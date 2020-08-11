I joked with Trevor Lawrence after a previous Clemson football practice Friday that while the Tigers’ junior quarterback probably doesn’t have business cards that say “The Face of College Football,” he is indeed.

A few hectic days and a Donald Trump retweet later, he needs those business cards. And a few administrative assistants and jet service for shuttle diplomacy between Clemson and the Power Five conference offices.

Lawrence, 20, on Sunday took the lead role in a national #WeWantToPlay player movement on social media. It pushed back on weekend reports that the Big Ten and Pac-12, at least, were about to cancel the 2020 fall season because of coronavirus concerns while also asking for universal health protocols and a path to “ultimately create a college football players association.”

"We were like, 'We have to do something quick. We have to do something to make people read it. Make people listen,'" Lawrence said Monday night during a Zoom press conference after Clemson's practice. "All the momentum was going the wrong way for us, so we wanted to do something that would change that."

The viral spiral cemented Lawrence’s role not simply as one of college football’s leaders but as a crusading, once-a-generation, cross-culture, stereotype-smashing personality rattling cages nationwide.

If the guy projected as the first pick in the 2021 NFL draft isn’t No. 1 in college football player leadership history, he doesn’t have much company at the top.

That’s right, a Clemson quarterback from Georgia is getting thousands of “likes” from South Carolina Gamecocks fans who also want to save a season.

Cool hair, too.

"Play College Football!" President Trump added to his Monday retweet of Lawrence's post.

"The president would very much like to see college football safely resume their sport," said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, whose husband Sean Gilmartin is a pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays' 60-player pool.

All in a few days of preseason camp for Lawrence.

“Just playing my role and what I feel like is the best impact with the platform I have,” Lawrence said. “That’s what I’m trying to do.”

That’s more than the likes of Peyton Manning, Deshaun Watson, Cam Newton, Doug Flutie or Johnny Manziel were able to do in college.

We knew about Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow as football players.

They didn’t move the needle nationally with off-the-field causes.

A social media era makes a difference, and Lawrence knows the game having already worked it for social justice reform and COVID-19 charity.

NCAA leaders and conference commissioners should ask for advice.

Lawrence and friends pulled this player blitz together in just a few days, or no longer than a few behind-the-scenes weeks. College football’s corporate managers have had since March to plan for a fall football season, add contingencies and broker consensus.

Instead, we have what looks like a frat vs. frat frenzy.

Of course, Lawrence isn’t a one-man show. Talking on Friday about Clemson’s social justice march this summer, he was quick to credit teammates Mike Jones Jr. and Cornell Powell and particularly Darien Rencher as architects. Those guys are part of #WeWantToPlay, too.

Kind of like Lebron

But anything becomes officially big when the mega-star gets involved, similar to the way NBA causes gain clout when LeBron James speaks up.

Lawrence’s foundation as locker room leader — a status certainly already getting respect in NFL locker rooms — got a fresh coat of orange paint with the #WeWantToPlay statement.

Again, he didn’t necessarily invent the concept but no doubt lent his guidance after carefully picking through various pitches on different issues from players and player-advocates all over the country.

“I just have to ask myself, ‘Is it important to me? And if it is, how can I help?’” Lawrence said. “Other than that, if it’s not something I really believe and I’m passionate about, I usually don’t get too involved in it.

“I’ve got a lot on my plate and I try to keep it to a minimum. And even things I do care about, sometimes you have to know what’s too much, and you can’t be the face of everything.”

#WeWantToPlay impact

The #WeWantToPlay approach included the #WeAreUnited hastag that came with a long list of demands from a group of Pac-12 players issued Aug. 2. But unlike the partly ridiculous and often rambling Pac-12 letter that included a demand for distribution of 50 percent of conference revenue evenly to athletes in their respective sports, #WeWantToPlay has brevity and political savvy.

You don’t have to like the tilt toward unionization of college athletes.

Or overlooking a university’s liability concerns if a player or a player’s grandparent gets a bad case of COVID-19.

But Trevor Lawrence is as likely to be remembered for #WeWantToPlay and other leadership causes and for a shiny on-field record that includes one national championship and two playoff appearances (so far).

Whether or not he wins in this effort to save 2020 college football, fans — and not just Clemson fans — will love him for standing taller than 6-6.

Whether or not college athletes get an official say in how college sports are run, they already have a voice leading voices loud enough to make a lasting impact.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.