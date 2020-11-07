SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The No. 1-ranked team trying to keep winning after losing the most famous player in college football to a two-game COVID break makes for a juicy storyline.

And Trevor Lawrence looks good even when watching from the sideline.

“New” and “Notre Dame” haven’t been paired much since the invention of shoulder pads.

But the No. 4-ranked Fighting Irish fighting for their very first conference championship is as oddly fresh as freshwater sushi.

D.J. Uiagalelei isn’t just your typical 6-5, 250-pound L.A. guy with Samoan heritage and a father, known affectionately as “Big Dave,” who once served as a celebrity bodyguard. No, he’s exceptionally poised for a freshman Clemson quarterback on the edge of sustained glory.

Notre Dame still has that fight song.

Those shiny gold helmets.

Clemson-Notre Dame for so many reasons has become the best, hottest sports rivalry of 2020.

It’s a pleasant port in the storm of life.

It’s something to enjoy while you can as COVID-19 makes football in the immediate future more of a hope than a plan.

It probably won’t end with Notre Dame’s 47-40 double-overtime upset victory in Saturday night’s ACC showdown at Notre Dame Stadium.

"Nobody was handed a trophy tonight," Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after congratulating Notre Dame a few different times. "There was no stage out there with a trophy. We have a ways to go."

ESPN’s College GameDay was on hand in South Bend and might be in Charlotte on Dec. 19 when the ACC Championship Game very likely is Tigers-Irish II.

"This is a top five matchup against a really good team," Swinney said. "We have to play a cleaner game."

There’s so much to like about a series that includes only four previous matchups: 1977 Notre Dame win at Clemson (a comeback led by some guy named Joe Montana), 1979 Clemson win at Notre Dame, the epic 24-22 Clemson victory of 2015 in a Death Valley quagmire and Clemson’s 30-3 Cotton Bowl gem in 2018.

Less a shame the programs haven’t met more.

More fun.

Swinney, for instance, hadn’t been to South Bend until this week.

“As far as Touchdown Jesus,” Swinney said, “I’m just excited to see him.”

Clemson-Notre Dame future

What a great deal for Notre Dame. Coach Brian Kelly and Co. get to compete for an ACC championship, along with their second College Football Playoff spot.

Not bad for the ACC, either. Notre Dame as a one-year ACC football member will share all of its television and bowl money within the ACC’s equitable distribution package, an ACC spokesperson said this week.

That means the payout from Saturday night’s Clemson game on NBC and Notre Dame’s other NBC games, too.

Plus, all the publicity from this week's game, which dominated college football media buzz.

Of course, the ACC would like Notre Dame to add football to its other sports as a conference membership beyond 2020. There is no sign of Irish commitment beyond a partial ACC schedule.

But that includes seven Clemson-Notre Dame games from 2022 to 2037 already on the docket:

2022 at Notre Dame

2023 at Clemson

2027 at Clemson

2028 at Notre Dame

2031 at Clemson

2034 at Notre Dame

2037 at Clemson

That, of course, doesn’t include more potential College Football Playoff meetings.

Notre Dame recruiting

Kelly appeared on Daniel Island in the summer of 2014 for a Notre Dame alumni and fan event soon after the Irish agreed to its partial ACC football relationship.

The deal, he said, would allow Notre Dame to recruit more within the ACC footprint.

Some of that Saturday night included All-American safety candidate Kyle Hamilton as one of six Notre Dame players from Georgia, backup quarterback Brendon Clark from Virginia, two players from Charlotte, standout cornerback Nick McCloud from Rock Hill and preferred walk-on Leo Albano, a junior wide receiver from Daniel Island’s Bishop England High School.

Clemson missed out on playing the Notre Dame of Knute Rockne, George Gipp, Mr. Inside, Mr. Outside, “Rudy” and South Carolinian Tony Rice leading a Lou Holtz-coached squad to a national championship.

But veteran Tigers fans got the Joe Montana preview.

Swinney famously shouted “Bring your own guts” late one Saturday night after Clemson halted the Irish on a two-point conversion attempt to win the game.

“Wake up the echoes” remains part of the “Notre Dame Victory March.”

Clemson seems to recruit a little better every year.

Notre Dame still gets good players, too, and they all slap that “Play Like a Champion Today” sign before leaving their locker room.

This young, intriguing, impactful rivalry heated up just in time for prime pandemic entertainment and isn’t going away for a while.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff.