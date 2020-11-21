Trevor Lawrence woke up in a Tallahassee hotel room Saturday morning for no good reason.

“Man, we were ready to play,” the Clemson quarterback tweeted soon after an ACC game was postponed, reportedly after Florida State officials learned that a Clemson player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

It didn’t take long for Seminoles defensive end Janarius Robinson to respond to Lawrence.

“We were too,” he tweeted. “We good over here.”

ACC protocol can be a murky thing.

The Tigers said, the Seminoles said.

The former governor of South Carolina weighed in.

“Florida State, whether you lose today or a few days from now won’t matter,” Clemson graduate Nikki Haley tweeted. “Get it over with already. Stop stalling. #GoTigers”

No. 4 Clemson, in pursuit of a third national championship in five years, definitely didn’t want to give up a Dec. 12 off-week before the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 19.

Florida State didn’t want to expose an already thin roster to potentially more coronavirus problems.

Medical experts can differ on COVID-19 things, as they have throughout college football since March and throughout the world for longer.

COVID and contradictions go together like turkey and dressing. What’s important now, with the combo of holidays and postseason games just ahead, is a more aggressive approach from college football management and fans alike.

Sports reflect society, or vice versa.

Preventative measures beat blame, which misses the point.

And the urgent point is this: Try to get the rest of this crazy season in as safely and fully as possible.

Amid rising virus numbers nationally, 17 college football games were postponed or canceled this week and 15 last week, that’s a full-plate challenge.

It’s a minor miracle that the 2020 college football season, bumps and all, has gone off so well, particularly for ACC teams such as 7-1 Clemson that started way back on Sept. 12.

It’s a major hurdle to get from here to a national championship game scheduled for Jan. 11 in Miami.

It’s all about fourth-quarter adjustments.

Fans need to be more careful, particularly around universities.

Universities need to be more careful, especially around fans.

Fewer people in the stands is better down the stretch.

Tell ticket holders their purchases can transfer to 2021. Tell students they can get crazier next fall.

Non-disputed football will soothe hurt feelings.

Campus-area businesses will suffer but most teams have only one home game or two left.

FSU silver lining

This sounds like a good idea: starting college winter breaks before Thanksgiving. But do you really think all those students are going home to hang out with their parents for several weeks?

No, many will be partying with college friends and patronizing campus-area businesses.

The silver lining for Clemson might be that a rescheduled game at Florida State on Dec. 12 might be safer going into the Dec. 19 ACC Championship Game than an off week, a break in routine that invites COVID outbreaks.

Which brings up the bad idea of going from a four-team playoff to eight teams this season.

True, schools are hurting financially. An expanded playoff likely would boost sagging TV ratings. It’s a great, necessary idea for next season. And beyond.

But getting four healthy teams from conference championship games on Dec. 19 to playoff semifinals in New Orleans and Pasadena on Jan. 1 is a big step.

Though manageable, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said this week.

“It’s not like guys are going to have a lot of dead time,” Swinney said. “I think the structure of the way it’s set up gives us a chance.”

Getting eight healthy teams to playoff kickoffs?

Sounds like a stretch. An over-under of 6.5 with smart money on the under.

Clemson’s November

What a November for Clemson.

Notre Dame students (many maskless) rushed the field in South Bend to celebrate a double-overtime victory over then-No. 1 Clemson on Nov. 7.

But Clemson players, favored by 35 points, weren’t allowed to take the field against the pathetic 2-6 Seminoles on Saturday.

A stat so 2020: Clemson will be winless in November through Nov. 27 for the first time since 1970.

And won’t play football against South Carolina for the first time since 1908.

Bring on Pittsburgh. Please. Hopefully.

