Travis Etienne of Jennings, La., knew how to stir the gumbo pot when he opted to take his considerable running back talents to Clemson instead of LSU.

“The real Death Valley,” Etienne reportedly announced upon arriving at his college decision as a high school senior.

“I was just young and being crazy,” the Clemson junior explained this week.

Oh, to be 20-years-old and less wacky.

The Death Valley argument is older than Etienne, and Clemson fans will debate LSU fans on various Tigers vs. Tigers matters long after the undefeated teams clash Jan. 13 in the College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans.

But the real Death Valley?

Best mascot?

Coolest logo?

Top tailgate scene?

No time like the present to present those cases:

The real Death Valley

It’s well documented that former Presbyterian head coach Johnnie McMillan dubbed Clemson’s Memorial Stadium “Death Valley” in 1945. And that LSU’s “Deaf Valley” was altered after a 7-0 victory over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day of 1959. Pickens County patent lawyers were in short supply that year.

Edge: Clemson

Best tailgate scene

Clemson fans do it so well. With such scenic backdrops.

But jambalaya and etouffee additions mixed with the Cajun spirit of sharing puts LSU on another level.

Edge: LSU

Best mascot

Clemson has a conventional student-inside-costume look. The pushups for points tradition is fun.

LSU has the human Tiger mascot but also holds to its live Mike The Tiger display in a 15,000-square foot cage set up aside (the other) Death Valley.

Yes, Mike, has his own waterfall. But any Bengal/Siberian mix belongs almost anywhere but Baton Rouge, La.

Edge: Clemson

Nickname timing

Clemson evidently borrowed its nickname from Auburn, alma mater of Walter Riggs, Clemson’s first head football coach in 1896.

That’s the same year LSU officially adopted the Tigers nickname.

Result: Even

Best helmets

The envied and much-imitated Clemson paw concept makes for one of the best helmets at any level of football. LSU needs to get more creative.

Edge: Clemson

Best uniforms

Sure, the helmets are a big part of the uniforms. But that purple and gold combo looks great on TV and makes for swell fan fashion options.

Edge: LSU

Noisiest crowd

Talk about loud … More than 5,000 Clemson fans once forced N.C. State quarterback Johnny Evans to call timeout because his teammates couldn’t hear his signals. At a game in Raleigh.

But LSU has the loudest home crowd in college football. They are competitively loud, timing cheers to drown out fans cheering for the opposing team.

Edge: LSU

Best campus

Nice and dotted with old buildings, trees, lots of charm. Both of them.

Edge: Even

Best town

Clemson is a beautiful, wooded little village with lakes and rolling hills “where the Blue Ridge yawns its greatness.”

Baton Rouge, aside from the LSU campus, is a flat and boring state capital town, much of which looks like an extension of a Mississippi River barge.

Edge: Clemson

'Tiger Rag' rendition

Both school bands play the song.

The Clemson version is a bit a faster, but the LSU version is just as effective when it comes to firing up fans.

Edge: Even

Coolest midfield logo

The Paw and The Eye of the Tiger rank right up there with college football’s elite.

Edge: Even

Alabama hate

Clemson is 2-2 against Nick Saban Inc. in College Football Playoff clashes, 2-1 in national title games.

But LSU’s SEC hate just means more.

Edge: LSU

DBU vs. WRU

LSU deserves “DBU” bragging rights: since 2007 it leads the nation in defensive backs drafted into the NFL with 19, including six in the first round. Patrick Peterson, Tyrann “Honey Badger” Mathieu and Morris Claiborne stand out.

Clemson’s “WRU” superlatives: eight wide receivers drafted since 2013, including DeAndre Hopkins, Mike Williams, Sammy Watkins and Hunter Renfrow.

Edge: Even

Best overall tradition

Three national titles (1981, 2016, 2018), 19 ACC titles, 25 bowl wins and no Heisman Trophy winners for Clemson.

Three national titles (1958, 2003, 2007), 12 SEC titles, 26 bowl wins and two Heisman Trophy winners (Billy Cannon and Joe Burrow) for LSU.

Edge: LSU (slight nod to SEC competition over the decades).

Best recent run

LSU beat Oklahoma, 63-28, on Dec. 28 in its first College Football Playoff game.

This is Clemson’s fourth national title game appearance in five years, and Dabo Swinney and Co. are going for a third national championship in four Januaries.

Edge: Clemson

Scorecard

5 Clemson wins

5 LSU wins

5 ties

All of which adds up to a show worth watching on Monday night.

