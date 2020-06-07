Sapakoff: Clemson overdue in addressing Danny Pearman issue

Here is how Clemson’s Board of Trustees and head football coach Dabo Swinney probably hope their racial slur flap goes away: Danny Pearman leaves ASAP, the assistant coach landing an NFL scouting job with a good salary and benefits.

But even if that happens in the next minute or two, the school has suffered a serious breach of trust in not taking seriously news that broke way back on Tuesday. Trust between campus leadership on one hand and football players, the rest of the student body, tuition-paying parents and citizens of South Carolina on the other.

Kanyon Tuttle, a former walk-on wide receiver, got bitter on Twitter on Tuesday in response to Swinney’s faith-based thoughts on the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and widespread protests on Floyd’s behalf.

“(Swinney), you allowed a coach to call a player the N-word during practice with no repercussions. Not even a team apology.”

Pearman, a white man on the Clemson staff since Swinney became head coach in 2008, issued a statement Tuesday night confirming he used an “unacceptable” word while attempting to teach D.J. Greenlee, a black former Clemson tight end, not to use the same word during a 2017 practice.

“I repeated a racial slur I overheard when trying to stop the word from being used on the practice field,” Pearman said. “What I overheard, I had no right to repeat. While I did not direct the term at any player, I know there is no excuse for me using the language in any circumstance. I never should have repeated the phrase. It was wrong when I said it, and it is wrong today.”

Tuttle also said Swinney barred players from taking part in a 2016 campus sit-in called to protest racial injustice. Which, until the last week or so, was sadly typical of coach-control over college athletes.

Clemson can let official comment wait until its next official football media availability or next board meeting.

Or the next time school president Jim Clements goes across the state on a fundraising campaign.

Or next time Pearman goes on a recruiting trip seeking more black athletes.

But that's not helping the team or the country.

Meanwhile, the tone-deaf Clemson board continues to fumble on demands to rename the school’s signature building. Tillman Hall is named for Ben "Pitchfork" Tillman, a Jim Crow-era radical racist who, as I pointed out last fall, participated in a lynching “massacre” and other heinous acts, per Clemson’s own website.

If Swinney and Co. want to pitch the Pearman incident as a teaching moment for Clemson and the world, let’s hear the presentation.

It could start with Clemson players confirming Swinney doesn’t allow conventional cuss words and formally discourages use of that most foul racial slur.

Just about all of us can agree Martin Luther King Jr., always examining the content of character, would think it’s a bad word.

And that discouraging people from using it is a good thing.

Crossing the line

If Pearman thought he was helping rid the Clemson program of the worst word in our language, the intent deserves applause.

But he crossed the line.

“I was just like, ‘Man I got the (n-word) that came in my gap,‘” Greenlee told The State in explaining his reaction to missing a block in practice and Pearman’s reaction to Greenlee’s foul outburst. “I was talking to my teammate. That was all that was said. Then the next thing you know coach Pearman starts coming over there. He was repeating what I just said. He’s like, ‘(n-word) this, (n-word) that. The (n-word) wasn’t there.’”

Loyalty runs deep: Pearman goes back with Swinney to their days on the Alabama coaching staff from 1993-1997. But if Pearman is to stay on, Clemson at the very least has to announce that the 55-year-old former Clemson tight end has enrolled in (or completed) a racial sensitivity course and that Pearman (or Clemson) has donated a large check to a connected cause.

Anything less is unacceptable.

If not for coronavirus concerns, Clemson adding that players will get a day off from “voluntary” workouts to protest would be a good thing, too.

It seems likely that Nick Saban, Mike Krzyzewski or Roy Williams – the other guys with Swinney on the Mount Rushmore of top current head coaches in major college football and men’s basketball – would have said something by now had a similar incident happened on their watch.

George Floyd factor

Overall Clemson success under Swinney, tremendously respected for his winning and values, is hard to match: two national titles in three years, five straight College Football Playoff appearances, shiny graduation rates, evidently only a handful of misdemeanor or traffic charges among players over the last few years (some expunged), former players frequently honored in celebration of present success.

This is also a program that dealt so smoothly with obvious team division regarding its second national championship visit to the White House in three years. When most black players balked at a chance to hang out with President Trump in early 2019, the Clemson message was clear: Sure, we had some family differences and we honored those disagreements internally.

This is different.

Not because of the backdrop of a historic protest movement tied to Floyd, an unarmed black man killed while in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer now charged with second-degree murder.

Though Tuttle’s tweet stemmed from that, the timing shouldn’t matter here.

It was something that should have been dealt with in a public way years ago.

No, it’s not Watergate.

It’s not Water-Under-The-Bride Gate, either.

Like the #MeToo movement that’s mostly been a great thing (except when the accuser is lying or left-leaning media types turn a blind eye to cases involving left-leaning politicians), there is a long reach when it comes to racial slur incidents.

College football coaches all over the U.S. have a different road ahead, with coronavirus hurdles combined with George Floyd reaction. Their typical knee-jerk response to most social controversies is to tell players to stick to football.

That might not work this summer and fall as athletes will find it harder to tune out what most coaches call “the outside noise.”

Particularly at Clemson if leadership doesn’t get this right real soon.

Follow Gene Sapakoff on Twitter @sapakoff