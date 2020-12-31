Scrutinizing scrutiny of the College Football Playoff system has become a great American pastime. Everyone has a better solution than the one just offered on a radio talk show.

Eight teams, 16, 68 with play-in games in Dayton.

Or realignment of all conferences to include Notre Dame, North Dakota State and Slippery Rock plugged into centralized scheduling.

Slight problem: The stodgy Power 5 conference presidents and commissioners who run the four-team playoff, now in the seventh year of a 12-year deal with ESPN, seem more interested in exploring underwater caves in Uzbekistan than expanding.

Major problems: College football attendance was on a steady decline before the coronavirus-marred 2020 season, and two Power 5 conferences are left out of the playoff for the third time in four years.

Clemson vs. Ohio State and Alabama vs. Notre Dame in playoff semifinal games Friday sounds fun. But the sport faces a crisis situation if conferences full of fan bases are eliminated from contention by mid-October or left out in final December rankings.

Yet what a country we live in when the CFP-ESPN contract pays out an average of $500 million per year for just three games (though CFP executive director Bill Hancock has said revenue likely will drop 10-15 percent this season with not many fans on hand).

Note that all other bowl games combine for revenue of approximately $100 million.

But growing the game should be the driving force behind expansion, not comparing the bean-count differences in having four, six, eight or 32 teams in a playoff.

No Alabama-Clemson cure

Two caveats before rushing to expansion:

• People who have Alabama-Clemson fatigue will remain disappointed

• Group of 5 programs are better off on their own than in an expanded playoff

Kirk Herbstreit, the ESPN analyst (and parent of two Clemson players), said in his quest for expansion that he already knows Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State will be in the playoff in 2023. But that’s not changing no matter how many teams are added to the playoff.

If Clemson and Alabama are forcing expansion because they are playoff regulars each with two national titles in the last five years and are so much better than everyone else ...

Well, it’s only right to rename the unnamed CFP championship trophy after the architects responsible. Let Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney take turns winning the Saban-Swinney Trophy, at least for a while.

And eight as the most logical expansion number doesn’t mean a Group of 5 entry is much more secure. Cincinnati squeezed in at No. 8 in the final rankings this year but in an eight-team playoff, maybe Power 5 power brokers get No. 9 Georgia into that spot if it matters.

An eight-team Group of 5 playoff sounds way more fun.

Like this year with first-round host teams: Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, BYU and Louisiana.

‘Difficult to overtake’

Cincinnati, as an undefeated Group of 5 conference champion, had the best 2020 argument.

“But it's going to be difficult to overtake a Clemson, an Alabama, Ohio State,” Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell said, “somebody that is very similar in maybe records, even one loss difference than you are.”

Head coach Lincoln Riley built his case for Oklahoma, 8-2 and the Big 12 champion, around the notion that September was exceptionally wacky.

“People need to make sure and educate themselves on why a lot of those things happened early on in the season,” Riley told reporters after beating Iowa State to win the Big 12 title. “We played with depleted rosters when a lot of people either were not playing or were postponing and canceling games.”

The Sooners started 0-2, including a loss to Iowa State, which opened with a loss to Sun Belt member Louisiana, which lost at home to Coastal Carolina.

And the Chanticleers finished the regular season undefeated, including that victory over BYU in a hastily arranged clash on teal turf that was one of the most exciting games of the year.

Still, contrary to much lobbying for a college football rescue package, an expanded playoff would have been a bad idea for 2020.

Getting four teams to the finish line is hard enough, such that Hancock on Wednesday confirmed to Heather Dinich of ESPN that makeup dates are in place for both the semifinals (Jan. 11 and Jan. 12) and championship game (Jan. 18).

As for future expansion, it helps to look behind to peek ahead. Attending a mock CFP selection program last year at CFP headquarters in Grapevine, Texas, I tried to press Hancock and former committee chairman Rob Mullens, the Oregon athletic director, on expansion.

Me: “If you had to bet your house, when do you think we will get expansion?”

Hancock: “I couldn’t guess.”

Me: “C’mon.”

Hancock: “I really can’t.”

Mullens: “Fortunately, that’s not our role.”

It’s the role of presidents and commissioners who in 2021 will be looking for immediate ways to swim out of COVID debt at their respective schools.

That probably won’t include stepping off a stable $500 million rock in the middle of a roaring current.

But it should.

For the sake of college football’s shaky future and every coach lucky enough to survive an expanded playoff long enough to hoist the Saban-Swinney Trophy.

