SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Tanner Muse has collected so many bowl-issue jackets, T-shirts and ballcaps at College Football Playoff games he could probably stock a red sleigh.

“I usually give it all to my mom and dad,” Clemson’s senior safety said Tuesday at the Camelback Inn.

Next re-gift: that spiffy white 2019 Fiesta Bowl jacket Muse is wearing this week as the defending national champions prepare for a Saturday night playoff semifinal game against Ohio State in Glendale.

But no one is getting the Nike pants.

“They always do a good job with pants at these games,” Muse said. “Pants through the years, they’ve had some good pants. You know, with the gold swoosh, which is really nice.”

Muse is one of four Clemson players linked to all five of the Tigers’ College Football Playoff seasons, including a pair of national titles.

Membership in such a group doesn’t require a secret handshake, just niche qualifications: You have to be good enough to make contributions to college football’s hottest program and not quite good enough to bolt for the NFL before your eligibility expires.

Muse, fellow safety Denzel Johnson, linebacker Chad Smith and guard Gage Cervenka fit the bill.

“It’s surreal,” Smith said. “I don’t think it’s something that I will truly be able to appreciate until I am a few years away from this place. I’ve been a part of a lot great teams, a lot of great players have been in and out of here and it’s truly an honor to be a part of such a great program.”

These are throwback players, all four.

Tough with tenure and tenacity.

All of them had redshirt seasons in 2015 but were active when Deshaun Watson led Clemson to the first of the two national championships won with Dabo Swinney as head coach.

Since then, the numbers are staggering:

• 52-0. Clemson’s record when Johnson has played.

• 229. Career tackles for Muse.

• 7. 2019 games in which Smith has had six tackles or more.

• 1,346. Career snaps for Cervenka.

Tanner vs. Tua

Smith’s favorite playoff moment?

Watson to Hunter Renfrow in Tampa, Clemson’s first national title game win over Alabama.

“To pull it out the way we did with the pass and the one second on the clock,” Smith said. “It’s hard to explain that feeling.”

Muse’s favorite playoff play?

A fourth-down tackle of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa late in Clemson’s 44-16 national championship victory last January in Santa Clara.

Words were exchanged.

“Yeah,” Muse said. “I said a bunch. He didn’t say anything back.”

Watson, Wilkins, Boulware …

Johnson has never started a game, but he started the 2019 season off right with an interception against Georgia Tech in the opener on a Thursday night in August.

Cervenka’s play has been so consistent he received a 99-percent grade from ESPN’s Player Impact rating for the 2018 season, tops nationally.

These four guys will take a lot of rings with them when they leave campus. They leave their part of a leadership legacy.

It was handed down from the likes of Watson, Ben Boulware, Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant, Renfrow and many others.

Who got their lessons from Grady Jarrett, Tajh Boyd. And so on.

“That’s how we, as a group, lead now,” Smith said. “We show the young guys the ropes when they first get here, what the expectation is and then expect them to rise to the standard.”

The standard, Cervenka said, is something next year’s leaders must try to match and improve on.

That is, they have to acquire even more College Football Playoff pants.

