Dabo Swinney didn’t fake Sugar Bowl sweetness Monday when asked about rating Ohio State No. 11 in his USA Today coaches poll last week.

“If people have a problem with that, I don’t really care,” the Clemson head coach said during a College Football Playoff media conference call ahead of Friday night’s Tigers-Buckeyes semifinal game. “It’s my poll.”

Just when it looked like Ohio State and Clemson people would come together around reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars might hire Urban Meyer as head coach. Tempted, surely, by an NFL franchise owning the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the rights to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Meyer, before he won a national title at Ohio State (between a pair of postseason losses to Clemson) gained fame not far from Jacksonville as the Florida Gators’ two-time national championship winning head coach.

Lawrence, after beating Ohio State this week, will be on his way to Florida for the Jan. 11 national title game in Miami. Relocating to Baja Georgia (aka Jacksonville) will be much easier for the Peach State native than negotiating New Jersey.

But a sunny Sunshine State of mind starring Meyer and Lawrence in a sleek Jaguars rebuild won’t dilute Clemson-Ohio State spite.

These football programs and fan bases dislike each other, at best.

The recipe for Spicy Clemson-Ohio State Gumbo called for an extra dash of paprika — that mix of orange and scarlet — as applied by chef Swinney on Monday.

“Now I could probably run for governor of Michigan,” Swinney said, “and have a good chance.”

Dabo for governor

Swinney attempted to carefully explain and rationalize his ranking Ohio State No. 11 while the College Football Playoff committee thinks the No. 3-ranked Buckeyes deserve a semifinal spot opposite No. 2 Clemson:

• His top 10 included only teams that played nine or more games in a COVID-marred 2020 season

• He went with deserving full-season teams such as Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Florida before considering teams that played fewer than nine games

• That’s why Ohio State is No. 11 in the Swinney poll

• There was “no gamesmanship”

• Swinney said he has “all the respect in the world” for Ohio State and “thinks the world” of Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day

Sure. But what about that Michigan gubernatorial campaign?

Clearly, any Swinney strategy must start with a kickoff speech in Ann Arbor and work its way through the heavily anti-Buckeyes precincts of East Lansing and Saginaw.

Before reaching into the Upper Peninsula and back down through Bay City and Flint to vote-rich Detroit.

It might come down to pulling support out of the southeastern corner of the state that borders Toledo, Ohio.

To seal a Michigan victory Swinney would be smart to quote Lou Holtz, the former Notre Dame and South Carolina head coach.

“Only twice have states gone to war with one another,” Holtz said during a classic ESPN Pep Talk before a Kansas-Missouri game. “One of them was Ohio and Michigan, where they had a boundary dispute over Toledo. That history doesn’t record who won the war, but we have to assume Michigan did, because nobody would fight to keep Toledo.”

Woody, Clemson and Michigan

The Jaguars, of all teams.

The Clemson-Ohio State postseason rivalry started in Jacksonville, spilled over to Miami and bounced around Arizona.

Danny Ford’s very first game as a head coach was a 1978 Gator Bowl victory over Ohio State. It was an embarrassing career exit for the legendary Woody Hayes, who punched Clemson’s Charlie Bauman after an interception.

Clemson is 4-0 in the series.

Those are all postseason games, including Fiesta Bowls after the 2016 and 2019 regular seasons.

“It’s definitely a rivalry,” Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector said Monday. “We’ve played them a lot. We’re excited.”

Woody Hayes didn’t shake Danny Ford’s hand after the 1978 Gator Bowl. But he did call Ford after the game in search of Bauman’s telephone number.

Ford never had hard feelings for Hayes.

But Swinney, suddenly one of the most popular football coaches from Copper Harbor to Kalamazoo, while running for governor should curry favor by exploiting the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry.

He must remind everyone about Hayes’ tale of running out of gas in Michigan — the time he pushed his car across the Ohio state line before filling up.

