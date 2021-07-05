Consultation with three taxidermists in Pickens County and one in Ninety-Six confirms the adage: there is more than one way to skin a cat.

But if there are any ways to tame a College Football Playoff-bound Clemson Tiger, the rest of the ACC hasn’t arrived at the formula.

Dabo Swinney’s winning machine goes for a seventh consecutive ACC title and playoff appearance in 2021.

Which prompts a bunch of speculation as we enter the steamy part of summer former head ball coach Steve Spurrier called “talking season.”

Ten pressing ACC questions:

1. A Clemson-Georgia twinbill?

The often maligned Clemson regular-season schedule projects as easier than usual in 2021 as the ACC, while better depth-wise, lacks a second heavyweight contender.

Or light-heavyweight contender.

But the Sept. 4 opener in Charlotte is a doozy. Georgia with JT Daniels, one of the two or three best quarterbacks in the SEC, is equipped to wind up in a playoff semifinal in Dallas or Miami opposite Oklahoma or Alabama in a rematch of the projected SEC Championship Game.

Or Clemson, which can make the playoff with a respectable loss to the Bulldogs if …

• A 12-game win streak follows

• And contenders such as Alabama and Ohio State lose twice

2. Will Miami take another step forward?

Nice progress in two seasons with Manny Diaz at the Hurricane helm, from 6-7 in 2019 to 8-3 in 2020.

Miami’s roster talent is right there with North Carolina and N.C. State if you’re looking for the ACC’s second-best collection of talent well behind Clemson.

An opener against Alabama in Atlanta will reveal a lot about a team hoping quarterback D’Eriq King bounces back quickly from a torn ACL suffered in the Dec. 29 Cheez-It Bowl.

3. Can Mack Brown and Co. replace North Carolina’s lost firepower?

Gone with the 8-4 finish of 2020: running backs Michael Carter (1,245 rushing yards and 25 catches) and Javonte Williams (1,140 rushing yards and 25 catches), plus receivers Dyami Brown (55 catches) and Dazz Newsome (54 catches).

In comes Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler at running back and a deep, young receiver group.

With NFL first-round talent Sam Howell in his third year as starting quarterback.

Slippage, yes. But a 6-0 record going into an Oct. 16 home clash with Miami looks likely.

D.J., and Florida State

4. Is it D.J. Uiagalelei’s Heisman Trophy to lose?

Of course, you don’t win Heismans in July or any other month requiring extra deodorant. Still, we can have fun talking over an outdoor grill.

With Howell and King around, DJU might not make 1st or 2nd team All-ACC in preseason rankings and voting.

Or he might top Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence in some single-season statistical categories on his way to New York City with fellow Heisman finalists Spencer Rattler of Oklahoma and Bryce Young of Alabama.

5. And if Uiagalelei gets hurt, will Clemson suffer from its worst backup quarterback situation in the Tigers’ playoff era?

Kelly Bryant led Clemson to a 2017 playoff spot with Hunter Johnson and Zerrick Cooper in the wings. It looked like walk-on Hunter Helms was gaining ground as Uiagalelei’s backup when Taisun Phommachanh got hurt in the spring game.

Expert analyst Phil Steele has Clemson at No. 15 nationally in his quarterback unit rankings.

Good thing the offensive line is good.

6. Is Florida State up to a rivalry with Clemson?

Swinney and Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell went back-and-forth after their 2020 game was postponed (and then called off) for COVID-19 reasons.

That’s as spicy as it’s been since a 37-34 Clemson victory in 2016.

Sadly, even with UCF transfer McKenzie Milton at quarterback, it’s not likely to simmer in 2021.

Or 2022.

7. Should the ACC ditch divisions?

George Kliavkoff, the new Pac-12 commissioner, reportedly likes the idea of subtracting divisions to multiply conference playoff opportunities, particularly within a proposed 12-team CFP format.

The ACC should eventually do the same. Though it hasn’t happened yet, one of these strange seasons a weak Coastal Division champion with three losses is going to upset an undefeated Atlantic Division champion (perhaps wearing orange) and cost the ACC a playoff spot or seeding status.

Upsets, hot seats

8. The ACC’s most likely surprise team is …?

Why not Wake Forest?

Dave Clawson’s typically overachieving Deacons had their first losing season (4-5) since 2015 last year but still made the Duke Mayo Bowl (42-28 loss to Wisconsin).

Sam Hartman, the former Oceanside Collegiate quarterback, is among 20 returning starters.

The toughest draws over the first eight games are Florida State at home (Sept. 18) and at Army (Oct. 23), though it’s a rugged finish.

9. Which teams should be on non-conference game upset alert?

SEC foes, UCF and Liberty at Syracuse don’t fit the definition.

But three games stick out:

Appalachian State at Miami (Sept. 11). This is dangerously tucked between Miami dates with Alabama and Michigan State. The Mountaineers have a capable new quarterback, Chase Brice, formerly of Clemson and Duke.

Illinois at Virginia (Sept. 11). Hard to tell what to expect from new Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema.

Duke at Charlotte (Sept. 3). Friday night openers are unpredictable, even if the Blue Devils won this matchup 53-19 in 2020.

10. ACC coach on the hottest seat?

• 1. Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech

• 2. And it’s not …

• 3. … even close

Dishonorable mention: Dino Babers, Syracuse; David Cutcliffe, Duke

