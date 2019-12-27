SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — There wasn’t much attention given Thursday to Blake Vinson as all Clemson football players were available during a Fiesta Bowl Media Day session at the Camelback Inn. He should have drawn a crowd as that rarest of Tigers, as scarce in the Arizona desert as an oasis of she-crab soup.

Vinson, a sophomore backup offensive lineman, is the only Clemson player expected to contribute this season who missed most of the year with an injury.

Clemson can’t compete with “Grey’s Anatomy” or “ER” or “The Good Doctor” here.

Not enough bad drama.

It’s been a remarkable, generally overlooked two-year run of good health. It started with Clemson’s 2018 national championship season and extends to the kickoff of Saturday night’s College Football Playoff semfinal matchup with Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

The current group of Clemson starters has combined to miss three games in 2019.

Along with Vinson, the only other “out for the season” guys have been freshman linebacker Bryton Constantin and walk-on freshman linebacker Matthew Maloney.

“A little blessing along the way,” said Joey Batson, Clemson’s director of football strength and conditioning.

But usually luck is the residue of design.

The plan includes food, exercise science, training analytics, smarter practices and a new investment in injury prevention.

This is the medical plan you want to sign up for but cannot find.

“It’s a combination of everything,” Batson said.

Batson toiled in relative anonymity until Clemson in 2018 made him the star of its “Fourth Quarter” video.

“You win championships when the stadium is empty!” Batson shouts in the short piece aired on the Death Valley scoreboard to start the fourth quarter at home games. “When the band ain’t playing! When the cheerleaders ain’t cheering! When it’s just you and your brothers!”

For sure, a lot goes into unusually healthy players in a program that owns two of the last three national titles and is on a 28-game win streak.

Dabo, cryotherapy

That includes:

• Year-round conditioning. That’s been a Clemson thing for five years and includes head coach Dabo Swinney’s belief that it’s best to start spring practice earlier than most programs.

“Why keep a nice car in the garage?” said Batson, a 58-year-old Newberry College graduate. “We never really get out of shape. We’re on a cycle where we’re not getting a lot of down time, within what the NCAA allows.”

• Practice habits. “Dabo takes care of the players,” said Danny Poole, Clemson’s head trainer for football and director of sports medicine. “You have to get the work in, you have to have the contact. But Dabo gets them in there, gets the work in and gets them off the field. We’re not spending hours and hours on the field like some teams do.”

• Nutrition. Only a few seasons ago, there was no such college job title as “executive performance chef for football.” That’s Hali Foreman.

• Balanced training. Batson likes the Westside Barbell concept, which focuses on strength, speed, explosiveness and injury prevention.

• Innovation. Clemson’s Applied Science Laboratory inside the Reeves Football Complex is 18 months old. It has float tanks and offers cryotherapy (ice-water immersion). Stretching techniques are emphasized.

“It’s a little new-age,” athletic director Dan Radakovich said. “It’s the next generation of, and next level of, preventative injury stuff.”

• Feedback from players.

“Student-athletes will tell you if you’re listening,” Radakovich said. “Dabo is great at that.”

• That “blessing” Batson talks about. It’s still football, a violent collision sport. Accidents happen, some on purpose.

Fourth Quarter, first take

Along with Batson and Poole, teamwork means daily input from, among others, Batson’s assistants, Adam Smotherman, Larry Greenlee and Paul Hogan, and from Alex Bina, the director of applied science.

Batson might also be able to get tips from his son, redshirt freshman quarterback Ben Batson. The younger Batson got into 10 games this season and wants to go into strength coaching himself.

He also thinks it’s “pretty cool” how his father’s video gets fans fired up at every home game.

Joey Batson, by the way, nailed his Fourth Quarter performance in one studio take.

“I take a lot of pride in it,” Batson said, “but not in a selfish way. It’s fun for our whole program and fun for our fans.”

Clemson fans also like cheering for an exceptionally healthy football team that plays deep into the season.

