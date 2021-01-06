Surely, the NFL argument will carry on while Trevor Lawrence’s kids are drinking Shirley Temple’s poolside at their Ponte Vedra home and the Deshaun Watson family makes room for Super Bowl additions to their Texas-sized trophy room.

But with Clemson’s 49-28 Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State, the book is closed on the other debate, Watson vs. Lawrence as college quarterbacks.

Otherwise worded: Who was most valuable at Clemson?

The run-off results for a pair of Georgians won’t require a recount: Watson laid the groundwork for Lawrence; Lawrence lifted Watson’s reputation as a program-enhancer.

“More similar than different,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in October.

Nothing has changed. The orange buzzer has sounded and it’s a tie, and not just because both guys finished with one national title, one ACC Player of the Year Award, the same number of first-team All-ACC teammates and 90 touchdown passes.

If you say otherwise, you’re still on Bourbon Street. Or you’re related. Or you have signed on to a charity project starring one of these two program-changing, early-graduating, sport-altering quarterbacks almost as well known for noble contributions off the field.

Question: Deshaun or Trevor?

Answer: Deshaun and Trevor.

In raw form, it comes down to a comparison within any model of business success: Is it harder to take a brand from good to elite or maintain excellence?

Let the data show that Watson from 2014 through 2016 at Clemson and Lawrence from 2018 through 2020 did so much winning it’s impossible to pick a winner:

• Record as a starter: Watson 32-3 (losses to Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, Alabama); Lawrence 34-2 (LSU and Ohio State)

Watson took over when Clemson was 1-2 in 2014 having lost road games against superior teams at Georgia and Florida State — as the Tigers had signage in their building reminding everyone of a five-year losing streak against South Carolina.

Lawrence inherited a streak of three straight College Football Playoff appearances.

Watson’s success smoothed Lawrence’s path.

Lawrence had no margin for error amid higher expectations.

• National championship games: Watson 1-1; Lawrence 1-1

• Playoff record: Watson 3-1; Lawrence 3-2

• ACC championships: Watson 2; Lawrence 3

• ACC Player of the Year awards: Watson 1 (2015), Lawrence 1 (2020)

Tough rooms, for sure, when these two combine for two ACC Player of the Year awards. Watson in his final year at Clemson wasn’t even first-team All-ACC. That’s because Louisville’s Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy the same season.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne twice was named ACC Player of the Year during Lawrence’s three college seasons.

COVID empathy, or not

• Heisman Trophy top 10 voting: Watson (3rd in 2015, 2nd in 2016); Lawrence (7th in 2019, 2nd in 2020),

Though it’s a good idea to confine award voting to the regular season (as in Major League Baseball, the NFL and NBA), Watson would have won the 2016 Heisman if the national championship victory over Alabama was considered.

Oh, the pandemic paradox: Lawrence in 2020 fell victim to a similar lack of COVID empathy Dabo Swinney is accused of for ranking Ohio State No. 11 in the USA Today coaches’ poll.

Had the Buckeyes played three more games instead of starting late per Big Ten COVID policy, Swinney essentially said he would have had them in his top four, and no extra Sugar Bowl motivation.

Had Heisman voters not downgraded Lawrence for spending two games in COVID protocol, he likely would have edged Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith for the Heisman.

• Passing yards: Watson 10,163; Lawrence 10,098

Alas, if not for Watson’s 65-yard touchdown pass to Deon Cain in 2016 against Syracuse, it would have been even.

• Total offense: Watson 12,094; Lawrence 11,041

• Touchdown passes: Watson 90; Lawrence 90

• Rushing touchdowns: Watson 26; Lawrence 18

NFL toss-up

Of course, it helps to have help.

• All-ACC teammates over the three-year careers: Watson 36 overall (6 in 2014, 16 in 2015, 14 in 2016), 17 first-team (3 in 2014, 5 in 2014, 9 in 2016); Lawrence 43 overall (17 in 2018, 15 in 2019, 11 in 2020), 17 first-team (5 in 2018, 7 in 2019, 5 in 2020).

So many little things were huge.

Watson beat South Carolina in 2014 while playing on a torn ACL.

Containing Etienne in the run game was a strategy Ohio State almost won with at the 2019 Fiesta Bowl (29-23 loss). It was copied by Clemson opponents in 2020 as the Tigers’ yards-per-carry output dropped from 6.4 in 2019 to 4.5.

Yet Lawrence responded with his best season statistically, upping his completion percentage from 65.8 to 69.2 and doing so without star receiver Justyn Ross all season and mostly without Frank Ladson Jr. and Joseph Ngata.

Watson followed the high bar set by Tajh Boyd and upgraded with off-the-charts work ethic. He would sneak into the stadium at night to throw passes to Artavis Scott.

“I didn’t know if I would ever get to coach another guy like Deshaun that just loved to prepare and was so focused on being great and doesn’t get distracted by other things,” Swinney said, “and Trevor and Deshaun are the exact same.”

Which brings us back to the NFL.

Houston and Jacksonville, Lawrence’s destination as the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, are in the same division.

Both have head coach openings.

Both jobs are nice because of the quarterback situations.

But a coach that gets to work with one former Clemson icon must face the other at least twice a year.

Gene Sapakoff