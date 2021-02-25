Back at it again, South Carolina and Clemson continue their baseball rivalry with a three-game series starting Feb. 26 in Clemson.

A handy A-to-Z guide that goes good with peanuts and Cracker Jacks:

A — Absolutely No. 1

The best rivalries in college baseball:

1. Clemson-South Carolina. Can’t be beat for widespread fan interest, tradition, NCAA Tournament bids, recent national titles and star power

2. Mississippi State-Ole Miss

3. Anything else you want to nominate

B — Ballparks

Both schools are annually among the nation’s attendance leaders with cool, contrasting confines: Founders Park, minor league state-of-the-art style with a downtown Columbia backdrop; Doug Kingsmore Stadium’s classic on-campus nooks such as the Cajun Café.

C — Coaches

Clemson's Monte Lee is only the third head coach the Tigers have had since 1957: Bill Wilhelm (36 seasons) and Jack Leggett (six trips to Omaha). South Carolina’s dugout elite includes Bobby Richardson (runner-up 1975 College World Series), June Raines (four trips to Omaha) and best of all, current athletic director Ray Tanner (2010, 2011 national championships and back to the College World Series final in 2012).

And John Heisman — man, myth, football trophy — was Clemson’s baseball coach from 1901-03, going 2-0 against South Carolina.

D — Drama

Best personified by Michael Roth, the most valuable player in the rivalry. Roth started his path to two College World Series rings and All-America status by turning his first start of the 2010 season into a complete-game, 5-1 College World Series victory over Clemson in what was an elimination game for South Carolina.

E — Edge

The Tigers lead the series, 181-141-2.

The Gamecocks are 4-0 against Clemson in Omaha, a two-game sweep in 2002 and again in 2010.

F — Feuds

And not just among fans sneaking football baggage into ballparks. Leggett in 2011 accused the Gamecocks of tampering with bats — warming them up, which was not against rules — after Jackie Bradley Jr. homered.

“I didn’t appreciate it,” Tanner said. “I’m offended by it. I don’t cheat.”

G — Georgetown

Hometown of former Clemson slugger Michael Johnson, who clobbered South Carolina in the Tigers’ 2002 and 2003 regular-season series wins. And home of the International Paper Mill Classic, the state’s best early-season high school tournament, where Roth was once MVP.

H — Homers

Fans dig the long ball. But South Carolina fans didn’t like Clemson All-American Seth Beer’s two-out blast at Founders Park that tied Game 3 of the 2017 series in the top of the ninth inning of a game the Tigers eventually won.

“Seth Beer being Seth Beer,” Monte Lee said.

I — Inaugural game

It all started 324 games ago on May 12, 1899, in Charleston. Clemson won, 21-8, as South Carolina committed 14 errors.

“A sorry exhibition” by the Columbia nine, wrote a local reporter.

J — JBJ

Jackie Bradley Jr. is one of the Gamecocks’ best players ever. The center fielder was a centerpiece of South Carolina’s two College World Series-winning teams before becoming a Major League All-Star, World Series winner, American League Championship Series MVP and Gold Glove defender.

K — Key

Before Jimmy Key helped pitch the Blue Jays (1992) and Yankees (1996) to World Series glory, he pitched for Clemson, winning 20 games from 1982-84. He also hit .325 with 151 hits and 10 home runs. Key in 1982 led Clemson in both batting average (.359) and earned run average (2.79).

L — Lee

Monte Lee has seen it from both sides. As Ray Tanner’s top assistant, he recruited Bradley and other key contributors to South Carolina’s national championship teams. And now has a closet full of orange.

M — Murray

Bill Murray, the iconic comic actor and Charleston RiverDogs’ co-owner, showed up during batting practice at Riley Park for the opener of the 2012 series. He made sure to shake hands with every Clemson and South Carolina player.

N — Neutral site

The neutral site concept for one game of a three-game season series started in 2010. It’s been mostly a Greenville thing with a future likely divided between Greenville and the minor league Columbia Fireflies’ ballpark.

But demonstrating rivalry popularity, neutral site host bids, including some better than Greenville, have come from Charleston, Myrtle Beach, North Augusta and Charlotte.

O — Omaha

Longtime fans of these programs know their way around Nebraska’s best steak houses.

College World Series appearances: Clemson — 12, South Carolina 11 (2010 and 2011 winners; runner-up in 1975, 1977 and 2002)

P — Players of the Year

Clemson’s Kris Benson (1996) and Khalil Greene (2002) were consensus national players of the year.

Q — Quirks

For instance, a 38-16 USC win at Columbia’s old Sarge Frye Field in 1997.

“Anytime you give up 30 hits and walk 14,” Clemson head coach Jack Leggett said, “it’s going to be ugly.”

R — Regionals

NCAA Tournament appearances for South Carolina: 32.

Clemson: 44.

S — Schmidts

Clate and Clark, the pitching Schmidt brothers of Acworth, Ga., made an impact. Clate was Clemson’s rivalry series MVP in 2013. Clarke earned the honor for South Carolina in 2016.

T — Trash talk

Hardly an every-year thing, contrary to popular belief. But Clemson shortstop Logan Davidson before the 2019 series said the Tigers had “a better culture” than South Carolina.

After the Gamecocks won the series, South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston said, “Probably a poor choice of words on his part.”

U — Unsung

It’s not just stars that come through big in the rivalry spotlight. Series standouts the last 20 years have included Clemson’s Herman Demmink, Wilson Boyd, Chris Epps and Tyler Slaton. And South Carolina’s Neil Giesler, Nick Godwin, Jake Williams and Adam Matthews.

V — Versatility

Both programs have had two-sport stars (including Bobby Bryant of the Gamecocks and Kyle Parker of the Tigers) and two-way, pitcher-hitter players. The latest is Clemson’s Davis Sharpe (1 hit allowed over 5 innings pitched so far in 2021 and 1-for-3 at bat).

W — Win streaks

Clemson is 3-0 going into Friday night’s game and has allowed only one homer in 28 innings.

South Carolina is 4-0 and sizzling Wes Clarke has six of the Gamecocks’ 14 homers.

X — Extra innings

We can only hope.

Extra excitement exhibit A: Evan Marzilli’s diving catch at Riley Park in 2012 to rob Clemson’s Jay Baum in the bottom of the 11th with runners on second and third and preserve a 3-2 South Carolina victory.

Y — Yaron

Yaron Peters set South Carolina’s single-season home run record (29) in 2002, the year Charleston’s Drew Meyer led the Gamecocks to within one win of a national title.

Z — Zesto

The famed Omaha ice cream and burger spot, a mainstay for College World Series fans for decades, followed the CWS from Rosenblatt Stadium to TD Ameritrade Park.

The last stop in the alphabet is the ideal last stop for any Clemson or South Carolina baseball season.

