman to start more than one game since Joe Bostic in 1975.

Richardson was named to the All-ACC first team twice. Kansas City picked him in the sixth round of the 2008 NFL draft.

Wando and Clemson

Richardson said his coaches deserve a lot of credit for his success. Among them were Wando head coach Bob Hayes and offensive line coach Dennie McDaniel (now the head coach at Stratford), Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden and offensive line coach Brad Scott.

“Wando was my foundation,” said Richardson, who gave the school one of his Chiefs jerseys for display in a hallway. “I believed in what the coaches were saying and I just loved being on the team.”

The recent Clemson ride, five straight College Football Playoff appearances with two national titles, has been a blast.

“It’s the best feeling in the world to know your team is winning,” Richardson said. “I kind of feel like I’m part of it because I was there when Dabo (Swinney) was getting going as an assistant coach. I don’t know if I saw Dabo going this far but I knew Clemson was a diamond in the rough and it just took finding that right groove to get everybody together, and that’s what Dabo did.”

Swinney had Richardson speak to the team during the 2018 season.

Coincidentally, Swinney was born in 1969, the last season the Chiefs made the Super Bowl before Patrick Mahomes came along to make that tailgate barbecue taste even better.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff