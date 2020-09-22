Sapakoff: Clemson's Trevor Lawrence proving Nick Saban's loser theory

There was a slight wrinkle in the light blue tie dapper Trevor Lawrence wore while arriving for work at Death Valley on Saturday.

But a perfectly smooth formula for off-season improvement is showing with No. 1 Clemson and its Face of College Football quarterback off to a 2-0 start heading into a bye week.

It includes extended bonding with teammates during a strangely long wait for kickoffs, work on footwork mechanics, huddles with fellow team leaders to discuss unity messaging, pre-snap recognition studies, #WeWantToPlay crusading, throwing with the right elbow up higher.

And more throwing.

Plus, the double-edge advantage only a Trevor Lawrence can take into a fresh season: the combination of skills elite enough to torch mighty Alabama in a national championship game one January and the pain that comes from suffering that first college loss on another national championship stage a year later.

Lawrence, a veteran of 31 Clemson wins and no fun vs. LSU, might never lose again in college.

The Tigers might run the table. Or slip up before the scheduled national title game in Miami. If the season isn’t cut short by the coronavirus.

In any case, it looks like loser lessons put forth by Alabama head coach Nick Saban minutes after getting clobbered by Clemson are part of Lawrence’s hot 2020 start.

That 26-0 ratio

“I don’t think that one game necessarily defines who you are.” — Nick Saban, Jan 7, 2019, Santa Clara, Calif.

Historians will remember Saban for much more than a 44-16 loss to Clemson, and Lawrence for feats before and after a 42-25 loss to LSU in New Orleans.

The body of work includes 26 touchdown passes and zero interceptions over the last 10 games (after Lawrence threw 14 TD passes and eight interceptions in the first seven games of 2019).

That’s partly why ESPN analyst Todd McShay says the 20-year-old Cartersville, Ga., resident is the best NFL quarterback prospect he’s evaluated since Andrew Luck left Stanford for the 2012 draft.

It’s only Wake Forest and The Citadel. Still, Lawrence’s 30 for 37 start with 519 yards passing and four TDs includes one long pass Amari Rodgers dropped in a Winston-Salem end zone.

“I’m not trying to make every play a home run play,” is how Lawrence explained his early 2020 efficiency.

‘Owning the plan’

“You have to learn how to lose as well as how you win.” — Nick Saban

It helps to learn the playbook, too.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has just one nit-pick over two games. He says Lawrence shouldn’t have taken a sack on the first possession against Wake Forest.

“He’s just been consistent,” Elliott said. “He’s locked in. He’s owning the plan. He’s got the details down. He’s just what you would expect from a third-year guy in a system.”

A junior quarterback with John Elway’s right arm, Russell Wilson’s smarts and Peyton Manning’s height gives a college football team a nice advantage.

“Now he’s out there one step ahead of everybody,” Elliott said, “because, one, he’s got the skill but now he has complete control and all the details.”

Building blocks

“I think you learn a lot from experiences like this.” — Nick Saban

There was no time for sulking after New Orleans.

Lawrence is a busy student and Bible study leader who got engaged during the offseason.

He spent a lot of time listening to teammates, notably Darien Rencher, Mike Jones Jr. and Cornell Powell.

He took up the plight of college football player rights, player concerns about social unity and equality and player interest in playing football.

But, yeah, losing teaches things.

Like not to get too overconfident.

Lawrence on Clemson’s 2-0 start: “We need to build on that.”

Just like practice

“Sometimes we learn more when things don’t go well.” — Nick Saban

Then again, if losing is so great, why don’t last-place teams go from worst to first more often?

Missing ingredients might include a mix of world-class talent and motivation.

Trevor Lawrence stopped surprising Dabo Swinney a long time ago.

“He’s playing exactly the way he’s practiced,” the Clemson head coach said.

Swinney went on about Lawrence’s poise, discipline, confidence, focus.

You know, the same stuff Nick Saban emphasizes as he attacks breakfast. Or seeks to bounce back from a rare loss.

