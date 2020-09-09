It’s the most underrated catch in Clemson football history, overshadowed by the most famous.

Without Jordan Leggett’s body-twisting acrobatic grab for a 17-yard gain with 14 seconds left against Alabama, there might not have been the Deshaun Watson-to-Hunter Renfrow heroics that gave the Tigers a 35-31 victory and the first of two national championships in the Dabo Swinney Era.

Clemson hasn’t had major contributions from the tight end position in the three seasons since that enchanted evening in Tampa. It hasn’t been all bad: 41-3, three College Football Playoff appearances, two national championship game trips and another title.

But stand by Saturday night at Wake Forest and over the rest of this season for the unleashing of Braden Galloway, Clemson’s not-so-secret tight end weapon.

Want a snapshot of the 6-4, 240-pound junior?

Think Shannon Sharpe, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who lined up as a traditional tight end.

Or sometimes in the slot.

When not split wide or sneaking into the backfield.

“Definitely fun,” Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said while pondering strategic possibilities this week.

Even better, Galloway intends to run defenses ragged within a quick-pace Clemson attack directed by star quarterback Trevor Lawrence and featuring two-time ACC player of the year Travis Etienne at running back.

“The biggest thing I’m working on is my conditioning,” Galloway said, “to be able to play at 100 percent for as long as I can.”

All due respect to Miami’s Brevin Jordan, Duke’s Noah Gray and Boston College’s Hunter Long. Those guys are fun to watch, no doubt.

But they don’t have more impact potential for 2020 than Galloway, a Seneca High School graduate who is as talented as any tight end in college football.

The Galloway edge: character-building adversity layered over size, speed and athleticism already apparent in big-game production.

Hard work and humility

Clemson’s 42-25 loss to LSU in the national championship game in January offered a sneak peek at peak value. Galloway caught two passes for 60 yards, including one for a career-long 42 yards.

Those were his first two catches of last season because he was suspended in 2019 until Clemson’s playoff semifinal victory over Ohio State (no catches but 33 snaps). Galloway and teammates Dexter Lawrence and Zach Giella tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug ostarine in a routine NCAA screening before the 2018 Cotton Bowl.

“It all worked out,” Galloway said, “and I’m thankful for that.”

Good fortune was the residue of effort and humility.

Galloway caught five passes for 87 yards and a touchdown as a freshman in 2018.

He was assigned to the Tigers’ scout team all spring, all summer and the regular season in 2019.

“That’s a hard thing,” Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said, “going from an every-down player, a very integral part of an incredible offense to, ‘Hey, you’re going to run over there and get screamed at every day on scout team without getting game reps.’”

Venables and his loaded defense went right at Galloway.

“We’re not letting you hide on scout team,” Venables said. “You’ve got to come over and you’ve got to perform and give great effort.”

Venables said Galloway did “an incredible job” while helping make Clemson’s defense better.

A big tight end room

Galloway, by all accounts, has been tearing it up in Clemson practices.

It’s sweet timing for a “Wide Receiver U.” program with a rare lack of experienced wide receivers. Justyn Ross was projected as a first-round draft pick before suffering a neck injury in spring drills that knocked him out for the season.

Etienne caught 37 passes last season out of the backfield. But Amari Rodgers (30 catches) is the only returning receiver who had more than 17 catches in 2019.

That’s OK. Mix Galloway in with breakout wide receiver candidates Joseph Ngata, Frank Ladson and Cornell Powell and quarterbacks Lawrence, D.J. Uiagalelei and Taisun Phommachanh will enjoy throwing footballs.

The Clemson tight end room — which surely had to be remodeled to add more space — also includes intriguing upstarts Davis Allen, a 6-6, 250-pound sophomore, and Jaelyn Lay, a 6-6, 270-pound redshirt freshman.

“At the end of the day, they have to make plays to bring back the confidence in the production level out of that position,” Elliott said.

That’s not exactly throwing a wet blanket on the expectation flame. Galloway, Elliott said, has improved as a route-runner, pass-catcher and run-blocker, not necessarily in that order.

Recent practice and scrimmage success only make Galloway want more snaps.

Faster and soon.

“If you’re in shape and you’re in condition and you can play at full speed, that makes you even better,” he said.

If you think a Shannon Sharpe comparison is a bit too bold, how about the next Jordan Leggett?

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff