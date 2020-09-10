Before those gold helmets show up in Charlotte and shine brighter than any Christmas lights on Trade Street, before the Notre Dame fight song wakes up echoes from Tega Cay to China Grove, let’s reconsider the notion that the ACC stinks.

True, most football experts and film buffs think the ACC Championship Game in December will be a rematch of Clemson’s Nov. 7 visit to South Bend. This owes to the Tigers’ dominance of the ACC since 2015, George Gipp, Rudy Ruettiger and Notre Dame’s one-off, coronavirus escape to conference security.

Oh, Clemson will be there in Charlotte.

Again.

And maybe a well-coached, deep and talented Notre Dame team will join the Tigers in the four-team College Football Playoff as well as the two-team ACC title game.

Or the Fighting Irish in the single-division, 15-team ACC season that kicks off this week might struggle to finish fourth.

For these seven reasons:

Overall ACC improvement

True, the ACC beneath Clemson was so mediocre in 2019 that the American Athletic Conference, a Group of Five league, rated better on some computers in overall strength.

No. 1 Clemson, No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 18 North Carolina are the only ACC teams in the Associated Press preseason poll.

But put more trust in analyst Phil Steele’s preseason Power Poll: No. 2 Clemson (behind Ohio State) and No. 7 Notre Dame along with No. 16 North Carolina, No. 17 Miami and No. 18 Virginia Tech.

Steele has the ACC rated as the third-toughest conference for 2020, behind the SEC and now dormant Big Ten.

“We’re going to find out,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said. “My sense is that the league is going to be very strong this year.”

North Carolina’s offense

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell makes a nice dark-horse Heisman Trophy candidate, even if voters look at what ACC, SEC and Big 12 teams do in the fall and Big Ten and Pac-12 teams do in the winter or spring.

All Howell did last year as a freshman was throw an ACC-best 38 touchdown passes (7 interceptions). Howell is surrounded by skill-position talent, including two good running backs, Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, and star receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome.

“They’re just going to get better,” Swinney said of the Tar Heels.

North Carolina might have trouble on defense but look out when Howell is taking snaps.

Miami’s D’Eriq King

Manny Diaz in his first season as Hurricanes coach went 6-7 in 2019.

But look closer: five Miami losses were by a touchdown or less (Florida, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Florida International).

Enter quarterback D’Eriq King, a transfer who redshirted last year at Houston but threw 36 touchdown passes while rushing for 674 yards in 2018.

Other fast-tracking ACC quarterbacks on the Notre Dame schedule include Wake Forest redshirt sophomore Sam Hartman (Oceanside Collegiate Academy) and Louisville junior Micale Cunningham.

QB chasers

Notre Dame senior quarterback Ian Book has seen a lot in two years as a starter.

The ACC will counter with some top-shelf pass rushers.

Along with Clemson’s depth on defense, Notre Dame must deal with North Carolina’s Chazz Surratt, an ACC player of the year candidate linebacker who will move around a lot, and projected first-round picks Marvin Wilson of Florida State and Carlos Basham Jr. of Wake Forest.

Pittsburgh has perhaps the second-best defensive line in the ACC (after Clemson), led by Patrick Jones II, Jaylen Twyman and Rashard Weaver (the Irish will not face Miami and first-round prospects Gregory Rousseau and Quincy Roche).

Thanksgiving Friday

Sure, road trips aren’t as scary during the coronavirus pandemic with few if any fans in the stands. But a Notre Dame-North Carolina game on the Friday after Thanksgiving sounds like a Tar Heels advantage.

Particularly if a spot in the ACC Championship Game is riding on the outcome.

And all the pressure is on Notre Dame.

The 28-year-old OC

So long, Chip Long, fired as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator after the Irish fizzled in a few big games last season (23-17 loss to Georgia, 45-14 loss to Michigan, 21-20 win over Virginia Tech).

The new play-caller is Tommy Rees, a 28-year-old former Notre Dame quarterback and Brian Kelly’s quarterbacks coach the last three seasons.

While Rees looks like a rising star, expect a few early hiccups.

Notre Dame vs. Rudy

The Irish are familiar with the favorite roll, which they likely will have in all 2020 regular-season games not involving Clemson.

They also know what it’s like to get an opponent’s best shot.

Here, however, there is just a little ACC-wide resentment about the elite program with 11 consensus national championships swooping in for its first conference football title.

An ACC Championship Game theme of Clemson vs. “Anybody but Notre Dame” flips the script on “Rudy.” It will play well in Blacksburg and Chapel Hill, Louisville and Coral Gables.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff