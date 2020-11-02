Sapakoff: Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei explains his jewelry, wristbands

The flash and substance attached to D.J. Uiagalelei meshed Saturday as a 6-4, 250-pound orange blur whooshed around the right side of stunned Boston College defenders for a 30-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-1.

It’s a play freshman quarterbacks navigating their first college start don’t usually make.

Just as a team minus a famous starting quarterback isn’t supposed to be favored on the road against the nation’s fourth-ranked team.

But No. 1 Clemson, even with Trevor Lawrence in a second week of COVID-19 protocol, goes to Notre Dame buoyed by Uiagalelei’s performance in a 34-28 comeback win over BC.

The ingredients included poise, leadership and preparation — not extra preparation, but typical.

He’s been compared to former NFL Most Valuable Player Cam Newton (6-5, 245) and former NFL quarterback Daunte Culpepper (6-4, 260). Uiagalelei is a faster Ben Roethlisberger (6-5, 240).

Or a bigger Russell Wilson (5-11, 215).

The jewelry and Bible verses around Uiagalelei’s neck and wrists say as much as the stats do about this delightfully different 19-year-old.

Uiagalelei offered a tour on Monday.

The large “Big Cinco” medallion fits with the No. 5 jersey and goes back to his high school days at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif., 20 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

“Someone just called me Big Cinco,” Uiagalelei said. “I just heard the name. I said, ‘Oh, I like that. That’s pretty cool. That’s like a different thing.’”

So Big Cinco started using #BigCinco in social media posts.

The Big Cinco necklace got some play during ABC’s telecast of the Boston College-Clemson game, in which Uiagalelei threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns. “I like wearing chains,” he said.

There’s another No. 5 chain. The “T” chain honors his mother, Tausha.

But this kid is more than a little glitz.

If he’s not reasonably ready for prime time Saturday night at Notre Dame, it won’t be because of an anonymous pre-Clemson football upbringing.

A bundle of inspiration

Uiagalelei on many lists was either the top-rated recruit nationally in the high school class of 2020 or No. 2, behind his Clemson roommate, defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

He threw for over 10,000 yards at St. John Bosco with 127 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. Uiagalelei in his spare time was a Major League Baseball prospect as a pitcher (he currently plans to stick with only football at Clemson).

Part of the Clemson attraction, Uiagalelei said upon committing, was the way head coach Dabo Swinney and other coaches “talk about Jesus.”

So do Uiagalelei’s several wristbands, a bundle of “go-to” inspiration.

He started a Zoom news conference explanation with an Old Testament verse, Jeremiah 33:3.

“Call me and I will answer to you and show you great and wonderful things”

‘Just to remind me’

Uiagalelei moved on the New Testament wristbands:

Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me”

Ephesians 6:10: “Be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power”

Romans 12:2: “Do not be conformed to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve the perfect will of God”

The wristbands are elastic in more ways than one.

“It’s just different things that I like to look at,” Uiagalelei said, “just to remind me about different stuff.”

Deshaun Watson and Lawrence each led Clemson to national championships. Uiagalelei expects to do that, at least once.

Maybe in the 2023 national championship game that will cap the 2022 season at the new NFL stadium in Los Angeles, not far from Uiagalelei’s Southern California home.

Before looking ahead to 2023 or to Saturday night, there’s a good chance Big Cinco will look down at his wrist.

