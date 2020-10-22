Snoozer alert: The Clemson football machine, No. 1 in all the college polls, is a 44-point favorite against a team from New York this week while the New York Jets, rated No. 32 from Long Island to Guam, are scheduled for another NFL mismatch.

The over-under on Clemson quarterbacks likely to take snaps on Saturday against Syracuse is 5½.

The Buffalo Bills are enjoying a semi-bye week. So nice to play the “Tanking for Trevor” Jets before the New England Patriots come to town.

A better idea that would unite college football and NFL fans even more than a 22-round draft while sending TV ratings higher than a presidential chili cook-off: Clemson vs. the Jets.

It’s an almost annual question, “How would (top college team) do against (worst NFL team)?”

This matchup, and the matchups within, are extra-intriguing.

A season of extremes binds the two organizations; the Jets hope to go 0-16 to secure the rights to the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, one of the stars of Clemson’s runaway offense.

Residents of 2020 deserve something new and fun.

When: Any of these upcoming weekends when Clemson (5-0) is favored by a lot and the Jets (0-6) are expected to get clobbered again.

Where: Miami, home of the Jets’ Super Bowl III win and Clemson’s next national championship game appearance.

Stakes: If Clemson wins, Lawrence doesn’t have to play for the Jets. If the Jets win, they get a bonus pick — any available Clemson player they want — at the end of the first round in the 2021 NFL draft.

Edge: Clemson slightly over a team with inept ownership, slack management, shoddy coaching and roster talent so diluted the team doesn’t remember how to consistently execute basic football concepts.

Sure, in this case the Jets wouldn’t be tanking. But it’s not easy to go from embarrassing to trying to avoid embarrassment with the flick of a green switch.

Give any NFL general manager a choice between the Jets’ 55-player roster this week and draft options on Clemson’s best 55 players on what is Dabo Swinney’s deepest team and it’s likely they go orange hoping some of those prospects soar.

Jets defensive end Quinnen Williams, linebacker Avery Williamson, safety Marcus Maye, left tackle Mekhi Becton and wide receiver Jamison Crowder are very talented. The Jets just don’t have many other guys on the current active roster NFL rivals are clamoring to acquire.

Coaching?

Swinney and coordinators Tony Elliott and Brent Venables over Adam Gase as aided by Dowell Loggains and Gregg Williams any day at any level of football.

Venables was asked this week if he watched Saturday night’s Georgia-Alabama game. Yes, and it was “stressful” seeing how good the offenses were, the master defensive coordinator said.

“You look at other (college) people sometimes like they’re the 49ers and the Cowboys,” Venables said.

Of course, any comparison of Georgia and Alabama to the Jets would have been an insult to the SEC.

Speaking of Alabama and the Jets …

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, now in his rookie year with the Miami Dolphins, vs. the Jets last Sunday: 2 for 2 passing in his very first NFL game, a 24-0 victory.

Tua vs. a Swinney-coached Clemson team: 22-of-34 for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a 44-16 loss in the 2018 College Football National Championship Game.

Muschamp on NFL speed

Thorough reporting is always best, unless you’re a major television “news” network trying to drive narrative to one side or the other. In this case, the experts disagree with any premise that Clemson would beat the Jets, or even compete.

Marcel Louis-Jacques knows the AFC East well as the Buffalo Bills’ beat writer for ESPN’s NFL Nation. He also covered Clemson.

He thinks the Jets would win, 40-13.

“And the fact that I’m giving Clemson 13 points is simply an ode to Trevor Lawrence,” Louis-Jacques said. “A fraction of Clemson’s team will make the NFL and even fewer will be impact players; 100 percent of the Jets roster made the NFL. Clemson is an excellent college football team and the Jets are a putrid NFL team, but they’re still an NFL team and no other argument needs to be made.”

Will Muschamp is in his fifth season as South Carolina head coach and worked in the AFC East as a Miami Dolphins’ assistant coach on Nick Saban’s staff.

Muschamp was asked this week about a hypothetical clash pitting a top college team against a “really bad, poorly-coached” NFL team.

“That’s a grown-man’s league, the National Football League,” Muschamp said. “The speed of that game is much faster. The violence of that league is much more violent. I would have a hard time seeing anyone in college football, with the age of those guys, competing on that level, in my opinion.”

Any NFL quarterback, for instance, would expose Clemson’s safeties and linebackers, making the slowest players cover fast receivers.

But these are the Jets we’re talking about.

They also have to deal with Lawrence while worrying about Travis Etienne’s running and pass catching, NFL-ready Amari Rodgers in the slot or split wide and tight end depth that extends beyond Braden Galloway and Davis Allen.

Dabo’s ‘anybody’ theory

If this matchup doesn’t project as close, it’s closer than most hypothetical college-NFL matchups of the past.

It was kind of surprising when the college kids occasionally beat a defending NFL champion in the old College All-Star Game played from 1934-1976.

Clemson edging the Jets might be surprising, too.

If only because the Tigers weren’t running out the clock at the end.

But, as Swinney reminded people this week while fretting about a Syracuse team coming off a loss to Liberty, “Anybody can beat anybody on any given day.”

Theoretically, he’s right, the ‘ol NFL adage applies.

Except when a poorly run organization gets so used to tanking that it forgets how to win, even against a college team.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff